Picky Eating During a Pandemic: What to Do When Options Are Limited

Got a picky eater in the house? Toddlers tend to be more choosy with foods, and picky eating is a growing reality for older kids. Up to 50% of parents identify their children as picky eaters, noting behaviors such as food refusal, neophobia (fear of new food) and food jags (eating the same foods over and over).

Add in the fact that parents are staying home due to COVID-19 and getting groceries less often, and some families may be facing more feeding challenges than ever before. That includes dealing with an unpredictable food supply, more demands in the kitchen and more tension and tantrums around food.

It’s a potent recipe for frustration and family feuds at the dinner table.

Being choosy about foods during a quarantine isn’t easy for the child, either. Picky eaters may be seeing more foreign foods on the table and may feel pressure to eat them. These kids may want their usual, familiar foods only to find they aren’t available.

Couple this with losing the predictable structure of school and their social life, and picky eaters may dig in their heels. After all, eating may be the only thing they can control.

Yet, even with a quarantine, all is not doom and gloom. Some parents realize there’s a golden opportunity here. It’s a chance to work on picky eating without the demands and distractions of daily work, obligations or interruptions.

How the Parent-Child Relationship Influences Picky Eating

Picky eating is a dynamic problem that may stem from, at least in part, how parents and kids interact around food. Of course, a child may negatively react to being pressured to eat something or being bribed with dessert. But moreover, children want agency and autonomy with food choices and eating.

It’s a developmental need to gradually want more control and independence. And it’s common for parents to react to this, sometimes with more pressure, coercion or catering.

In other words, there’s a feedback loop in the parent-child relationship related to picky eating that can make it worse.

A 2017 study in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity points out that helping picky eaters eat better doesn’t just require having regular mealtimes and limiting distractions. It also involves having a keen appreciation for a child’s developmental need to make some of their own choices when it comes to eating.

All children strive for autonomy as they grow. For picky eaters, this includes having a say about what and how much goes on their plate — and what doesn’t go on their plate. Feeling some control over their environment, even if it’s simply choosing between an apple and a banana, may help picky eaters be more open to exploring food and new experiences.

The Need for a Positive Environment

When frustrations grow, it’s easy to ignore the importance of experiencing different food flavors and savoring mealtime. Yet, eating enjoyment is an important factor in children’s behavior. A 2012 study in the journal Appetite found parents with controlling practices, like making a child finish his or her food before getting dessert, may create a negative environment and increase pickiness.

So the focus shouldn’t be on evaluating a child’s eating performance or participation, but rather on creating a happy experience. This means ditching the tricks to get picky eaters to try new food or eat enough. Often these approaches fail to improve kids’ eating anyway, and ironically, may worsen it.

So, what can parents do instead? Embrace your child’s drive for autonomy, create a positive environment around food and focus on enjoyment. Here are some fun activities you can try with your finicky eater while quarantined — and beyond:

Read Books About Food and Eating

Learning about food by reading age-appropriate, entertaining books can be an objective, no pressure way to build empathy and nutrition knowledge and promote kids’ confidence in trying new foods. When a choosy child reads “D.W. the Picky Eater,” he or she may be able to relate and see a path to new food experiences and an example of success.

Other books about food and nutrition for children, like “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle or “Tops & Bottoms” by Janet Stevens, teach children about growth and development and where food comes from, respectively. “Gregory, the Terrible Eater” by Mitchell Sharmat and “How to Feed Your Parents” by Ryan Miller both focus on improving eating habits.

Share Kitchen Duties

During this quarantine, many families are cooking more than ever. Picky eaters can help. Kids can wash fruits and vegetables, and shred, tear, peel and chop (with supervision) fresh produce.

Stir a pot of soup, season a homemade pizza and put together a platter of simple appetizers. There are many kitchen chores parents do without thinking. These activities can be shared with kids. In fact, developing new skills in the kitchen may build self-esteem and feed into kids’ desires to be able to do some things on their own.

Create Fun Food Activities

Playing with food is something many parents discourage, especially at the table. But if you have a picky eater in your house, playing with food can be fun and non-threatening.

Do these activities separate from mealtime or snack time to dissociate the experience from any perceived pressure to eat:

— Make a plate face with colorful fruits and vegetables.

— Decorate cookies or cupcakes with frosting, sprinkles, candy or other toppings.

— Finger paint pictures using edible paint, pudding or yogurt.

— Turn toast into a canvas for a modern “art ‘scape” using nut butter topped with fresh or dried fruit and seeds.

— Make a food necklace by stringing together popcorn, dried fruit and cereal.

— Use produce stamps. Cut fruit like a strawberry or a vegetable like a green pepper in half, dip into paint and press onto paper.

— Play the same-same game: Sort food by color, shapes or smells (all red fruit and veggies in a pile, all round items placed together, and so on).

— Do a pretend TV show or interview about food: Let your child be the cooking show host or interview a favorite stuffed animal about snack foods.

— Play name this food: Blindfolded, let children guess the food. Is it a red pepper or green pepper? Nectarine or peach? Asian pear or an apple?

Conduct Tiny Tastings

Picky eaters may be overwhelmed by large bites of food or lots of vegetables on their plate. But they may be willing to test the waters with tiny tastes of food.

Let your child use a baby spoon to get a small taste of a new food. Cut food into tiny bites (the size of the tip of a baby carrot). Place any new foods on a “learning plate,” a plate reserved for tasting new or unfamiliar foods. Remember, tiny tastes are for exploring food. No eating necessary.

Embace MYO (Make Your Own) Snacks

Hand over the job of making snacks to the picky eater. Lay out a few acceptable options for snack time, such as cheese, deli meat and crackers, and let kids make their own “cracker sandwich.”

Approaching it this way allows kids to make their own snacks, while keeping the food options aligned with your family’s daily eating pattern. Try a snack platter containing several snack options, such as cut or dried fruit, raw veggies and dip, crackers or dry cereal, and let the picky eater choose his or her snack from the options on the platter.

Being quarantined with a picky eater can have a silver lining for parents. Take advantage of this time together to focus on fun food experiences and embrace the autonomy all kids seek with eating.

