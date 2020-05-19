Is Peanut Immunotherapy Right for Your Child?

Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first treatment for peanut allergy for children and teenagers…

Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first treatment for peanut allergy for children and teenagers between the ages of 4 and 17 years old. It’s exciting to have a treatment that allergists can offer parents, caregivers and their children who suffer from this condition. But it’s also important that you have all the facts about this therapy to determine if it’s right for your child.

The treatment, called Palforzia, is an oral therapy that must be taken every day. It works by modifying the immune system. By exposing your child to small, increasing amounts of a purified peanut protein, it makes the risk of an allergic reaction due to accidental ingestion less likely to occur, or to be less severe. Nevertheless, your child still can’t eat a candy bar with peanuts or spoonfuls of peanut butter. Palforzia is not a cure.

So, what’s involved? The buildup phase, which involves taking the peanut protein with increased dosing every two weeks in the allergist’s office, lasts at least six months. When your child reaches the maintenance dose of the protein, they stay on that dose indefinitely. The protein product must be kept refrigerated and is taken with meals. Your child still must always avoid peanuts and carry two epinephrine autoinjectors, just as if they were not on the treatment. But the treatment can offer reassurance and peace of mind in case of accidental ingestion. Your peanut allergic child may be more at ease eating at restaurants, or attending parties, overnights and even sleepaway camp in the summer. That can greatly improve the quality of life for both you and your child.

Let’s look at some of the other important factors in reaching a decision on starting this therapy. What are the side effects? The most common ones are stomach pain, and itchy mouth and throat. They may be severe enough that treatment must be discontinued. There is also a risk of allergic reactions such as hives, nasal symptoms, wheezing and full-blown anaphylaxis. This is more common during the buildup phase.

In addition, there is an increased risk of allergic reaction if taken around the time of exercise, hot water exposure (such as showering), fasting, menstruation, lack of sleep, use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications such as Advil and Aleve, and uncontrolled asthma. A rare complication is eosinophilic esophagitis, which is an allergic inflammatory reaction in the food tube or esophagus. This condition can lead to difficulty swallowing, food stuck in the esophagus, chest pain and heartburn. Another factor is cost. Since everyone’s insurance coverage is different, costs for this treatment can vary for each patient. Your allergist may have to obtain prior authorization from your insurance company before it can be prescribed.

It’s important to understand the benefits versus the risks in deciding on peanut immunotherapy. It’s not for every child with peanut allergy, but it may be right for yours. The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology recommends you have a discussion with your child’s allergist and make a “shared decision” on whether to use this oral therapy for peanut allergy. The good news is that this is the first of many potential new treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The FDA will soon be evaluating a peanut “patch” to help prevent reactions from accidental ingestion. Other studies are examining the use of anti-allergy biologic treatments in blocking food allergy. The future is looking bright for sufferers of peanut allergy, and perhaps other food allergies as well.

