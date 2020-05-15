Balanced Fund 12344.68 + .18 – 1.45 – 7.32 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2278.48 + .34 + .68 + 2.72 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12344.68 + .18 – 1.45 – 7.32

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2278.48 + .34 + .68 + 2.72

Emerging Markets 291.99 – .02 – 1.37 – 20.04

Equity Income Fund 11187.94 + .02 – 3.10 – 18.17

GNMA 784.34 – .13 – .19 + 3.09

General Municipal Debt 1384.24 + .21 + .68 – 2.78

Gold Fund 382.11 + 3.68 + 4.00 + 20.41

High Current Yield 2100.06 + .34 – .25 – 10.61

High Yield Municipal 624.23 + .21 + .50 – 7.38

International Fund 1622.90 – .08 – 2.73 – 19.29

Science and Technology Fund 3186.97 + .23 – 1.71 – .64

Short Investment Grade 374.16 + .16 + .22 + .16

Short Municipal 189.01 + .11 + .27 – .23

US Government 746.12 + .11 + .51 + 8.21

