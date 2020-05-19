Morocco’s Faithful Maintain Ramadan Traditions at Home During Coronavirus Lockdown

A man’s voice rose up over Temara, Morocco, beckoning the faithful to the mosque for the late afternoon prayer. Yet…

A man’s voice rose up over Temara, Morocco, beckoning the faithful to the mosque for the late afternoon prayer. Yet as the call rang out, residents of the coastal city could only listen — every mosque was closed as part of the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A closed mosque would be troubling any time of year, but during the holy month of Ramadan, the challenges imposed on the faithful cuts even deeper.

The closure has been in effect since March 16, and a strict curfew is in place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. For Ramadan, which began on April 24 in Morocco and ends this weekend, those restrictions have rendered an experience unrecognizable to most. Gone are the festive nights when people break their fasts in rooms crowded with loved ones and wander between cafes and parks, rejoicing until the small hours of the morning. And empty are the mosques, which play a crucial role in providing the spiritual foundation of the holiday.

Enduring the lockdown in Temara, where authorities fly drones to ensure compliance, is 35-year-old Wafae Drissi and her 4-year-old daughter. She separated from her husband in Sale and relocated to her parents’ Temara residence for Ramadan because her spouse was at risk of exposure every day as a police officer. “I don’t want my daughter to be contaminated with the virus, so it’s good for us to stay here,” Drissi says over the telephone.

This year, Muslims around the globe have had to come to terms with the loss of the month they know and love. Some adapted, others showed resistance and most simply looked for answers. In Morocco, the High Council of Ulemas, the highest government religious authority in the country, advised people to complete all Ramadan prayers from home. This is a harsh reality for many families who now try to reconcile their rituals with the lockdown.

A New Approach to Tradition

“We do our worshipping at home, but it’s not like going to the mosques,” says Drissi, a mix of frustration and sadness in her voice. “Especially the time when we pray after iftar (the evening meal in which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast) — taraweeh. That’s the major change we have noticed this year.”

Taraweeh is a popular prayer performed each night of Ramadan at the mosques after Muslims break the fast. Even those who do not pray every day often pack the mosques and flow into the streets for the communal prayer and sermon.

Drissi says she has tried to make the most of the tradition this year by placing a copy of the Quran and her hijab in a corner of the living room, now designated as a religious space. Here, without an imam or congregation for the first time, Drissi and her family pray. “I’m relying on my dad to do the prayer, to play the role of the imam.”

However, praying from home does not have the same appeal for everyone. “I don’t have the enthusiasm or motivation to pray like when I was going to the mosque,” saya Mohamed Elaasri, a 23-year-old sociology student from Agadir, who has prayed taraweeh since he was young. “You feel that you are going to a sacred place, where you are going to meet your creator.” He has replaced the tradition this year with studies of the Quran. “It’s not the same. Things have changed.”

More Than a House of Worship

Closing mosques as a safety measure has been debated across Middle Eastern countries since the pandemic began — and the decisions have not been consistent. Islam’s three holiest sites have shut down: the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Mecca and Medina, Saudi Arabia, and Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Meanwhile, mosques remain open or have reopened in Pakistan, Iran, Bangladesh, Somalia, Bahrain, Bosnia and Indonesia‘s Aceh province.

In Morocco, the official closure of mosques was requested by King Mohammed VI, who holds supreme religious power, and approved by the High Council of Ulemas. The decree, aside from inhibiting people’s Ramadan traditions, has hurt those who rely on the mosques for services such as literacy education, women’s rights programs, health and legal counsel, funerals and even healthy meals.

“The importance of mosques is actually way beyond what we see,” says Loubna Rais, an international development professional who has used mosques as a setting for social programming. “We clearly identify mosques as community connectors.”

“It’s like a big family,” says Youssef Fassi Fihri, 46, who owns Attawabine Mosque in Casablanca. Built by his father in 1997 and inaugurated in 2001, Fassi Fihri’s mosque has had to shut its doors for the first time. “We can pray at home. But the mosque is the place where all Muslims can go.”

Fassi Fihri considered broadcasting Jummah, the Friday prayer, from the minaret but decided otherwise to discourage people from gathering in groups, which is now punishable in Morocco by jail time and costly fines. Over 85,000 people were arrested for breaking quarantine in the first six weeks of the lockdown, the government announced.

Religious Leaders Confront Lockdown Laws

Among those arrested were religious leaders who resisted the restrictions. In a Facebook video posted on March 15, Sheikh Abou Naim says, “The country which closes its mosques renounces its religion,” and he warned of God’s punishment if they were shuttered. He was charged with undermining public order the same week dozens were arrested for publicly protesting the closure.

Meriem El Haitami, a professor of Islam at the International University of Rabat, noted that members of Salafism, the fundamentalist sect of Sunni Islam that Naim adheres to, are often outspoken on social media. “(Salafists) use the discourse of, ‘This is God’s anger on Muslims,'” she explains.

She also pointed out that Muslims can find confidence this year in advice offered by the hadith, a set of centuries-old guidelines based on the Prophet Mohammed’s words. One passage states, “When you hear that a plague is in a land, do not enter it. If the plague breaks out in a land while you are in it, do not leave it.”

Some Lost, Some Found

For Moroccans, any Ramadan ritual that can remain constant is treasured. Like many under lockdown, the Filali family from the north Moroccan city of Meknes makes sure to still break bread together at sundown. While his mother and sisters spoke on the phone with his brother, Achraf Filali showed off via a video-call his table full of Ramadan favorites: nutty sellou, vegetable soup, chicken breast and homemade dough pastries known as chebakia.

“It’s a blessing, we shall enjoy it,” says the 24-year-old. “But in another way it’s a little bit weird because we love the enthusiasm, the feeling you get with the bigger family. It gives you a rush.”

This feeling — an unnatural lack of festivity combined with gratitude for what one has — will come to a peak later this upcoming weekend with Eid al-Fitr, the religious holiday that ends the month of Ramadan fasting. Muslims will likely need to adapt this culminating celebration just as they have done for the entirety of Ramadan.

“Nobody has lived through this,” says Dr. Mohammed Hassar, a longtime national public health official and former advisor to the World Health Organization. “You have to adjust,” he warned. “Otherwise, you are dead.”

Elijah McKee researched culture and society in Morocco through a program of SIT Study Abroad. Samad Arrjdal of Morocco’s Connect Institute contributed reporting.

