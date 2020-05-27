Moving Beyond the New Normal: Adjusting to Life With Lupus

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that affects mainly women, and while treatments exists to manage symptoms, there is no cure.…

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that affects mainly women, and while treatments exists to manage symptoms, there is no cure. In 2014, two women who were diagnosed with lupus spoke candidly with U.S. News about the difficulty of adjusting to their “new normal” after they were diagnosed. They described painful flares, frightening medical emergencies and jarring ups and downs while adjusting to a condition that spilled over into every aspect of their lives.

Now, six years later, U.S. News catches back up with both women. They have come to terms with lupus and are thriving despite facing ongoing challenges — including the latest curveball from the coronavirus pandemic.

For Janice Wolfe-Easley, 64, of Springfield, Virginia, life before lupus was a swirl of activities — exercise, sailing, volleyball on the beach with her husband and 60-mile breast cancer walks. For more than three decades she taught physical education to children with disabilities, but had to retire early because the pain from her disease prevented her from keeping up with the kids.

When Wolfe-Easley first spoke with U.S. News, she was nearly five years into her lupus diagnosis and still struggling. Any of her daily plans could be upset by the disease, she said. Some days, for instance, she would shower and blow-dry her hair for a night out, but then fatigue would take over and she’d climb into bed instead. Other days, she stayed in her pajamas. She was frequently in pain.

Wolfe-Easley made efforts to adjust. For instance, she would take a nap during the day to make sure she could attend a dinner she’d organized for her lupus support group through the Lupus Foundation of America. “You don’t know what’s going to do you in,” she explained.

In her earlier interview, Wolfe-Easley described lupus as an isolating disease, because many of its effects such as pain and fatigue are invisible to people around the person who’s affected. Now, she has some tips to share with family, friends and co-workers who know someone with a chronic illness:

— Show understanding — everyone’s illness is different.

— Educate yourself about the illness.

— Ask the individual with the diagnosis how it affects his or her day-to-day life.

— Stay connected and in touch.

Six years ago, Wolfe-Easley teared up when expressing hope that the disease could be cured: “It would be nice to say one day that I used to have lupus.”

However, a lupus expert says a single cure that works for everyone may not be possible. “There will be no one cure for lupus, as all are patients are different,” says Dr. Gary Gilkeson, a former chairman of the Lupus Foundation of America Medical-Scientific Advisory Council. “We are likely to have effective treatments that work very well in some patients and for some symptoms. The goal is for lupus to be a disease that — if not cured — can be controlled to a point that it is more an inconvenience than an albatross.”

Today, Wolfe-Easley says, “I’m doing well. Through the help of support group members and my doctors, I have learned the importance of pacing myself and listening to my body.”

Lupus symptoms persist, however. “Pain is still a symptom I deal with on a regular basis,” Wolfe-Easley says. “I have fibromyalgia secondary to my lupus diagnosis. My pain-management regimen — depending on the day — includes exercise, rest, relaxing baths and medication as needed.” Fatigue continues, as well. “I just never know when I will run out of gas and be done with whatever I’m doing.”

Wolfe-Easley is on the same medication regimen she’s been on for about a decade. However, the coronavirus pandemic is disrupting access to hydroxychloroquine, an essential drug for Wolfe-Easley and many others with lupus.

Early hopes that hydroxychloroquine could treat COVID-19 led to a rush to prescribe the drug among the general population, resulting in shortages. In fact, the most recent evidence suggests that hydroxychloroquine is not helpful for COVID-19 and can be harmful when used for that purpose.

“I’ve been on hydroxychloroquine since 2009 and it has helped keep my lupus under control,” she says. “I hope with the use of this drug for COVID-19, we will continue to have access to ‘our drug.’ I personally have had to ration my prescription and been told that I may not receive my refill.” In short, she says, “The supply should not be denied to those of us who have depended on this drug for years.”

Meanwhile, life with lupus goes on, says Wolfe-Easley, who is excited about the new retirement home she and her husband just had built and where they now reside in North Carolina. “A new normal is established and life is good,” she says.

Antibodies on the Attack

Antibodies typically protect the body from bacteria, viruses and germs, but with autoimmune conditions like lupus, antibodies can’t differentiate invaders from healthy tissues and organs and end up attacking them instead. Besides pain, people with systemic lupus erythematosus, the most common form of lupus, can suffer from inflammation and severe damage to their kidneys, lungs, heart and nervous system.

The symptoms of lupus vary vastly by individual and can come and go throughout a person’s life. Some symptoms mimic those of other diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, Lyme disease or celiac disease.

Lupus symptoms include fatigue, headaches, painful or swollen joints, fever, anemia, chest pain, sun and light sensitivity, hair loss, fingers turning white or blue when cold, and mouth and nose ulcers. A butterfly-shaped rash across the cheeks and nose is one of the easiest visible clues doctors have in diagnosing the disease.

Women who are of childbearing age are about 10 times more susceptible to lupus than men. African American, Hispanic/Latina and Asian women are two to three times more likely than white women to have it, according to the Lupus Foundation of America.

There is no single test for lupus, although doctors rely on the ANA test, which measures whether a person’s immune system is attacking the body, to help pinpoint the diagnosis. Still, 15% to 20% of those who test positive do not actually have lupus. A variety of lab tests and observations of physical changes are needed to make a full diagnosis.

“The exact cause remains unknown, as it is evident that each person’s lupus is different than the individual next to them,” says Gilkeson, who serves as a distinguished professor and associate dean for faculty affairs and faculty development at the Medical University of South Carolina. A combination of environment, genetics and hormones is involved, he says.

“There are over 100 gene changes that enhance one’s risk for developing lupus,” Gilkerson says. “They only increase your risk a little bit — and lots of people have the same gene changes but never get lupus.” Many of the gene changes tied to lupus occur in immune system genes, he notes.

Environmental effects that increase the risk of developing lupus are less understood, Gilkeson says. Smoking and silica exposures may be in the mix. “Epstein-Barr infection (the virus that causes mononucleosis) is a likely candidate for an environmental trigger — although 95% of us have had EBV infection and only a few get lupus.” The possible role of pollutant exposures, parasitic infections like malaria and an individual’s vitamin D levels are also being studied.

Lupus is mostly managed through medication. While various treatments for lupus exist, there is no cure.

Still, Gilkeson says people have reason to be hopeful. In February 2014, $230 million in funding from the government and other sources was allocated to the National Institutes of Health to develop new medicines for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Since then, advances made in precision medicine — in which subgroups of lupus patients with biomarkers, or specific immune cells in their circulation, receive targeted medications — may enable treatment that only eliminates abnormal immune system cells rather than suppressing the immune system as a whole, Gilkeson says.

“Treatment-wise, at least two new drugs that have proven to be effective in treating lupus are being considered for approval by the Food and Drug Administration,” Gilkeson says. “There are over 20 other novel treatments currently in (clinical) trials that are hoped to provide additional treatment alternatives.”

Currently, with close follow-up and treatment, 80% to 90% of people with lupus can expect to live a normal life span, according to the Lupus Foundation of America.

“Survival rates are improving, although we still have a long way to go,” Gilkeson says. “The groups most impacted by the disease — young African American and Hispanic women — continue to have the highest prevalence and the highest mortality.”

Moving Forward With Life

Robyne Walker Murphy, 46, lived in Brooklyn, New York, when she first spoke with U.S. News six years ago. She still does, but at the moment, she’s temporarily residing in Cincinnati thanks to the coronavirus. Because people with lupus tend to be immunocompromised — their immune systems may be weakened by their conditon or treatments — they are at higher risk for developing severe COVID-19. With New York City on its way to becoming a COVID-19 epicenter, she and her family made the move to Ohio in mid-March.

Access to hydroxychloroquine has also been a pandemic problem for Walker Murphy. Her regular pharmacy in New York was out of the pills and expected further delays in receiving a new supply. Although she was able to transfer her prescription to Ohio, she had to pay for the drug out of pocket the first several weeks. “Definitely, in March, it was a little shaky,” she says.

Walker Murphy is managing well with lupus, but the journey hasn’t been easy. She waited three and a half years until doctors reached the correct diagnosis. All the while, her feet, legs and joints ached, making her long work commute a struggle. Summer’s approach filled her with dread: “The way the sun feels on my skin is as though I’m inside a microwave,” she says.

Hair loss, another lupus symptom, troubled Walker Murphy. At the time of her diagnosis, her hair was thinning and clumps came out in her hand. She braced herself for complete hair loss, which she believed was inevitable.

In early 2014, Walker Murphy was hospitalized with the severe flu, likely due to her being immuncompromised and more vulnerable to infections. She was coughing up blood, unable to breathe and terrified that she would never leave the hospital. A few weeks after discharge, she described lupus as “a cruel disease that can take away a lot of joy.”

For Walker Murphy, the decision to help spread the word about lupus was one of social justice, she said at the time, particularly because the disease affects so many black and Hispanic women. She participated in a lupus walk a year after her diagnosis, and began writing about her disease on Facebook. “Admitting that I had lupus was scary,” she said. “I didn’t want people to tell me that I couldn’t do things or that they couldn’t expect things from me.”

Over the years, Walker Murphy’s health has stabilized. Working with her rheumatologist, she’s learned which medications help manage her condition and also which medications cause unacceptable side effects.

“Overall, I feel pretty good,” she says. “I still have flares and things like that. Lupus has affected mostly my skin and hair, and then just the overall joint pain and fatigue. But I haven’t felt any drastic change for the worse.” To her relief, she was able to grow back much of her hair: “That’s definitely a very good development.”

At this point, Walker Murphy says, “I have a better understanding of when a flare may be coming on and a better understanding of how to manage.” She not only continues to do what she loves, but is also taking on new challenges. She made a career transition and is now the executive director of Groundswell, a social justice, youth development and public arts organization in New York.

Last summer, Walker Murphy and her family took a dreamed-about trip to Italy. Despite all their planning, it didn’t go without incident. While touring a Rome museum, she experience a bad flare of pericarditis — inflammation of the lining of the heart. “For about 20 minutes, I couldn’t move from my seat in the museum,” she recalls.

Nevertheless, Walker Murphy was determined to spend time at the Colosseum . The blazing Italian sun presented another challenge. “I had to have my ultraviolet, huge silver umbrella,” she says. “I definitely stuck out a little. But if I wanted to enjoy Italy, I had to have that kind of protection. That way, I adapted. I didn’t want lupus to stop me from doing what I wanted to do.”

Seeing the devastation that lupus can cause, particularly in women of color — who often face delayed diagnoses or have their reports of symptoms like pain dismissed — has put her own situation into perspective, Walker Murphy says: “I feel empathy for my other lupus warriors.”

