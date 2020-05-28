Inside Canada’s ICUs: Doctors Discuss Facing the Coronavirus Pandemic

TORONTO — When a Toronto-area man returned from a trip to Wuhan, China and became the first case of COVID-19…

TORONTO — When a Toronto-area man returned from a trip to Wuhan, China and became the first case of COVID-19 in Canada, the country’s chief public health officer, Theresa Tam, assured citizens that ” the risk of onward spread in Canada (was) low.”

But as of May 28, Canada has since reported nearly 88,000 cases, more than 80% of which were caused by community spread. According to Johns Hopkins University, the infection rate in Canada is among the highest in the world. The country has nearly 7,000 reported deaths tied to the virus.

The vast majority of cases, 87%, are in Ontario and Quebec, concentrated in those provinces’ most populous cities, Toronto and Montreal. Toronto is Canada’s biggest city but its caseload (10,525) is dwarfed by that of Montreal (more than 24,838), which is considered the epicenter of the novel coronavirus in the country.

To get a sense of the scene on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19 in Canada, U.S. News & World Report recently spoke to physicians who work in intensive care units in both cities.

Paul Warshawsky is the chief of the intensive care unit at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal. Ewan Goligher is an intensivist at Toronto General Hospital and a scientist whose research focuses on mechanical ventilation. He’s co-leading a clinical trial of the potential use of blood thinner in treating COVID-19.

The interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Overall, how is working in the ICU different now from the way it normally is?

Warshawsky: When the pandemic started, the number of COVID patients kept growing. At one point, we had 33 patients in our ICU and only three of them didn’t have the virus. We were getting four new COVID patients a day. That number is now about two a day. Italian hospitals got overwhelmed with COVID patients and couldn’t meet a standard of care. That hasn’t happened in our hospital. We’re getting to the point where the situation is a little scary in the wards, but not in the ICU.

Goligher: At one level it doesn’t feel different — patient care and clinical decisions are the same. But now there are more challenges involved in entering and exiting the rooms. Once you go in the room, you’re not coming out unless you go through proper procedure. There are additional layers of complexity and there is added an element of fear about infecting yourself or someone else. But people get used to anything, and we have gotten more used to PPE (personal protective equipment) requirements.

How are you handling the stress of working in an ICU during a pandemic?

Warshawsky: Those of us who work in the ICU are used to stress. But it’s different with COVID because it is relentless and there are many layers to it. At one point, we were worried about running out of supplies.

On a personal level, I don’t want to bring the virus into my family home, and that has contributed to my stress.

Some days you get home from work and think, “This situation is awful.” You may have a little Scotch before bed if you’re not on call. You need some downtime to stay sane but it’s a difficult balancing act. I get about 250 emails a day and I go through all of them.

My main concern is that if I get sick, I won’t be able to work. I’ll be out of the fight. So I’m very careful. I wash my hands about 40,000 times a day, and I probably use about a gallon of hand sanitizer daily!

Goligher: I’m in the ICU for a week at a time. I worked 100 hours in one of those weeks. When you come off a week like that, you’re exhausted for days. I deal with stress by exercising — walking, running and cycling. I also sleep a lot for a few days. You slowly detox.

One of the big stresses is coming home. You are very worried about bringing home the virus. I change as soon as I get home from work.

Early on, health care facilities in the U.S. and other countries faced shortages of ventilators and personal protective equipment. Did your unit also face such shortages? If so, did you and your colleagues find creative solutions to cope?

Warshawsky: We were worried about what was happening at hospitals in Italy and New York. It was mind-blowing. But we have managed to avoid that.

When the pandemic started, we had an incomplete understanding of the disease. We thought it might be airborne. So, we were over-protecting ourselves in terms of N95 masks. Back then, the possibility of a shortage was an abstract concept. Gradually, we started to pull back. We don’t wear N95 masks all the time now, just in certain situations. We have run out of certain models of N95 masks but we haven’t run out of them altogether.

Goligher: There were moments where we were down to one or two weeks’ worth of supplies of cleaning equipment and masks but we never got to the point where we were short of them. It certainly helped that the government introduced aggressive social distancing measures early on. That kept demand down.

What have you and others at your hospital learned in treating this coronavirus that will help future treatments of other viral diseases?

Warshawsky: I think we are only going to know what we have learned once the pandemic is over and we look at all the data. The information is anecdotal now. There is not a lot of solid data yet. Until you test something you don’t know what will help and what will hurt. A randomized controlled study is needed, but it’s hard to do when everyone is scared.

Goligher: I think the experience has reinforced the importance of high-quality supportive care. There is a debate about whether this disease is different from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The jury is still out on this. But we know there is a need for high quality supportive care, safe ventilation strategies, etc. Our job is to provide life support to patients, to bide time until their immune system kicks in.

Have you been asked by health care workers in other countries for advice, equipment, supplies, etc.?

Warshawsky: The opposite happened here. The outbreak started here a little later than in other countries. Very early on, doctors from China asked if we wanted to talk to them. It was very helpful to talk to physicians who had dealt with COVID in large numbers. They emphasized the need for supportive care. They also told us patients were coming to the ICU after being symptomatic for an average of two weeks. That surprised us. With most viruses, that time period is just a few days.

Goligher: We have had interactions with colleagues around the world. Canadian physicians have been listening to colleagues in Europe and Asia because they dealt with the outbreak first. The University of Toronto [which is affiliated with the University Health Network, a collection of four hospitals] is a world leader in mechanical ventilation, so we have been a leading voice in the discussion about how to manage COVID patients. We ran an online mechanical ventilation course in April. Thousands participated around the world.

