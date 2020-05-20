Nurse at New York’s Elmhurst Hospital Leads COVID-19 Testing Program

When Erica Harris arrives for her shift as a nurse at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in Queens, New York, a…

When Erica Harris arrives for her shift as a nurse at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in Queens, New York, a queue of people is waiting. The hospital’s COVID-19 testing tent, which has been open for two months, comes alive at 8 a.m. Many are there early, to get a good spot in line.

“I rarely go out and there aren’t at least 15 or 20 people,” Harris says. She often notices a familiar face or two among those who are passing through the testing tent; she’s seen them at the outpatient clinic where she spent her pre-COVID days supervising nurses. “The patients aren’t strangers to us,” she says. They’re here because “they know the hospital (is) going to take care of them.”

Harris, 48, has worked at Elmhurst for 20 years, but she’s never seen anything like the last few months. COVID-19 has hit New York City and its hospitals hard, Elmhurst — a public hospital — particularly so. The community that depends on the hospital for routine and emergency care is immigrant-rich, multilingual and working-class. It has also seen particularly high rates of the viral infection.

As the pandemic grew and the number of patients ballooned, she and her colleagues realized this health crisis was different — and would require a different kind of response.

“This was going to be bigger than screening (people), isolating them in the clinic” and treating them, she says. The hospital system and Elmhurst decided to improve access to an underserved population by meeting the big demand for testing in a tent outside the main hospital. “Everyone had to adapt on the spot,” she says. In mid-March, Harris was asked to lead Elmhurst’s testing program.

Constructing the tent took teamwork, she says. It involved creating negative pressure rooms (which use air pressure to keep viral particles from spreading throughout the rest of the tent), moving supplies, creating a workflow and learning new roles.

The hospital opted for a walk-in system versus prescheduled appointments to make testing as easy and accessible as possible. Harris says they put up one sign advertising the COVID-19 testing program, and before they could even finish getting the equipment in place, a line was forming — people would have to come back the next day. The tent opened on March 19.

Everyone who entered the tent had to wear a mask to avoid the possible spread of infection to staff. People didn’t know what to expect; some asked if it was a blood test, Harris says. She and her colleagues had to explain that no, it’s a nasal swab — and it isn’t particularly fun.

“In the beginning, there was a lot of anxiety and fear and illness,” Harris says. “They said, ‘I heard you have the test. I think I have this,'” she recalls.

Because many people had symptoms consistent with COVID-19, it was important for staff to know how to identify the most seriously ill people who needed immediate medical care. People who had difficulty breathing or severe chest pain were rerouted to the ER. Others with mild symptoms were sent home with information on self-care. That wasn’t always easy; many people in the area live in crowded conditions. Harris did her best to make them all feel cared for. “This is the community that we serve,” she says.

Staff were anxious at first, too. Some of her colleagues were falling ill. Harris recalls telling herself that she was “going to put the facts over fear and try to make everyone feel calm.” Now, even as everyone hopes the worst of the crisis is behind them, it’s still a stressful time. And the normal ways that people relax and recharge for the next shift aren’t necessarily available. “You can’t go for a massage,” Harris says. Her own go-to: singing.

“I’m always belting out a tune. It’s very cathartic,” she says. She sings on her way home — lots of R&B, soul and pop — where she often fields phone calls from family members worried about their own health and hers. “It’s difficult to talk about what’s happening at work. I redirect family — I tell them that I’m OK, that I feel good, and if not I’ll let them know.” She lives alone and looks forward to Zoom night with her family, where they can all talk, and laugh and joke. They didn’t have those regular check-ins before the pandemic.

Elmhurst has seen many patients die — over one awful 24-hour period in late March, 13 people passed away from COVID-19. But plenty of patients have also recovered and left the hospital. Harris has witnessed a few of the celebrations as those patients leave, with staff applauding. “You can see the smiles underneath the masks,” she says. And now, two months into the crisis, things feel different. It’s not that the mood is happy, or better. But “we feel really strong,” Harris says. “Once you faced the challenge — and the last two months have been a challenge — you feel stronger on the other side.”

