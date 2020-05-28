Balanced Fund 12889.86 + .02 + 1.71 – 3.23
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2311.66 + .32 + .90 + 4.22
Emerging Markets 301.52 + .11 + .13 – 17.43
Equity Income Fund 12024.49 + .03 + 3.71 – 12.06
GNMA 784.98 – .16 – .21 + 3.17
General Municipal Debt 1401.34 + .02 + .75 – 1.58
Gold Fund 363.49 + .63 – 6.29 + 14.55
High Current Yield 2191.78 + .70 + 2.61 – 6.71
High Yield Municipal 635.23 + .22 + 1.15 – 5.75
International Fund 1750.07 + .76 + 2.82 – 12.97
Science and Technology Fund 3314.95 – .75 – .87 + 3.35
Short Investment Grade 377.22 + .28 + .63 + .98
Short Municipal 189.87 + .06 + .27 + .22
US Government 727.76 – 1.84 – 1.99 + 5.55
