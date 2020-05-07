Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Approval Soars in Fight Against Coronavirus

TORONTO — At the time he became premier of Ontario in 2018, Conservative Doug Ford was compared to Donald Trump…

TORONTO — At the time he became premier of Ontario in 2018, Conservative Doug Ford was compared to Donald Trump because of his combativeness, partisanship and populist rhetoric. Just before the election, incumbent Premier Kathleen Wynne said that Ford, like the U.S. president, believed in an “ugly, vicious brand of politics that traffics in smears and lies.” She added that he would “say anything about anyone at any time.”

Almost two years into his term Ford was embroiled in a controversy over manufacturing defects with new license plates and was locked in a dispute with teachers’ unions. In February, according to one pollster, just 31% of Ontarians approved of his job performance.

Then the novel coronavirus pandemic reached Canada, upending the lives of people in the country’s most populous province and transforming the political fortunes of their premier. Within a few weeks his approval rating soared to 74%.

Doug Ford “has been turning heads since it became clear that Canada would not be spared the spread of the novel coronavirus,” political commentator Michelle McQuigge wrote on March 29, almost two weeks after Ford declared a state of emergency in Ontario. “But many of those heads, once likely to be thrown back in dismay, are now bestowing nods of approval.”

Ford has drawn praise for his change in tone and his willingness to put aside partisan politics to heed the advice of public health officials. In his press briefings, he appears transparent, forthcoming and empathetic. His center-right government has taken steps that would have been unfathomable before, including temporarily putting aside his determination to balance Ontario’s budget.

To assess his transformation, U.S. News & World Report spoke with two public affairs strategists: Jake Enwright, who served as director of media relations and crisis management for Andrew Scheer, the current leader of the federal Conservative Party, and Gordon Taylor Lee, a former senior political staffer to two federal Liberal cabinet ministers. The interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

[MORE: Canadians Face Daily Life Without Hockey]

Ford’s approval rating was dismal before the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ontario in mid-March. It’s now soaring. Why has he emerged as a shining star?

Enwright: The answer is twofold. Firstly, a lot of the public policy debates he has been embroiled in since becoming premier don’t matter to his constituents. People care when policies have a direct impact on their lives. The pandemic is certainly that. People are now paying close attention to what Ford does.

Secondly, Ford is a foxhole guy. He is someone you want in the trenches with you in a time of crisis. He is comfortable in the trenches, gutting it out. When he is doing that, he’s in his element.

Taylor Lee: The premier has met the moment. He’s been authentic, which has helped him connect with his constituents. He doesn’t sugarcoat anything. For example, he made the decision to release COVID-19 modeling numbers to the public.

Ford has also demonstrated a mix of empathy and decisiveness that few other political leaders have. In executing a plan for Ontario, he has found a balance between following the advice of public health officials and responding to the concerns of other stakeholders. He has leaned in. He has acted as the quarterback of the province’s response to this crisis. It’s been nothing short of impressive.

For example, he stayed calm and on message during the 3M crisis (when the Trump administration initially prevented 3M from exporting N95 masks). Ultimately, Ford helped ensure that hospitals in Ontario would get the PPE (personal protective equipment) they needed.

Has Ford’s leadership style changed or is the new reality just better suited to his established leadership style?

Enwright: The answer is, both. The Irish writer Anne Enright said, “People do not change, they are merely revealed.” This applies to Doug Ford. This situation is suited to a leader like him. He rolls up his sleeves and gets to work. He is authentic, and that builds good faith with people. In that sense he hasn’t changed at all.

He has changed in the sense that he’s not as pugnacious or as partisan as before. He now has people’s lives in his hands. That is his overriding concern.

Taylor Lee: He is now who he has been all along — authentic. He knows that constituents expect truth from him, not perfection. This is his only priority now. Canadians have warmed to that authenticity. The empathy he displays when talking about the challenges front-line health care workers and small businesses face strikes a chord with his constituents. Leaders emerge in times of crisis.

He is now guiding the province ahead. His government has unveiled a plan to reopen Ontario, but he is managing residents’ expectations. He is still deferring to health experts. That is a sign that he’s not playing politics. He is focused on the health of his constituents.

Were you surprised by this development?

Enwright: I’m not surprised at all. However, I’m surprised that opposition parties in Ontario have given Ford the benefit of the doubt for as long as they have.

Taylor Lee: I’m surprised at how quickly Ford found his groove in handling this crisis. Early on, he appeared to be working with the Quebec government and Ottawa to find solutions.

In terms of the public perception of Ford, is this the dawn of a new era or will the status quo return to the way it was once this pandemic is over?

Enwright: It depends a lot on his actions. As I said, Ford is great in a foxhole. He’s not the kind of leader who thrives at solving complex problems — but he needs to start doing that now. People are now looking for solutions to problems such as outbreaks at long-term care facilities and the lack of testing. Ford has to take a leadership role in solving these problems. He needs to emerge from the foxhole and become a general in this battle.

So far, his government hasn’t offered clear solutions to the problems his constituents are facing, but that is starting to change. For example, Ford has started talking about building Ontario’s potential to manufacture a vaccine down the road.

If he does win another election, you won’t likely see the angry, pitchfork-wielding approach to politics that the Conservatives are known for. This pandemic is such a grave matter, the other issues don’t seem as important as they once did.

Keep in mind that all politicians, Ford included, will have to deal with the economic fallout of this pandemic. Politicians are always at risk of losing elections when the economy is not in good shape.

Taylor Lee: It’s up to him. Trust has been built. Will he keep that trust? It depends on how he moves forward — how he deals with issues such as preparing the province for future outbreaks and how he gets along with other leaders.

If you were acting as his political consultant, what advice would you give him about how to maintain his popularity post-pandemic?

Enwright: I would say, “Be yourself and rely on the bench strength around you. You have smart people around you. You’re not a one-man show.” Doing that will help him get solutions. If he focuses on solutions he will find success.

Taylor Lee: As I said, he has gained the trust of his constituents. To keep that trust he should continue to be forthright, empathetic, solutions-driven and decisive. This is his chance to ensure the change in narrative about him is permanent.

What lesson could politicians and other public figures learn from Ford’s transformation?

Enwright: The message is, you need to find out who you are and be that person. Politicians are stronger when relying on their respective skill sets. That is a better approach than simply responding to polling results.

Taylor Lee: People want their leaders to be less scripted and more straightforward, to take on challenges and own the results. People are willing to accept imperfection in their political leaders but not dishonesty. This is especially true in times of crisis.

More from U.S. News

Canadians Confront a Life Without Hockey

10 Countries With the Most Well-Developed Public Health Care Systems

The 25 Best Countries in the World

Ontario Premier Doug Ford?s Approval Soars in Fight Against Coronavirus originally appeared on usnews.com