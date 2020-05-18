Balanced Fund 12602.56 + 2.06 + .79 – 5.39
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2272.96 + .03 + .96 + 2.47
Emerging Markets 300.14 + 3.47 + 1.51 – 17.81
Equity Income Fund 11614.01
GNMA 784.45 – .07 – .02 + 3.11
General Municipal Debt 1382.19 – .15 + .40 – 2.92
Gold Fund 384.13 + .40 + 7.45 + 21.05
High Current Yield 2113.38 + 1.01 + .41 – 10.05
High Yield Municipal 624.15 – .15 + .39 – 7.39
International Fund 1677.44 + 3.26 + .81 – 16.58
Science and Technology Fund 3270.12 + 2.42 + .40 + 1.96
Short Investment Grade 375.53 + .49 + .61 + .53
Short Municipal 188.94 + .01 + .20 – .27
US Government 741.58 – .42 + .19 + 7.55
-0-
