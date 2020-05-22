Balanced Fund 12645.07 + .13 + 2.41 – 5.07 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2307.82 + .50 + 1.56 + 4.05 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12645.07 + .13 + 2.41 – 5.07

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2307.82 + .50 + 1.56 + 4.05

Emerging Markets 294.91 – 1.43 + 1.66 – 19.24

Equity Income Fund 11546.16 + .08 + 3.22 – 15.56

GNMA 785.35 – .13 + .04 + 3.22

General Municipal Debt 1398.90 + .31 + 1.06 – 1.75

Gold Fund 380.20 + .29 – .63 + 19.81

High Current Yield 2147.06 + .18 + 2.62 – 8.61

High Yield Municipal 631.74 + .26 + 1.06 – 6.27

International Fund 1671.95 – .81 + 2.92 – 16.85

Science and Technology Fund 3309.38 + .20 + 3.65 + 3.18

Short Investment Grade 376.33 + .31 + .71 + .74

Short Municipal 189.71 + .12 + .42 + .14

US Government 743.25 + .07 – .20 + 7.79

