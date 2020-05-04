How to Weigh LSAT Test Prep Options

Most law school applicants find preparing for the LSAT to be the most challenging part of the application process. Many…

Most law school applicants find preparing for the LSAT to be the most challenging part of the application process. Many are surprised to find it rewarding as well, because anyone can raise his or her LSAT score with ample time and focused practice.

Typical standardized tests assess knowledge or language proficiency, but the LSAT is a fast-paced test of mental skills. Even if those skills seem unfamiliar at first, they can be mastered like any skill, from archery to yodeling. No wonder so many test preparation companies guarantee score improvement — if you took a class on archery, you’d hit more targets by the end, too!

There are many options available to study the LSAT that suit a range of learning styles:

— Self-study.

— Online courses.

— Live classes.

— Private tutoring.

Self-Study

Every study strategy is rooted in steady solo work: taking practice questions, analyzing your results and shoring up your weak points.

The Law School Admission Council publishes free and low-cost study materials, including real practice tests and explanations of different sections. Test prep companies and nonprofits provide other free resources like written guides and online lectures.

Students willing to invest a little more will find a wide variety of prep books for sale. Be sure to read reviews carefully and find books that provide full coverage and detailed explanations of practice questions. It’s hard to cultivate good habits and strong techniques without understanding your mistakes. Used books that are up to date and contain unmarked practice questions may be an affordable option.

Independent study doesn’t have to be lonely. Team up with a partner or group for mutual encouragement and accountability. After all, the best way to confirm that you truly understand a concept is to explain it clearly to others.

Online Courses

Various test preparation companies offer online courses with prerecorded lectures and other materials, often cheaper and more convenient than in-person classes.

During the current COVID-19 pandemic, online classes may be the only options applicants have, but self-motivated students may prefer them anyway. Online classes allow you to complete lessons at your own pace and rewatch videos as needed. Some companies provide hotlines or other chat options for follow-up questions.

Expect to spend 20-50 hours watching videos, depending on the course. Try to leave at least a few months after course completion to practice learned techniques.

Live Classes

A wide range of companies offer LSAT prep courses that range in length from a day or weekend to months of weekly sessions.

After reading reviews and talking to customer service representatives, applicants should weigh numerous factors to choose a class: price, reviews, class size, location, instructors’ qualifications, the number of proctored practice tests and additional resources provided online. Look for a rigorous curriculum that covers every question type systematically instead of just tips and tricks.

It’s easier to focus in a close-knit classroom. The more students an instructor caters to, the less likely your own progress will be monitored and your needs directly addressed.

For example, when I first took an LSAT class, my teacher didn’t even learn her students’ names, which felt disrespectful and discouraging. When I later became an LSAT instructor for a different company, I took pride in getting to know my students and what help they needed most.

Private Tutoring

Personal attention from a patient, engaging and experienced tutor might keep your progress on track. Tutors can be found online, by referral, through a test pep company, or on Craigslist or other platforms. Some students like the rhythm of weekly or biweekly sessions while others just want a few sessions to focus on specific problem areas.

Choose a tutor who makes you feel comfortable. Working on the LSAT can trigger raw emotions like disappointment and frustration, so personal trust and fit are essential. Not every practice session can feel gratifying, but if your tutor makes you feel bored, confused or unsure of yourself, consider trying a session with someone with a different style.

Increasingly, tutors are working online through video chat. If you are studying with a partner or group, see if your tutor might be willing to work with all of you together or offer a group discount.

No matter what option you choose, set aside at least three months to study and don’t be afraid to experiment and switch methods if you find yourself losing steam or hitting a performance plateau. And now that the LSAT is digital, be sure to practice taking the test electronically.

As aggravating as LSAT questions can be, practicing the skills tested by the LSAT may come in handy more often than your yodel. You will draw on your abilities to read carefully, make logical inferences, take apart arguments and focus under pressure in law school and beyond.

