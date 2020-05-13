Balanced Fund 12148.59 – 1.83 – 1.19 – 8.79
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2269.14 + .41 + .23 + 2.30
Emerging Markets 292.58 + .02 + 1.01 – 19.88
Equity Income Fund 11060.17 – 1.88 – 1.37 – 19.11
GNMA 784.26 – .03 – .11 + 3.08
General Municipal Debt 1378.99 + .17 + .58 – 3.15
Gold Fund 357.31 + .22 + .46 + 12.60
High Current Yield 2103.54 – .43 + .44 – 10.47
High Yield Municipal 622.07 + .04 + .33 – 7.70
International Fund 1632.38 – 1.02 + .51 – 18.82
Science and Technology Fund 3134.49 – 1.91 + .32 – 2.27
Short Investment Grade 373.60 + .02 + .17 + .01
Short Municipal 188.78 + .10 + .26 – .35
US Government 732.15 – 1.34 – 1.25 + 6.18
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.