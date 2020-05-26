Jobs After College for Recent Graduates

For the class of 2020 — now dubbed the “class of COVID-19” — everything has changed. While prior to March,…

For the class of 2020 — now dubbed the “class of COVID-19” — everything has changed. While prior to March, the current crop of college grads had been headed into a job market teeming with opportunity, the global pandemic caused the economy to slide into a recession and job openings to diminish. So instead, recent grads looking for jobs after college are entering what’s been called the ” worst job market since the Great Depression.”

The unemployment rate rocketed from 3.7% when the class of 2020 started its senior year last fall to the current rate of 14.7% due to the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the economy shed a record number of jobs last month at 20.5 million.

What this means for those starting their careers is that if they want to avoid joining the growing ranks of unemployed college graduates, it’s going to be important to look for jobs in fields that are likely in need of new workers, such as supply chain management or administration, information technology and health care.

[See: 15 Best Remote Working Jobs.]

The following eight jobs are projected to be great ones to target in the current economic climate:

— Logistician

— Cost Estimator

— Industrial Engineer

— Actuary

— Statistician

— Information Security Analyst

— Registered Nurse

— Medical and Health Services Manager

Logistician

Median Salary: $74,750

Typical entry-level education: Bachelor’s degree

With COVID-19 revealing the fragility of the nation’s supply chain, jobs that can help analyze and coordinate the supply chain within organizations will become increasingly valuable. The BLS notes that logisticians “work in nearly every industry,” making this a versatile position that you can direct toward your interests. The work is fast-paced, and employment growth is projected to continue over the next decade.

Learn more about logisticians.

Cost Estimator

Median Salary: $65,250

Typical entry-level education: Bachelor’s degree

Another essential supply chain role is a cost estimator. This position involves collecting and analyzing data for the purpose of estimating the resources needed to create a product or offer a service. The job outlook is good, as the BLS projects employment will grow 9%, which is faster than average for all occupations.

Learn more about cost estimators.

Industrial Engineer

Median Salary: $88,020

Typical entry-level education: Bachelor’s degree

On the production end of the supply chain, industrial engineers play an essential role. They increase efficiency in systems, finding ways to best integrate all parts of the supply chain — from employees and machines to information and materials — when making a product or providing a service.

Learn more about engineers.

Actuary

Median Salary: $108,350

Typical entry-level education: Bachelor’s degree

Jobs that process and analyze big data will be in particular demand, and the BLS has identified actuaries as one of the fastest-growing occupations through 2028. An actuary is an occupation in mathematical science that is responsible for using statistics and financial theory to determine the cost of risk — for example, in an insurance company. The BLS projects rapid growth rate of about 20% for this field, much faster than average for all occupations.

Learn more about actuaries.

[SEE: 19 Careers With the Most Job Security.]

Statistician

Median Salary: $92,030

Typical entry-level education: Master’s degree

Statisticians — along with mathematicians — are also on the BLS list of fastest-growing jobs. This big-data job focuses on data analysis and applying statistical and mathematical techniques for industry problem-solving. Key industries that hire statisticians include science companies, engineering research firms and the federal government.

Learn more about statisticians.

Information Security Analyst

Median Salary: $99,730

Typical entry-level education: Bachelor’s degree

Cybersecurity roles are only increasing in importance, as new innovations in technology need to be secured. An information security analyst helps plan and execute security measures to ensure that corporate networks and systems aren’t compromised.

Learn more about information security analysts.

Registered Nurse

Median Salary: $73,300

Typical entry-level education: Bachelor’s degree

Nursing has long been considered a recession-proof occupation, and that’s truer than ever in the era of COVID-19. At the entry level, a bachelor’s degree in nursing will allow you to become a registered nurse, as will an associate’s degree in nursing or even “a diploma from an approved nursing program,” according to the BLS. You must be licensed to work as an RN.

Learn more about registered nurses.

[See: 25 Best Jobs That Pay $100K.]

Medical and Health Services Manager

Median Salary: $100,980

Typical entry-level education: Bachelor’s degree

Health care administration will be another area of major growth over the next decade. The BLS projects that the entry-level role of medical and health services manager will balloon 18% through 2028, and the job offers a way for new grads to potentially make six figures right out of the gate. The role involves planning, directing and coordinating business activities of health care organizations. Many types of health care facilities — such as hospitals, group medical practices and nursing homes — hire medical and health services managers.

Learn more about medical and health services managers.

More from U.S. News

25 Best Jobs for High School Graduates

10 Jobs to Consider for a Career Change

Jobs Hurt Most by the Coronavirus

Jobs After College for Recent Graduates originally appeared on usnews.com