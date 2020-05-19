Muriel Bowser: D.C. ‘on track’ for phased reopening of its economy

D.C. reported eight consecutive days of sustained decreased community spread of the coronavirus on Monday, putting the District six days…

D.C. reported eight consecutive days of sustained decreased community spread of the coronavirus on Monday, putting the District six days away from reaching a key benchmark for reopening the economy.

“I’d say that’s good news,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference where she unveiled her new city budget proposal. “We’re on track.”

Bowser said the city was prepared to unveil some phased reopening plans as early as Thursday, unless there’s an “unforeseen spike” in infections.

The mayor’s “ReOpen D.C. Advisory Group” — made up of developers, business leaders, community members and several former mayors, among many others — has been devising plans for how District businesses across a variety of sectors will be able to reopen safely. Bowser mentioned those sector plans would likely be revealed on Thursday.

Some members of the advisory group shed some light on their work with the Washington Business Journal’s Alex Koma last week.

Bowser also…