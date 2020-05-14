Mercy Virtual Care Center Pulmonologist Treats COVID-19 Via Telemedicine

From a makeshift command center in his Missouri living room, pulmonologist Dr. Steven Brown, 64, is pulling 12-hour night shifts…

From a makeshift command center in his Missouri living room, pulmonologist Dr. Steven Brown, 64, is pulling 12-hour night shifts to monitor COVID-19 patients in rural areas around the country. A doctor with Mercy Virtual Care Center, he is observing and remotely interacting with on-the-ground health care workers hundreds of miles away in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania, as well as far-flung corners of his state. He is helping them treat patients from afar.

“Some remote hospitals lack the appropriate critical care health workers and need guidance to properly set up ventilators, manage heart abnormalities and attend to agitated patients,” Brown says. “Sometimes,” he adds, “there are just too many decisions and too much activity, and that means additional outside medical help is needed.”

Brown is used to taking care of patients remotely. After all, Mercy Virtual Care Center is a hospital without waiting rooms or patients inside, relying on an army of professionals like Brown to deliver care through telemedicine. As the new coronavirus picked up steam around the country, Brown quickly moved his workstation out of the 125,000-square-foot facility and set up shop at home so he could continue serving in the safest possible way. The number of patients he is seeing has increased dramatically since the pandemic reached the U.S.

Throughout his career, Brown has witnessed various health disasters, including the 1976 outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at an American Legion convention in Philadelphia. At that time, he was a biology major at Princeton. In the 1980s, he worked as a medical resident at Bellevue Hospital in New York City where he performed lung biopsies, took care of patients on ventilators and treated infections of people dying young and alone at the height of the AIDS epidemic. He also treated patients with H1N1, nicknamed Swine Flu, during the 2009 pandemic in his bedside practice of pulmonary and critical care medicine in Milwaukee, as shortages of intensive care unit beds, ventilators and staff all warned of problems to come.

“Nobody is ever fully prepared to deal with the huge emotional toll of watching people suffer and die painfully and suddenly,” he says. “Many working with COVID-19 patients are now, for the first time, witnessing the kind of trauma intrinsic to a health disaster.”

Brown’s at-home setup includes four computer monitors attached to a footlong cable and a headset. This helps him monitor activities at multiple hospitals where he is assigned to as many as 100 patients in a single night shift. On an average night, he fields approximately 50 calls from his on-the-ground colleagues seeking consult.

During his shift, he works with nursing staff and respiratory therapists to help them optimize the delivery of oxygen, and manage septic shock, pain, agitation, electrolyte abnormalities and heart-rhythm problems. In a number of cases, he has made tough calls: deciding to place patients struggling to breathe on ventilators or in drug-induced comas that help protect the brain by lessening the use of oxygen.

“COVID-19 is the ultimate evil virus, because a person can be asymptomatic, believing there is no reason to stay home, and therefore the virus spreads easily and quickly,” he warns.

Brown mans his station for sometimes close to 20 shifts a month. Sadly, he says, many patients do not survive. One night, three COVID-19 patients died within an hour. He has witnessed nurses holding telephones up to patients so they could speak with their loved ones just minutes before being placed on breathing machines.

Because no visitors are allowed into rooms, patients can’t be with their families. Once on a ventilator, they can’t communicate by telephone or video. “In one sad circumstance, a colleague on the ground pushed the bed of a dying patient as close to the glass door of the ICU as possible so the family could watch him take his last breaths.”

For about 15 years, scientists have been warning about an “Armageddon” virus that will spread savagely because man has encroached upon territories in which he doesn’t belong, Brown says. Overpopulation and deforestation have upset environmental balance and disrupted natural habitats that have evolved over millions of years. Viruses abound in the animal kingdom. When humans and animals share the same space, they begin to share the same viruses. Serious diseases can result. “Given man’s current relationship with the planet’s ecosystems, global pandemics will no longer be a once-in-a-century phenomenon,” Brown says.

“If we listen to scientists, accept facts and make educated decisions based on the best available data, we will be able to drive down the number of cases of COVID-19,” he says. “But we are only at the beginning of learning about this virus, and many questions, such as whether one can be infected multiple times, remain unanswered.”

Brown believes, however, that once we find the vulnerabilities of this new virus, a vaccine will be developed.

To emerge from this crisis, Brown says major changes in how health care is delivered must take hold. Health systems can no longer operate in isolation without sharing information and resources, or the country will continue to be inadequately prepared. This time, he says, the U.S. was caught without an adequate stockpile of ventilators and personal protective equipment — and no formal structure for sharing resources around the country.

In his view, future readiness means creating a strong — lasting — federal agency dedicated to pandemic preparedness, improving open international dialogue, enhancing disease surveillance and ensuring that industries are able to pivot, on very short notice, to the production of medical equipment and disinfectants.

“In situations like this one,” Brown says, “we, the workers on the front lines, are here to support families, cry for them and become mourners when loved ones are unable to be at the bedside.” But they, too, need support, he says.

