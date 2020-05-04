National Geographic Society’s D.C. sculpture has been causing injuries for years. A plan to remove it has infuriated public art lovers.

For years now, unsuspecting passersby have managed to hurt themselves by falling into a small pool in front of the…

For years now, unsuspecting passersby have managed to hurt themselves by falling into a small pool in front of the National Geographic Society’s Golden Triangle headquarters. But a plan to remove that troublesome water feature, and the sculpture it’s part of, has public art experts howling.

The nonprofit, best known for its work publishing the National Geographic magazine, is pursuing a full transformation of the public plaza at the center of its M Street NW campus bounded by 16th and 17th streets NW. The NGS envisions a new pavilion and courtyard that better connects its four buildings, which means “Marabar,” the sculpture created for the plaza in 1984, will have to go.

The society has been working on these campus plans for more than two years, on the heels of a full interior renovation of its headquarters to create a more open office environment. The exterior design would move “Marabar” off the property, perhaps returning it to its creator, artist Elyn Zimmerman.

