Pharmacist and Coronavirus Hotline Creator Jeanette Trella

Pharmacist Jeanette Trella wasn’t surprised early this year when calls about a new viral illness in China started trickling into…

Pharmacist Jeanette Trella wasn’t surprised early this year when calls about a new viral illness in China started trickling into the Poison Control Center she directs at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which serves the general public.

It wasn’t a lot — just a few of the 200 or so calls the hotline received on an average day — but her gut told her more were on the way. The virus was causing enough worry, even from overseas, and she knew local anxiety would only increase if the outbreak got closer to home.

Poison control centers like CHOP’s can be among the first to hear about all kinds of possible public health threats to people of all ages, from inadvisable Tide Pod ingestion by teenagers to synthetic marijuana contaminated by rat poison to vaping-related lung injuries. “We often get calls about dangerous trends right when they’re starting,” she says.

Her center is used to doing risk assessment for callers hoping to reduce unnecessary visits to the emergency room. At the same time, her team makes sure people who need medical attention ASAP know to seek it.

As the novel coronavirus started showing up in the U.S., and then seemed to take hold, Trella sensed the need for a separate, dedicated telephone response line to provide the same kind of help for people afraid that they or their loved ones might be infected with COVID-19.

[Read: Dispatched to the Coronavirus Epicenter: A Volunteer’s New York Story.]

She was already part of CHOP’s emergency preparedness team, which had been thinking through how the poison control hotline might brace for a surge in calls due to a disaster. But she’d pictured something more like a local chemical spill or contamination — “nothing of this magnitude,” she says.

So by the end of February, she reached out to state and local government to tell them what she had in mind. The City of Philadelphia “jumped on board,” she says, and within another five days the Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline was up and running.

As the crisis built, the questions started to pour in.

“It ran the whole gamut,” Trella says. People asked: “I know someone who knows someone who knows someone who has it, so do I have it?” They wanted to know if they could travel. They wanted to know how to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

[Read: Introducing U.S. News Hospital Heroes Series.]

What did surprise Trella was that even health care personnel were calling, wanting a sounding board for their own concerns about how to safely treat patients diagnosed with — or suspected to have — COVID-19.

The volume of calls grew as the crisis mounted. Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley held a daily briefing, and the helpline information ran at the bottom of the TV screen, as well as during local news coverage of the virus. “I was blown away by how effective that was to get the number out,” Trella says.

CHOP’s Poison Control Center is staffed by pharmacists and nurse experts. It’s housed in a building separate from patient care facilities.

To staff the coronavirus helpline, Trella and her colleagues expanded workstations. In about a month, they trained more than 350 CHOP physicians, nurses and Philadelphia-area fourth-year medical students to field calls. Call volumes peaked at 1,930 over a 24-hour period in mid-March. (Not all of those callers needed to speak with an agent after following a phone tree and getting recorded information about the virus.)

Workers were trained to ask the right questions about people’s health concerns, keeping them at home whenever appropriate to avoid exposure to infection at health facilities. People with significant health issues were escalated to 911 or encouraged to go to the ER, and were given information on how to safely travel there.

[Read: Unsung Heroes Fight the COVID-19 Pandemic.]

As with the poison control helpline, the calls weren’t all medical. When Farley’s daily briefing discussed business closures, for example, calls poured in with questions about that. Callers had other concerns about “the downstream effects” of the pandemic, Trella says, including food insecurity, domestic violence, substance abuse and access to care. CHOP’s social workers were available to help with those concerns.

Trella remembers one call from an out-of-state resident with a relative in the area who she thought had very concerning symptoms but didn’t have a phone. Helpline personnel stayed on the phone with her for 75 minutes until help was on the way. “It was heart-wrenching,” Trella says.

These days, calls have plateaued at about 200 per day. The stay-at-home order for the Philadelphia area has been extended until early June, though other parts of the state are preparing to loosen restrictions. As new COVID-19 issues arise, Trella knows they’ll hear about them — straight from the public.

More from U.S. News

2019-20 Best Hospitals Rankings in Adult Specialties

Myths About Coronavirus

Life as a Health Care Worker on the Coronavirus Pandemic Front Lines

Pharmacist and Coronavirus Hotline Creator Jeanette Trella originally appeared on usnews.com