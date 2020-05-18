India Struggles to Maintain Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

NEW DELHI — As physical distancing becomes the norm worldwide to keep the new coronavirus at bay, India is grappling…

NEW DELHI — As physical distancing becomes the norm worldwide to keep the new coronavirus at bay, India is grappling to make all its people follow the concept.

On May 4, when several states allowed alcohol shops to reopen after a 40-day nationwide lockdown, pictures and videos from across the country showed long queues and crowds of people outside the shops, often with little physical distancing.

Mumbai, India’s financial capital, shut down the city’s liquor shops two days later. “It has been impossible to maintain social distancing,” said an order by the city’s municipal commissioner.

The scenes at the alcohol shops underscore one of the biggest challenges that India faces as it tries to come out of a pandemic-induced lockdown — to change a societal mindset where personal space and distance are foreign concepts. Consider: India is home to 1.3 billion people, three times the population of the United States, yet those people live in a third of America’s geographical area.

India has clocked more than 85,000 coronavirus infections by May 15, a relatively low number for its size. Critics attribute the low infection rate to low levels of testing. The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says it’s a reflection of its quick action in imposing a nationwide lockdown that started on March 25. This was later extended until May 3, then a second time until May 17, though with some relaxations.

‘Neck to Neck Traveling’ Amid a Pandemic

In pre-coronavirus India, it was common for people to stand so close in queues that their bodies would be touching, or for seating 10-14 people in a vehicle meant for seven. Living in a populous country, the typical mindset has been to try and get ahead of any line or crowd, or face the risk of being left behind. During its many festivals, chaos and crowds in India are normal. To now ask people to be physically apart at all times is a tall order, say analysts.

“We have always been with the crowd,” says Balkrishna V. Bhosale, professor in the department of sociology at the University of Mumbai. “The Indian minds will take a lot of time to change to these new kinds of societal distance” rules.

To be sure, the virus is forcing people around the world to change their behavior. In Italy and France, people have to learn to stop kissing each other on the cheek, a basic tenet of their cultures. The handshake, perfected over the years as a sign of greeting and more, is anathema today.

In India and other densely populated countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh, where personal space doesn’t exist as a notion, the big challenge will be to train people to respect such spaces in public, as these countries start to reopen for business.

For many Indians, personal space is a luxury. In large cities such as Mumbai, where millions of migrants come from other parts of the country to earn a living, “home” is a 90 square-foot room shared by four or more people. Mumbai’s local trains, which are the backbone of the city’s transport system, carry 7.5 million passengers daily, 2.6 times its seating capacity according to a report in 2017.

“It’s like neck-to-neck traveling,” says Bhosale, who used to go to work by the local train. He says he shudders to think how commuting will be once the lockdowns end and the trains are restarted.

Restrictions Fuel Public Anxiety

Population density isn’t the only factor making people stand close to each other; culture plays a key role. Among Hindus, physical distance was historically maintained between upper and lower-caste people. Outside of the caste context, however, colleagues and school friends commonly stand and sit close, eating out of each other’s lunch boxes. Maintaining a physical distance from others can make people appear odd.

“People didn’t regard it as good behavior,” says Shweta Prasad, professor of sociology at Banaras Hindu University. Now, people will need to be trained to behave differently, she says.

While on an intellectual level many Indians understand personal space, the notion fades on a collective level. A 2013 study on the behavior of people standing in queues in India found that a space of more than a forearm between people was bridged within five minutes. The study considered queues at bus stops, airports, colleges, temples and at the buffet counter of a five-star hotel.

“For Indians, personal space isn’t defined in physical terms. We see nothing wrong or disrespectful or invasive in jostling each other,” wrote Deodar Mall, chief executive officer of the retail grocery business of Reliance Retail, who had commissioned the study.

This has been reiterated a few times since India went into lockdown. People crowded at grocery shops because of anxiety over whether the stores would suddenly shut down again. Two cities in the western state of Gujarat are shutting down vegetable and fruit shops because of crowding.

The severity of restrictions by the government have fueled people’s anxieties. Some critics say that if the alcohol shops had been allowed to stay open through the lockdown, the recent episodes of crowding could have been avoided. While people in many parts of the country stood at appropriate distances when the liquor shops reopened on May 4 — even amid a hailstorm in one town — images of those who broke the distancing rules earned the public’s ire.

“Like honey bees, everyone honed in on these shops,” says Umber Jafri, a voiceover artist and songwriter in Mumbai, who says he knew this from videos and pictures he saw on social media, and reports from friends. He says he was glad that Mumbai had shut the alcohol shops again. While he had been hoping to buy a bottle of single-malt whiskey, he said he didn’t want it “at the cost of becoming a super-spreader.”

