Balanced Fund 12279.17 – 1.58 + .18 – 7.81
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2285.67 – .10 – .37 + 3.05
Emerging Markets 290.40 – 2.07 + 1.97 – 20.47
Equity Income Fund 11268.01 – 2.74 – .49 – 17.59
GNMA 784.68 + .04 + .44 + 3.14
General Municipal Debt 1366.22 + .44 – .37 – 4.04
Gold Fund 350.50 + 1.93 – 1.24 + 10.45
High Current Yield 2080.97 – .48 + .40 – 11.43
High Yield Municipal 618.51 + .37 – .46 – 8.23
International Fund 1621.91 – 2.40 + .70 – 19.34
Science and Technology Fund 3009.43 – 3.34 – .34 – 6.17
Short Investment Grade 372.11 – .11 + .18 – .39
Short Municipal 187.95 – .01 – .14 – .79
US Government 748.39 + .61 + .19 + 8.54
