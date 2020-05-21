Kidney Function Tests: Purpose, Types and Procedure

Your kidneys sit below your rib cage, with one on each side of your body. These bean-shaped organs play a…

Your kidneys sit below your rib cage, with one on each side of your body. These bean-shaped organs play a key role in your health.

Here are some examples of the many functions kidneys play a part in:

— They filter extra water and remove waste from the body. This is what comes out through your urine.

— They help to balance electrolytes in the body. Electrolytes include calcium, potassium and sodium. Electrolytes are needed for normal body function.

— Kidneys make hormones that help control blood pressure, vitamin D levels and bone health.

— Kidneys help to prevent anemia, which is a decrease of red blood cells in the body. Anemia can cause weakness and shortness of breath.

There are several health problems that affect the kidneys and can lead to kidney disease:

— Cardiovascular disease.

— Diabetes.

— High blood pressure.

These health problems can cause kidney damage over time, but it often isn’t noticeable until the damage is advanced. That’s because the kidneys often work harder to compensate for damage or injury, says Dr. Brad Rovin, director of the Division of Nephrology at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

There are a few symptoms associated with kidney problems, including:

— Nausea or vomiting.

— Swelling in other parts of the body, such as in the legs. This also is called fluid retention or edema.

— Shortness of breath from fluid that’s accumulated in the lungs.

— Trouble sleeping.

— Weight loss.

If you have these symptoms, it’s important to talk about them with your doctor. However, not everyone develops these symptoms. Kidney problems may not be detected until certain tests are done to measure kidney function. Here’s what you need to know about common tests done to measure kidney function.

Serum Creatinine Test

Creatinine is a type of muscle enzyme. A serum creatinine test shows the overall filtering function of your kidneys. When your creatinine is not within a normal level, the kidneys aren’t clearing this muscle enzyme sufficiently enough.

This indicates the kidneys aren’t working as well as they should, says Dr. Matthew R. Weir, a professor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and head of the division of nephrology at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

Serum creatinine is measured as part of a routine blood test. If your health provider has ever ordered a metabolic panel to be done with your bloodwork, then you’ve had your serum creatinine measured. A metabolic panel includes tests that measure how different organs and systems in your body are functioning.

A normal serum creatinine range is 0.5 to 1.2 mm/dL, Weir says. However, that norm can vary for men versus women and for professional athletes. Athletes tend to have higher creatinine levels.

Estimated GFR

Another blood test used to measure kidney function is the estimated glomerular filtration rate, or eGFR. Glomerular refers to the glomerulis, or the filtering unit within the kidneys. The eGFR measures how good of a job the kidneys do at filtering waste and waste products, says Dr. Kerri Cavanaugh, associate professor of medicine with the Division of Nephrology and Hypertension at Vanderbilt University Medical Center at Vanderbilt Health in Nashville.

The eGFR is calculated based on a person’s serum creatinine level and their age and sex. Most labs include eGFR on their results, says Dr. Lesley Inker, director of the Kidney and Blood Pressure Center and director of the Kidney Function and Evaluation Center at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

A normal eGFR decreases with age, according to the National Kidney Foundation. Here are some age-based norms:

— 116 for ages 20 to 29.

— 107 for ages 30 to 39.

— 99 for ages 40 to 49.

— 93 for ages 50 to 59.

— 85 for ages 60 to 69.

— 75 for age 70 or older.

A result lower than 60 could mean that you have kidney disease. Lower numbers, along with results from other tests, can help measure how severe kidney disease is. A result of 15 or less is considered kidney failure. This can indicate the need for kidney dialysis or a kidney transplant. Dialysis is the use of an “artificial kidney” — an external machine that removes waste, chemicals and fluid from the blood.

Urinalysis

A urinalysis is another common test used to measure kidney function. A sample of urine is tested for albumin, the most common protein in our body. If albumin is present in the urine, this can indicate kidney damage. Having albumin in your urine is called albuminuria. This condition is not associated with eating too much protein, Rovin says. It just means that your body is not correctly processing albumin in your body.

A dipstick that changes color is used to detect whether albumin is present in the urine. Your health provider may want you to repeat a urinalysis if albumin is found in the urine. This helps confirm the results are accurate.

Testing for albumin is an important test and should be done more routinely than it is now, particularly in patients with diabetes, Inker says. It could help detect kidney damage earlier rather than later.

Health providers also may look for other things in a urine sample, including another type of protein called proteinuria, Cavanaugh says.

They also may check for blood in the urine, even if it’s blood that’s only visible under a microscope, Rovin adds. The presence of blood could be associated with a kidney problem or another health problem, such as a urinary tract infection or kidney or bladder stones.

Blood Urea Nitrogen

Blood urea nitrogen (BUN) measures the presence of urea nitrogen in the blood. Kidneys that are healthy will filter urea from your blood. When BUN levels are higher, this can be a sign of a kidney or liver problem. Blood urea nitrogen is measured during routine bloodwork and is part of a metabolic panel. A normal result is typically 7 to 20 mg/dl. This can vary if you are male versus female or a child.

The results of a BUN test tend to parallel what’s found from a serum creatinine test result, so doctors don’t rely on the BUN number as much. “When it becomes important is if the creatinine goes up, but the BUN goes way up,” Rovin says. This is more likely to indicate a high level of kidney dysfunction.

Next Steps When Checking for Kidney Function

A doctor will analyze results from routine kidney function tests. If there are abnormal results, he or she may order some more specific tests, including:

— A kidney ultrasound. An ultrasound involves sound waves to get a picture of a body part. With a kidney ultrasound, health providers are making sure the kidneys are not obstructed or scarred and that there are no stones or cysts, Weir says.

— A kidney CT scan. A CT scan is an imaging technique that can scan the kidneys for any blockages or abnormalities.

— A 24-hour urinalysis. This involves collecting your urine output over 24 hours. Health providers will then measure the total amount of protein found in the urine to get a better idea of kidney injury or damage, Rovin says. The results can help guide treatment. If doctors measure creatinine clearance with a urinalysis, they want to compare the level of creatinine in your urine versus the level in your blood. This is another way to help assess how well your kidneys are working.

— A kidney biopsy. This is an invasive procedure, meaning that a doctor must go through your body to take a sample of tissue from your kidneys. The doctor will then look at the sample under a microscope. A kidney biopsy is done to help measure the level of kidney disease, kidney function or diagnose cancer.

Preventing Kidney Problems

There are a few things you can do to maximize your kidney health and reduce your chance of developing kidney disease:

1. Don’t smoke.

2. Maintain a healthy weight.

3. Do regular physical activity.

4. If you have diabetes or high blood pressure, keep up with any scheduled doctor appointments.

Make sure to follow what your doctor recommends to maintain control of your diabetes or high blood pressure. That’s because these conditions could cause damage to your kidneys over time. You lessen your chance of kidney problems if you can keep these conditions well controlled — and if you can catch signs of disease early on.

