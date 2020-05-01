Balanced Fund 12279.17 – 1.58 + .18 – 7.81 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2285.67 – .10 – .37 + 3.05 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12279.17 – 1.58 + .18 – 7.81

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2285.67 – .10 – .37 + 3.05

Emerging Markets 290.40 – 2.07 + 1.97 – 20.47

Equity Income Fund 11268.01 – 2.74 – .49 – 17.59

GNMA 784.68 + .04 + .44 + 3.14

General Municipal Debt 1366.22 + .44 – .37 – 4.04

Gold Fund 350.50 + 1.93 – 1.24 + 10.45

High Current Yield 2080.97 – .48 + .40 – 11.43

High Yield Municipal 618.51 + .37 – .46 – 8.23

International Fund 1621.91 – 2.40 + .70 – 19.34

Science and Technology Fund 3009.43 – 3.34 – .34 – 6.17

Short Investment Grade 372.11 – .11 + .18 – .39

Short Municipal 187.95 – .01 – .14 – .79

US Government 748.39 + .61 + .19 + 8.54

