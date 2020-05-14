Projection Model Forecasts Nearly 90,000 Coronavirus Deaths in Brazil

A reputable coronavirus projection model released its first forecasts outside of North America and Europe, with nearly 90,000 deaths projected…

A reputable coronavirus projection model released its first forecasts outside of North America and Europe, with nearly 90,000 deaths projected for Brazil by August as the country’s leader pushes for businesses to reopen.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a research institute at the University of Washington, is now projecting the country to have 88,305 deaths through Aug. 4. The institute clarified in its announcement on Tuesday that the forecast has a range of 30,302 to 193,786 deaths. It is also projecting more than 5,000 deaths each in other Latin American countries such as Ecuador, Mexico and Peru.

“IHME’s new forecasts for a growing number of countries around the world demonstrate the wide range of responses policymakers and health officials have had to the pandemic,” said Dr. Christopher Murray, the institute’s director, in a written statement. “We aim to inform their decisions on how best to manage and mobilize for COVID-19.”

Brazil already has more than 180,000 cases of and 12,600 deaths caused by the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University data. It is among the world’s countries hardest hit by the pandemic and now is home to the worst outbreak of any developing country.

In spite of the rising numbers, President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday challenged Brazil’s state governors to file lawsuits against his government if they disagree with his call to reopen businesses, Axios reported. The country had just reported that a record 881 people had died from COVID-19 in the span of 24 hours.

Bolsonaro dismissed the coronavirus as a “little cold” in late March, according to The Washington Post, and he has continued to downplay the pandemic since. More recently, his efforts to dismiss the outbreak in Brazil have hurt his popularity with voters, Reuters reported on Tuesday. An editorial published in The Lancet last week described Bolsonaro as continuing “to sow confusion by openly flouting and discouraging the sensible measures of physical distancing and lockdown brought in by state governors and city mayors.”

The number of deaths in Brazil due to COVID-19 have been increasing exponentially in May specifically, according to IHME data. The institute also projects that the need for hospital beds might surpass the supply in the country by late May.

For months global public health experts have been warning about the pandemic’s potential to damage fragile developing countries across Latin America and Africa, nations with weak health care systems. A U.N. study found that globally 3 billion people, roughly 40% of the world’s population, lack basic hand washing facilities.

