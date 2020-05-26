Northern Virginia officials preparing for Friday reopening

Elected officials from 10 Northern Virginia jurisdictions sent a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday saying they’re making preparations…

Elected officials from 10 Northern Virginia jurisdictions sent a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday saying they’re making preparations to transition the region into phase one of the state’s reopening plan beginning Friday.

The officials also asked the governor that Northern Virginia move into the second phase of reopening with the rest of the state.

“As you have stated, we believe there is value for the commonwealth moving forward together,” the letter says.

Health directors from Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria said four of six criteria for reopening the region have been met — including 14-day declines in the percentage of positive tests of the coronavirus and hospitalizations, increased testing and the sustained availability of hospital beds. The region is still lagging on goals of establishing contact tracing infrastructure and outfitting outpatient facilities with personal protective equipment, according to the health…