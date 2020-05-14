Metro wants passengers to wear masks, but enforcement will be ‘extremely difficult’

Metro will ask train and bus passengers to wear a mask starting Monday. But, if they don’t, it’s also unlikely…

Metro will ask train and bus passengers to wear a mask starting Monday. But, if they don’t, it’s also unlikely there will be any kind of penalty, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority told the Metro board Thursday.

WMATA officials have suggested riders use masks for some time now, said Paul Wiedefeld, the system’s general manager. He said he expects most people will follow the new policy, per general guidelines across Greater Washington to stymie the spread of Covid-19.

Though, when pressed by board members on how the system would carry out such a requirement, Wiedefeld acknowledged the challenge in enforcing it, describing it as more of an ask than a mandate.

“It’s extremely difficult to enforce — we’ve all seen the videos on how this goes bad,” Wiedefeld said at the board meeting. “We want to encourage to everyone that it’s a social responsibility.”

Metro workers won’t specifically ask it of bus and train riders, and police likely won’t write citations, he said. But…