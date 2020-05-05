Leidos misses estimates, adjusts 2020 guidance citing Covid-19

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) said Tuesday the Covid-19 pandemic has drawn down revenues by approximately $50 million and the…

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) said Tuesday the Covid-19 pandemic has drawn down revenues by approximately $50 million and the company revised its fiscal 2020 earnings guidance because of anticipated continuing impacts.

The Reston defense and IT contractor posted first quarter revenue of $2.89 billion, a 12.1% increase from a year ago. But net income was just $115 million, down from $189 million in the same quarter of 2019. It posted a profit of 80 cents per share, which missed Wall Street expectations.

As a result, the company adjusted its annual revenue guidance to $12.5 billion to $12.9 billion (a range of $5 to $5.30 per share), a move down from a previous forecast of $12.6 billion to $13 billion.

For the quarter, operating income margin, excluding some one-off costs, slipped to 8.5% from 9.3% a year ago. Leidos said much of this was attributable to increased indirect expenditures, including the impacts of the pandemic and an $8 million charge “related to an international receivable”…