NYC Pediatrician Steps Up for Adults With COVID-19

Dr. Sarah Norris is a marathon runner. Every year she races to raise money for the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore in the Bronx, where she directs the pediatric palliative care program, helping families navigate difficult medical decisions for their children.

Like many serious runners, she’s also a planner. She likes to know what’s coming next. But for Norris — and indeed the world — the coronavirus pandemic has shattered all sense of predictability.

“This reminded me that you can’t really live in the future,” she says. “Sometimes you just have to be here, in the today. And if you want to be reminded about the power of today, wake up in a pandemic and suddenly what was and what could be you don’t know anymore.”

Case in point: In March, Children’s Hospital at Montefiore made the radical decision to become one of just a handful of pediatric hospitals nationwide to admit adults infected with COVID-19. The decision to change its policy was made to help accommodate the crush of patients overwhelming nearby hospitals, Norris explains.

“We said, ‘Of course we’ll help, of course we’ll be there, of course we’ll stand next to you,'” she says.

“When our pediatricians at the hospital stepped up to open the doors and invite adults to be cared for here, that was a brave moment,” she says. “My thought was, ‘I can’t let my colleagues go into this without being behind them.'”

Palliative care focuses on providing relief from the symptoms and stress of a serious medical condition. The goal is to improve quality of life, both for patients and for their family and friends. Palliative care doctors work with groups of health care professionals to alleviate not just physical pain, but also social, emotional and spiritual pain.

“We try to learn what people’s values are so that we can be guides for them at difficult times in their lives, at times of great uncertainty,” Norris says. “A lot of my job is how well I can get to know patients so they can tell me what’s important to them.”

“We think about the patients in the bed, we think about the important people in their lives, their family and friends, and we think about the primary care team,” she continues. “I’m here to serve all three roles. That has been a unique opportunity.”

The practice is often mistaken for hospice, which is also known as end-of-life care.

“Palliative care does not mean you’re dying,” Norris says. “It means you are facing something that’s uncertain and serious.”

There’s perhaps nothing more uncertain and serious right now than being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19.

So when Children’s Hospital at Montefiore welcomed adult patients infected with the novel coronavirus, Norris pitched her own radical idea: Every patient hospitalized for COVID-19 at Children’s — ultimately about 150 adult patients — would receive palliative care. But there was no palliative care playbook for a virus that’s killed upwards of 87,000 people in the U.S., many of whom died in a hospital without family present.

Norris got to work creating her own guidelines. She taught her colleagues who volunteered to help how to pay attention to things like loneliness, isolation and even fear of the protective gear that doctors wear, which covers most of their faces. She talked to them about what compassionate care looks like, both for patients and for their loved ones.

The team of volunteers checked in with patients and their families daily. If patients were well enough to talk on their own, they provided a phone to make calls.

The hospital discharged its last adult COVID-19 patient earlier this month, but Norris is still hand-writing letters to patients who recovered and to the families of those who didn’t.

“You came into our house,” she says. “You’re our family now.”

Before Norris was a doctor, she was a Peace Corps volunteer in Morocco and spent seven years working as a nurse, including internationally, before deciding to apply for medical school.

“When you get a start like that it really helps you ask the question, ‘Why do you serve? Who are you there for? Who are you doing this for?'”

After she graduated medical school, she pursued pediatrics and ended up at Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center, where she completed a fellowship in critical care pediatrics.

“I often had families who wanted to talk to me when their child got sick, and it was clear that their child wasn’t going to survive,” she says. “I did a lot of training with children who didn’t survive.”

At that time, palliative care was an emerging field — even today there is a severe shortage of palliative care physicians — but she knew she had a gift for comforting patients and their families, so much so that other doctors would often seek her counsel and ask her to talk to their own patients on their behalf.

“What a unique opportunity to be present for families when most other people are so scared they step back,” she says. “That’s how I came into palliative care.”

Norris praises the leadership team at Children’s Hospital at Montefiore; they never turn down an idea she brings them, and they model the hospital’s stated core values of humanity, innovation, teamwork, diversity and equity — words Norris wrote on a Post-It she keeps taped on the wall in her office. She looks at them every day, she says.

“I don’t know what’s coming,” she says, “but I know there will be more people, more challenges and more heartbreak.”

“Death because of COVID-19 is just not fair,” she says. “It feels very unfair. The question I ask is, ‘What can we do to be kind, to be gentle and to be respectful?'”

