Pandemic Education: Empower Your Child’s Learning Over the Summer

Your child has been spending many weeks now engaged in what is commonly called distance learning or e-learning, but it may be more appropriately described as crisis schooling. Evidence is increasing that these learning activities have been challenging for many young people, especially if their families have also been distressed.

If you or your child’s teacher has perceived your child to be unmotivated in their online studies, please realize that there is absolutely nothing wrong with your child. Rather, your child — like many of us — is struggling with the challenging circumstances we find ourselves in due to the coronavirus.

The reason your child is having difficulties learning can be explained by brain science. When we feel threatened or under stress, the threat response center of our brain takes charge. The amygdala triggers a fight, flight or freeze response. When we feel stress or threats, our bodies prepare us to respond by increasing our heart rate, blood pressure and stress hormones like cortisol.

This threat response can be generated by a significant traumatic incident or what is called toxic stress. A significant traumatic incident may include violence or even significant family fights. Toxic stress is what we’ve all been experiencing with the stay-at-home orders and the constant threat that we or our loved ones could become ill.

The threat response center is deep within the old part of the brain. The area of the brain that allows us to think clearly, concentrate and learn effectively is the prefrontal cortex. When the threat response center has been activated, this results in a disconnection with the prefrontal cortex. Because of the toxic stress your child is experiencing, he or she is less able to think clearly, concentrate and learn. Your child is also more likely to become triggered and upset by things that would not normally cause him or her concern. This is a normal, natural way that the brain responds in such stressful situations.

Nothing is wrong with your child. Your child is not unmotivated. Your child is not intentionally misbehaving. Your child’s brain is currently not capable of engaging in effective learning. The more distress your family experiences based on factors such as challenges related to working from home, job instability or unemployment, financial hardship and illness, the harder it is for your child to learn.

Realize also that educators around the world were rapidly thrown into distance learning environments that they were generally unprepared to function in. Teachers have been working overtime to learn to use new technologies, develop electronic and workbook lessons and remain in contact with their students. Despite their best efforts, though, some e-learning methods have not been effective.

At this point in time, most teachers and principals are exhausted, and many are grieving because they’re not able to interact with their students in a typical classroom setting. Be sure to frequently express your gratitude. Your school’s principals and teachers have truly made heroic efforts to respond to this new challenge.

In education circles, concerns are being expressed about the ” COVID slide.” It is known that students backtrack in their learning over the summer — commonly referred to as the “summer slide.” It is anticipated that many students will be farther behind next school year.

If your child is handling distance learning in an effective manner and doesn’t seem distressed, this is fine and can continue. If, however, this crisis schooling is causing your child to be regularly distraught or is contributing to family discord, you are well within your rights as a parent to require that your child’s teacher or teachers reduce their lesson demands or to decide to opt your child out of further studies for the rest of the school year.

To do this, parents should contact their children’s teachers and principal. Explain that your child is distressed and can no longer continue learning in the current manner, as it’s causing harm to your child and family. Request a packet of material for your child to complete to obtain credit for the classes. Request that your child be allowed until January 2021 to complete this packet (as your child may need assistance from a teacher next fall to do so).

If your child’s school refuses, indicate that you want your child reviewed for placement under Section 504. This would be warranted, as your child’s mental health concerns are interfering with their learning. This suggestion should lead to compliance with your request.

To support your child’s learning over the summer, it’s best to allow your child to have a high level of personal control over their learning activities. There are three key areas that are important to focus on: reading, writing and math. It will also be helpful for your child to learn more about their world in science and humanities. Engaging in a creative project and physical activities will enrich your child’s life. Lastly, if your child can be engaged in some form of service, this will have lasting benefits.

If your child has received an “incomplete” and a learning packet, work on this will need to be accomplished and may supersede the following suggestions.

If your child is in middle school or high school, ask if they would be interested in engaging in a more extensive independent learning project over the summer. Contact your school, and see if your child can develop plans to complete a portfolio for an independent study project to earn credit. Your child could reach out to their favorite teacher to ask if he or she would be willing to help them plan an independent study project and review it for completion and credit next fall.

Throughout the summer, at the beginning of each week, have a conversation with your child about their goals. Get a spiral notebook to record what they’d like to learn, any other goals and their thoughts and accomplishments. Have your child write out their weekly learning goals and track progress. Suggested activities:

Reading

Encourage your child to read for 30 minutes a day (10 to 20 minutes for younger children). The amount of time should be based on what your child can do without any stress. Allow kids to choose a fiction book to read. With younger children, you could also engage in “snuggle reading.” Snuggle up, open a book and then alternate reading pages to each other.

Math

Obtain a math workbook for the year or class your child just completed. Alternatively, if your child wants to work ahead, access a workbook for the next year or following class. Complete one page in this workbook every day.

Science, Nature, Humanities and Writing

Either read a chapter in a nonfiction science or humanities book or watch a science, nature or humanities documentary of your child’s choosing. You’ll want to make sure it’s something the child is interested in. Then write down five to 10 (depending on age and abilities) statements of the things they learned from the experience. Make sure the sentences are well-written.

Creative Project and Physical Activities

This should be an arts, crafts, creative writing or music project of your child’s choosing. They can choose to work on this for some time every day or spend extended time on it for one or several days. Engaging in physical activities every day should be considered a must. A walk in nature, if it’s possible to do this safely where you live, is highly recommended.

Service Project

Encourage your child to engage in a service project of their choosing. This could be reading to or playing with a younger sibling, walking your dog, doing some yard work for a neighbor, helping you do some shopping for someone who must remain at home or making cheery greeting posters for seniors in a living facility.

Providing your child with significant control over their learning, including the ability to select the books they will read, the educational shows they will watch, and the creative or service projects they will complete, will likely be highly motivating. The same is true for allowing your child to have control over when during the day they will complete these tasks. That will increase their sense of autonomy and motivation to focus on learning.

Be sure to provide consistent, positive feedback as your child makes progress in their studies. Following these guidelines will set your child up for success when they enter the next school year — whether they’re back in a classroom or learning from home.

