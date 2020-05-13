Balanced Fund 12148.59 – 1.83 – 1.19 – 8.79 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2269.14 + .41 + .23 + 2.30 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12148.59 – 1.83 – 1.19 – 8.79

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2269.14 + .41 + .23 + 2.30

Emerging Markets 292.58 + .02 + 1.01 – 19.88

Equity Income Fund 11060.17 – 1.88 – 1.37 – 19.11

GNMA 784.26 – .03 – .11 + 3.08

General Municipal Debt 1378.99 + .17 + .58 – 3.15

Gold Fund 357.31 + .22 + .46 + 12.60

High Current Yield 2103.54 – .43 + .44 – 10.47

High Yield Municipal 622.07 + .04 + .33 – 7.70

International Fund 1632.38 – 1.02 + .51 – 18.82

Science and Technology Fund 3134.49 – 1.91 + .32 – 2.27

Short Investment Grade 373.60 + .02 + .17 + .01

Short Municipal 188.78 + .10 + .26 – .35

US Government 732.15 – 1.34 – 1.25 + 6.18

-0-

