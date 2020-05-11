Balanced Fund 12521.32 – .04 + 1.87 – 6.00 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2260.19 – .13 – .91 + 1.90 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12521.32 – .04 + 1.87 – 6.00

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2260.19 – .13 – .91 + 1.90

Emerging Markets 296.69 + .21 + 2.97 – 18.75

Equity Income Fund 11465.21 – .70 + 1.66 – 16.15

GNMA 783.82 – .26 – .15 + 3.02

General Municipal Debt 1376.37 + .11 + .54 – 3.33

Gold Fund 363.76 – .99 + 1.72 + 14.63

High Current Yield 2104.03 – .06 + 1.05 – 10.45

High Yield Municipal 622.09 + .15 + .36 – 7.70

International Fund 1668.68 + .01 + 3.00 – 17.02

Science and Technology Fund 3260.97 + .57 + 6.97 + 1.67

Short Investment Grade 375.18

Short Municipal 188.70 + .11 + .26 – .39

US Government 730.26

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.