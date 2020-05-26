Balanced Fund 12778.52 + 1.12 + 1.51 – 4.06 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2299.89 – .03 + 1.45 + 3.69 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12778.52 + 1.12 + 1.51 – 4.06

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2299.89 – .03 + 1.45 + 3.69

Emerging Markets 301.07 + 2.80 + .41 – 17.55

Equity Income Fund 11783.91 + 2.05 + 1.58 – 13.82

GNMA 785.41 – .08 + .09 + 3.23

General Municipal Debt 1398.20 – .01 + .96 – 1.80

Gold Fund 363.95 – 3.86 – 4.55 + 14.69

High Current Yield 2166.98 + .96 + 2.44 – 7.77

High Yield Municipal 632.69 + .14 + 1.24 – 6.13

International Fund 1718.66 + 2.54 + 2.25 – 14.53

Science and Technology Fund 3324.45 + .05 + 1.66 + 3.65

Short Investment Grade 376.02 + .18 + .40 + .66

Short Municipal 189.71 + .04 + .36 + .14

US Government 740.57 – .36 – .01 + 7.41

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.