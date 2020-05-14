Meet Samantha Kuhn, whose JK Community Farm ‘Plant-a-Thon’ has taken on greater importance

Welcome to Off the Beat, a weekly Q&A with a local business person doing something a little different. Have an idea or pitch that reflects some unusual business activity? Email mneibauer@bizjournals.com.
Samantha Kuhn is executive director of the two-employee, 3,000-volunteer JK Community Farm in Purcellville, which is scheduled to host its annual Plant-a-Thon Friday and Saturday.
What was the inspiration for JK Community Farm? The JK Community Farm is the cumulation of inspiration from a lot of people, which is what makes it so special. While I was in school at the University of Tennessee, I became interested in food sovereignty and a professor encouraged me to work with a local community farm. I fell in love with the organization. It was easy to see the impact they were making on their volunteers and the people they served. I became determined to bring a similar project to Virginia to help meet the needs of our region.
The unfortunate reality is that access to healthy food is very…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.