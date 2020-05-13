Probiotics for Weight Loss

Although most of us probably usually associate negative health outcomes with bacteria, the fact is, our bodies are teeming with…

Although most of us probably usually associate negative health outcomes with bacteria, the fact is, our bodies are teeming with a variety of microorganisms that help us stay healthy. In particular, the digestive tract gets a lot of help from trillions of microbes. Keeping them in the right balance can pay health dividends.

“The human gut has trillions of bacteria,” says Dr. Eric Pham, a bariatric surgeon with St. Joseph Hospital in Orange County, California.

These gut bacteria constitute the gut microbiome, an ecosystem of microorganisms that help aid in digestion and, as we’re increasingly understanding, influence other aspects of health. Certain foods and supplements that contain helpful microorganisms, called probiotics, might help support this microbiome and overall health when taken in adequate amounts, Pham says.

These probiotics “exhibit potential health benefits to the host through modifying gut microbiota composition and activity,” says Candace Pumper, a metabolic/bariatric surgery dietitian at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

We get some probiotics from the foods we eat, Pumper says, and they’re found in “fermented foods, cultured milk or are added to food as dietary supplements. These microorganisms help support healthy gastrointestinal function and improve disease resistance against gut pathogens,” AKA, the bad bacteria that can cause illness.

Foods that contain probiotics include:

— Yogurt and its drinkable cousin kefir.

— Traditional buttermilk, which is the liquid that’s leftover when making butter. (Cultured buttermilk like you’d find in most grocery stores is not a significant source of probiotics.)

— Cheeses that contain live active cultures.

— Kombucha, a fermented tea drink.

— Sauerkraut, a type of fermented cabbage.

— Kimchi, a spicy fermented Korean food that’s made from cabbage or other vegetables.

— Tempeh, a fermented soybean product that’s sometimes used as a meat substitute.

— Miso, a type of Japanese seasoning made with fermented soybeans or a grain such as barley or rice.

— Fermented pickles.

— Sourdough bread.

How Probiotics Help

Pham explains that the bulk of our gut bacteria are “found in the colon, and they play an important role in the absorption, storage and use of calories obtained from dietary fiber intake.”

Dietary fiber is an important nutrient found in many foods. It helps with stool formation and can lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels. It also helps you feel fuller longer, so has long been thought helpful for those looking to manage or reduce their weight.

But dietary fiber is difficult for the body to digest on its own, and that’s where the bacteria in the gut come into play. Gut bacteria actually need certain types of dietary fiber as their food source. “When undigested fiber reaches the colon, gut bacteria (break down) the fiber. As a result, hormones, fatty acids and calories are produced,” Pham explains.

Some studies have shown there’s a difference between the gut microbiome of people with obesity and people who don’t have obesity, and that’s led to suggestion that the gut microbiome may play a role in controlling our weight. But whether that means taking probiotic supplements or increasing the intake of foods that contain probiotics might improve weight loss or help us better manage weight is not clear.

Can Taking Probiotics Help Me Lose Weight?

Pham notes that “overall health is greatly influenced by the gut microbiome, but we still don’t have enough information to know for sure whether taking a probiotic supplement or adding more probiotic-rich foods to your diet can help with weight loss. Unfortunately, not many studies have consistently shown taking probiotics helps with weight loss. Some experimental studies in rats have shown certain probiotics help with weight loss, however, human studies are inconclusive.”

As much as some companies might suggest that taking their probiotic product will help you lose weight, Pham cautions that we just don’t know yet whether that’s true. “No studies have consistently shown probiotic supplements helping with weight loss.”

Pumper agrees that the evidence that probiotics, whether in pill form or in the foods we eat, can help specifically with weight loss is slim. “Although certain probiotic strains have been proposed to play a role in weight loss, there is currently no conclusive evidence for the ability of probiotics to control body fat mass.”

So far there have been few randomized-controlled trials that have assessed probiotics’ effects on body weight, total body fat levels and body composition, and thus, they can’t yet be recommended as a primary intervention for weight loss, she says.

However, there is evidence that boosting your fiber intake can help you lose weight. “A diet with a variety of fiber products does help with weight loss,” Pham says. High-fiber foods such as vegetables and fruit “increases the diversity of gut microbiome,” and that diversity “plays an extremely important role in weight loss and other aspects of health.”

Probiotics for Other Health Benefits

Though probiotic supplementation specifically might not help you lose weight, Pumper says that there are other several other reasons to consider boosting your intake of these helpful organisms. “Many studies substantiate the health benefits of specific strains of probiotics on the risk reduction and management of various diseases and conditions.”

One of the most common reasons to add probiotics to the diet, either with a food like yogurt or with supplements, is when you’re experiencing side effects from taking antibiotics.

“Even though probiotic supplements may not help you lose weight, they have been proven to help get rid of the diarrhea you may get as a side effect of antibiotic use,” Pham says.

Antibiotics kill a broad spectrum of bacteria — both the bad ones that cause infection and the good ones in the gut. When that good gut microbe population falls, that can lead to diarrhea. Probiotic supplementation can help boost their numbers and get you back to feeling better.

Probiotics have also been associated with a variety of other beneficial health outcomes, including:

— Activation of the immune system and gut immune response.

— Regulation of intestinal balance.

— Improvement of bowel regularity and stool frequency.

— Alleviation of symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease and pouchitis, or inflammation that can develop in the lining of a pouch that’s created during surgery to treat ulcerative colitis and other digestive diseases.

— Alleviation of symptoms of lactose intolerance and other food allergies.

— Prevention of diarrhea associated with antibiotic use or exposure to certain pathogens, such as you might encounter while traveling.

— Prevention or treatment of diarrhea caused by cancer treatment.

— Treatment of colic in babies and prevention of potentially dangerous bowel infections in premature infants.

— Treatment of gum disease.

— Reduction of blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

“There has also been research on the potential of probiotics in supporting brain health,” Pumper adds.

What to Look For When Selecting a Probiotic

If you’re interested in adding more probiotics to your diet, you can purchase all manner of supplements online or at your local grocery store or pharmacy. Pumper recommends looking for “species belonging to the genera Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium and Streptococcus” as these types of microorganisms “have been shown to be beneficial probiotic bacterial strains.”

She recommends looking for the following terms — or species — on the label:

— L. acidophilus

— L. casei.

— L. plantarum.

— L. delbrueckii subsp. bulgaricus.

— B. bifidum.

— B. infantis.

— B. longum.

— S. thermophilus.

Other promising bacterial strains are members of the Bacillus and Escherichia genera and some yeast species, mainly Saccharomyces, Pumper says.

And as with any other supplement or over-the-counter medication, “consult with your primary care physician first if you’re considering a probiotic dietary supplement,” Pumper says.

The Case for Whole Foods Instead of Supplements

But before you go buying a pill-based probiotic, consider the list of whole foods above that are packed with these helpful microorganisms. As with other supplements, probiotic supplements don’t require FDA approval before they are marketed, and thus can’t make specific health claims, such as helping you lose weight.

Nevertheless, according to the National Institutes of Health’s 2012 National Health Interview Survey, probiotic supplements were the third most commonly used dietary supplement other than vitamins and minerals. Their use quadrupled between 2007 and 2012. Whether people were taking them for weight loss or other reasons is not known, but the fact is, Americans are swallowing probiotic supplements in greater numbers.

But, it might be better to get those beneficial bacteria from whole foods rather than in pill form for a couple reasons. First, you’ll get other nutrients from whole foods that aren’t present in a capsule of probiotics. Many fermented foods also contain gut-microbe friendly fiber that most Americans could do with consuming more of.

And second, initial results from research being conducted at Boston University found that when the bacterial powder from probiotic supplements were cultivated, they generally matched what was advertised on the label. However, when the probiotics from fermented foods where tested, they showed a much wider diversity of species, which suggests a bigger benefit.

Gut microbiome diversity is an important component of health, so it stands to reason that adding probiotics in the form of whole foods may be a better option than taking a single-strain capsule. Plus, fermented foods like yogurt are inexpensive and widely available, not to mention delicious. Adding some yogurt or a bit of kimchi to your next meal might be the better option for supporting a number of health goals.

