Balanced Fund 12521.32 – .04 + 1.87 – 6.00
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2260.19 – .13 – .91 + 1.90
Emerging Markets 296.69 + .21 + 2.97 – 18.75
Equity Income Fund 11465.21 – .70 + 1.66 – 16.15
GNMA 783.82 – .26 – .15 + 3.02
General Municipal Debt 1376.37 + .11 + .54 – 3.33
Gold Fund 363.76 – .99 + 1.72 + 14.63
High Current Yield 2104.03 – .06 + 1.05 – 10.45
High Yield Municipal 622.09 + .15 + .36 – 7.70
International Fund 1668.68 + .01 + 3.00 – 17.02
Science and Technology Fund 3260.97 + .57 + 6.97 + 1.67
Short Investment Grade 375.18
Short Municipal 188.70 + .11 + .26 – .39
US Government 730.26
