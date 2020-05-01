Living With an HPV Infection

Human papillomavirus, or HPV, is a viral infection and the most common type of sexually transmitted disease in the U.S.…

In fact, there are 79 million Americans living with HPV infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 80% of sexually active adults will get HPV at some point in their lives. This can happen even if you’ve only had one sexual partner. Both men and women can get HPV, but women are more routinely checked for it during a Pap smear.

Because of the health dangers of HPV, there is now a vaccine to help target its various strains. The vaccine is geared toward preteens, teens and young adults. It can help prevent 90% of cancers that can be linked to HPV.

In 70% to 90% of those who get HPV, the infection resolves on its own without ever indicating any symptoms or problems, says dermatologist Dr. Susan Bard of Vive Dermatology Surgery & Aesthetics in Brooklyn, New York.

In fact, the majority of people who get HPV will have no symptoms. In some cases, the virus may lie dormant for years before resulting in any obvious health issues. Those living with it long term must cope with a higher risk for certain cancers and other potential health effects, such as genital warts.

Real Stories From People With HPV

That’s the reality that Angie, who asked that her last name not be used, had to face five years ago when she was diagnosed with a high-risk strain of HPV. These strains are associated with a higher risk for certain types of cancer.

For instance, 10% of women with a high-risk strain of HPV on their cervix will go on to develop long-term infections that leave them at risk for cervical cancer — just one of the cancers associated with having high-risk HPV, according to the CDC. Compare that to all women, where only 0.6% are diagnosed with cervical cancer over their lifetime, the National Cancer Institute reports.

High-risk HPV strains cause 3% of all cancers in women and 2% of cancers in men, according to the National Cancer Institute. Two strains in particular, HPV16 and HPV18, have the highest association with HPV-related cancers.

Angie, who lives in Los Angeles, had a comprehensive blood test done by her primary care doctor after she experienced some unusual tiredness and headaches. The blood test revealed she had HPV16.

She initially thought it wasn’t a big issue, especially with so many people living with HPV already. “Yet I could tell by the tone of my doctor’s voice as she continued to explain that it was something more serious,” she says.

That initial diagnosis caused a lot of stress for Angie, especially in the beginning. “Knowing that you have a virus that could potentially cause cancer is terrifying,” she says. There’s no quick treatment for HPV, and women who have it detected must undergo more frequent health screenings due to the higher cancer risks. Although there is a vaccine available, it’s only effective before a person has the virus.

Four years ago, Holly, who also asked for her last name not to be used, found out that she had HPV after an annual gynecologist exam. The Atlanta native was shocked because her Pap smear the year before had been normal, and she had not previously had any symptoms or health issues.

“It just felt like one day I was a perfectly healthy 20-something and then the next day, I had what I perceived to be a scary and stigmatized sexually transmitted infection,” she says.

>The Health Risks Involved With Living With HPV

Different subtypes of HPV can cause different symptoms. There are more than 150 subtypes of HPV, about 40 of which can be spread during skin-to-skin sexual contact, according to the Head and Neck Cancer Alliance. Some of those subtypes are considered low risk and others high risk. Here are some health risks associated with HPV:

— Genital warts.

— Cervical cancer.

— Head, neck, tongue and throat cancers.

— Anal, penile, vaginal and vulvar cancers.

— Concerns with pregnancy and childbirth.

Genital warts appear as little bumps in the genital area that are sometimes itchy. The warts can be removed through a variety of treatments, such as freezing, burning, laser or with the use of oral or topical drugs, Bard says.

Some subtypes of HPV infection raise the risk for developing cervical cancer 10 years or more after you first contract HPV, says Dr. Peyman Saadat, an OB/GYN and reproductive endocrinologist with Reproductive Fertility, a medical practice in Los Angeles.

Nearly 12,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year, and 4,000 die from it annually, the CDC reports. Ninety percent of cervical cancer cases are linked to HPV. This is why Pap smears as frequently as every six months are important for those with a higher-risk subtype of HPV infection, Saadat says. If a person has lower-risk HPV and their Pap smear is normal, then an annual screening is adequate. There are treatments that can help remove precancerous lesions.

There has been a jump in the past 20 years of cancer of the tonsils, base of the tongue and throat in younger people, the HNCA reports. There are 3,500 women and 15,500 men each year diagnosed with HPV-associated oropharyngeal cancers, the CDC reports.

Oropharyngeal cancers are ones that affect the back of the throat, which includes the base of the tongue and the tonsils. Seventy percent of the cancers in this area of the body are now thought to be connected to HPV.

The increase of these cancers is occurring in people without other risk factors, such as drinking and smoking. This is linked to certain high-risk strains of HPV, especially strains 16 and 18, which can be spread via oral sex. Oral, head and neck cancers linked with HPV are projected to surpass the incidence of cervical cancer this year, according to the HNCA.

An estimated 70% of vaginal and vulvar cancers and more than 60% of penile cancers are thought to be linked to HPV, according to the CDC.

If a woman with HPV has had a procedure to remove precancerous lesions from her cervix or has had a portion of her cervix removed, this can weaken the cervix and sometimes lead to a miscarriage or preterm baby, Saadat says.

The Mental and Emotional Toll of Living With HPV

Another part of living with HPV is accepting its effect on mental health and the emotional toll when disclosing your infection status to a romantic partner. “Protection and transparency is key,” Angie says. “My long-term partner is aware of my HPV, but it was not an easy conversation to have.”

Holly had been in a long-term relationship with her now-husband for more than a year when she found out she had HPV. Both of them got tested for other STDs as a precaution. “All was fine, and that helped to reiterate my trust in him,” she says. There is no standard HPV screening test for men, but both Holly and her husband assume that he has HPV.

Health experts advocate for the use of condoms to avoid skin-to-skin contact until a relationship is mutually monogamous and couples have discussed HPV in more detail and how they want to proceed sexually.

One potential symptom of having HPV is genital warts, which can be alarming to partners. These may lead someone to assume that their partner has been cheating on them, Saadat says. However, the truth is that HPV can reactivate at any given time, even years after the virus first infected someone.

The effects of HPV on mental health also can be tough. In Holly’s case, living with HPV led her to think she could easily get sick, especially in the first couple of years after she was diagnosed. It also caused anxiety about going to the doctor that she’s now managed to control.

Living Healthy With an HPV Infection

It’s possible to live well with an HPV infection. After taking part in a clinical trial at the University of Texas in Houston, Angie’s HPV cleared after a year. The trial tested a rare mushroom extract from Japan called AHCC (active hexose correlated compound). To be clear, while the results were successful, this was a small pilot clinical trial — with only 10 participants. Results from larger studies and long-term data are not yet available.

Angie’s Pap smears do not currently show any sign of HPV, but there is no cure. “It could come back at any time,” she says. She continues to use AHCC, as well as folic acid, which is thought to help protect the body against HPV’s effects.

Holly says her life feels mostly normal now, although she goes to annual appointments and occasionally has to have a colposcopy, which is a procedure to check the cervix, vagina and vulva for abnormalities. She wishes that people would talk more openly about HPV and all sexually transmitted diseases — and that they weren’t such a stigma.

If you’re living with HPV infection, here are a few ways to live healthy:

1. Get any regularly scheduled checks recommended by your doctor, such as Pap smears.

2. Use protection during sex to avoid skin-to-skin contact.

3. Take part in a mutually monogamous relationship, where both partners agree to have sex with only each other.

4. Maintain good general health habits, such as eating a balanced diet, exercising, drinking only in moderation (if at all) and not smoking, Bard recommends. Following these guidelines can help your immune system clear an HPV infection faster.

5. Monitor and manage your stress. Stress helps to weaken your immune system and can cause HPV to reactivate.

6. Recommend the HPV vaccine to others. The vaccine can help protect you from a variety of HPV strains and can be offered as young as age 9. The CDC recommends the vaccine at age 11 or 12 and up to age 26. Some health providers may recommend the vaccine to those up until age 45, although the vaccine has less benefit, according to the CDC. The vaccine can potentially help prevent 90% of HPV-attributable cancers, the CDC reports.

