Howard County loosens restrictions on salons, retail and religious gatherings

About 18,000 workers in Howard County, Maryland, can resume work this Friday, when hair salons and retail have the OK to reopen at 50% capacity and religious services can resume for crowds of up to 250.

County Executive Calvin Ball is lifting some restrictions that have been in place since mid-March because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The suburban Baltimore jurisdiction has seen a significant reduction in the number of potential patients being transported to its hospitals by fire and emergency rescue workers, and intensive care units have also seen patient loads decline over the past few weeks.

Ball said during an online press conference that Howard County General Hospital’s ICU utilization rate has fallen or stayed the same for seven of the last 14 days after spiking to 78.8% on May 15, and as of May 23 was at its lowest level since April 1.

He also said the ventilator utilization rate for the same time period is 18.6%, and average daily cases, which are expected to rise as testing becomes…