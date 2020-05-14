Meet Samantha Kuhn, whose JK Community Farm ‘Plant-a-Thon’ has taken on greater importance

Welcome to Off the Beat, a weekly Q&A with a local business person doing something a little different. Have an…

Welcome to Off the Beat, a weekly Q&A with a local business person doing something a little different. Have an idea or pitch that reflects some unusual business activity? Email mneibauer@bizjournals.com.

Samantha Kuhn is executive director of the two-employee, 3,000-volunteer JK Community Farm in Purcellville, which is scheduled to host its annual Plant-a-Thon Friday and Saturday.

What was the inspiration for JK Community Farm? The JK Community Farm is the cumulation of inspiration from a lot of people, which is what makes it so special. While I was in school at the University of Tennessee, I became interested in food sovereignty and a professor encouraged me to work with a local community farm. I fell in love with the organization. It was easy to see the impact they were making on their volunteers and the people they served. I became determined to bring a similar project to Virginia to help meet the needs of our region.

The unfortunate reality is that access to healthy food is very…