How to Support a Loved One Who’s a Nurse

One of the most difficult aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic is the strain it’s putting on health care workers. Though…

One of the most difficult aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic is the strain it’s putting on health care workers. Though they’re trained to manage a crisis and work with sick people every day, this is a whole new level of challenge.

Because of the highly infectious nature of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, nurses and other front-line caregivers are putting themselves at risk every day, caring for patients with COVID-19. In some cases, these nurses can’t even go home at the end of a long shift to see their families, as that could put their loved ones’ health at risk too.

It’s been a big, sudden change to business as usual in the world of nursing, says Kiersten Henry, director of the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses and chief advanced practice clinician at MedStar Montgomery Medical Center in Olney, Maryland. “Six months ago, if you asked any nurse the biggest risk they face at work, a vast majority would have answered workplace violence. Suddenly, we have been catapulted to the front lines of an entirely different threat.”

“Nursing care has definitely changed in these last months,” agrees Dawn Day, chair and associate professor of graduate nursing programs at the school of nursing and health sciences at Spring Arbor University in Michigan. “Nurses are working longer hours and caring for patients whose demands are extreme and whose outcomes are uncertain, while putting their own health at risk every day.”

Although nurses are “very used to taking care of patients with infectious disease,” this is different, says Jayne Willis, chief nurse executive and vice president with Orlando Health in Florida. “When you have a novel virus that’s new to your center and the world, things change constantly. We are learning every single day and tweaking procedure. There’s a lot of new information coming out every single day, and one of the challenges is getting communication and documentation to the team. It was like drinking out of the fire hose” initially, she says, as everyone raced to adjust their practices to keep nurses and patients safe.

During this crisis, Willis says that she’s been acting as the “alternate incident commander,” which means her primary focus is making sure that the nursing personnel have the supplies and personal protective equipment they need.”

Trying to keep up with the pace of change as new information arrives has created an incredibly challenging situation for nurses all across the country.

[SEE: Life as a Health Care Worker on the Coronavirus Pandemic Front Lines.]

Adjusting to Constant Change

Nurses are having to use new equipment and follow new protocols. That state of constant flux can be exhausting, a feeling that’s been compounded by concerns that the nurses will get sick themselves or worse.

“They are voluntarily exposing themselves to a virus that has halted the rest of society,” Day says. In addition, “they are absent from their homes and missing their children.”

This fear is echoed across the health care system, and the nightly news is flooded with images of doctors and nurses who can’t hug their children when they go home — if they can go home at all. It’s especially heartbreaking when you consider that family is a lifeline for many of these critical caregivers. “One of the fears that the nurses have is that they’re going to bring the virus home to their families,” Willis says.

In addition, nurses are being tapped to stand in as surrogate family members in hospitals that are strictly limiting visitation. Communicating with family members and comforting them from afar is part of the new nursing reality during this pandemic.

“Nurses are representing the family members who cannot be there” for patients, Day adds.

Dan Weberg, a former ER and trauma nurse and head of clinical innovation with Trusted Health, a health care staffing firm based in San Francisco, notes that some health care workers are also being forced to make truly terrible choices in rationing out resources to sick patients.

It’s a lot to manage, Day adds. “I hear the stories of nurses who are praying and crying with families and with each other, often feeling helpless and depleted. The physical and emotional toll this is taking on our nurses is beyond what they should have to bear, yet they are doing it, and they are doing it with excellence.”

Weberg believes “there’s going to be lasting effects” of that moral injury. “When the adrenaline of the crisis winds down, we need to be thinking about what happens” and find ways to support nurses who’ve witnessed some truly terrible things and had to work very hard in tough conditions.

If that weren’t enough, nurses are also having to cope with the same changed world that the rest of us are struggling to navigate. “Everybody is dealing with tremendous change with this pandemic,” Willis says. Nurses are not only having to take care of sick and infectious patients, but they’re also having to juggle those increased duties with the demands of home schooling their children and other challenges, “all with social distancing,” she notes.

[See: 14 Things You Didn’t Know About Nurses.]

Things You Can Do to Safely Support a Nurse

It’s a difficult situation for all involved, which can leave some of us feeling a little helpless. But there are a few things you can do to show your appreciation for the nurse in your life during this pandemic — without putting yourself at increased risk.

— Donate protective equipment. If you have access to protective equipment like masks, ear protectors and gloves, donating those supplies to your local health center can be a powerful means of supporting the good work of nurses, Day says.

— Give a basket of cleaning supplies. Willis suggests a simple gift basket filled with basic cleaning supplies, such as Lysol wipes, paper towels and potentially scarce toilet paper, can make a world of difference for exhausted nurses who don’t have time to go to the store. When Orlando Health provided staff members with such goodie bags, “you’d have thought we gave them a winning lottery ticket,” Willis says.

— Prepare meals or give food. Just as you might if someone came home from having surgery or just recently had a baby, make a meal and drop it off. Do some shopping for them to take that chore off their long list of responsibilities. Drop items off and stay socially distanced to prevent any chance of infection.

— Provide self-care items. “The hours are long, so care packages with various self-care items like candles, lotions, toiletries and sanitizing wipes can be a great support,” Day says.

— Send a gift card. “Gift cards are another good idea to help cover costs of hotel living, gas and meals,” Day says. Living away from home and working long works can get expensive. A gift card could help defray some of those costs for a nurse who’s on the front lines. And it doesn’t have to be a big sum of money — every little bit helps.

— Send a greeting card or make a sign. A mailed card can be a powerful reminder that you’re thinking of someone, even if you’re far away. Placing a sign on the lawn or in the window can also send a strong message of hope and support to nurses in your community.

— Lend an ear. For many nurses, just knowing that someone cares and is willing to listen can go a long way toward helping them feel a little less stressed and isolated. “Sometimes it’s difficult for nurses and clinicians to talk because of protected health information,” Willis says. “They can’t share confidential info, but they can talk about the stresses they’re feeling and being tired and overwhelmed.” Consider providing the empathetic ear for a loved one who needs this sort of support and “be a compassionate listener,” she adds.

— Make it OK to not be OK. For many nurses, there can be a reluctance to share emotions. “When you’re a health care worker, you go into work with your armor on, and sometimes when you come home, you don’t take it off,” Weberg says. But we all need to be vulnerable now and again, and creating a safe space for the nurse in your life to express how they’re really feeling can help. “It’s really about making it OK to show your emotions,” he says.

— Help the kids with homework. If you know a nurse who has children who are homeschooling, offer to help them with their homework remotely. “Nurses are caring for the loved ones of other families, so when possible, we can set their minds at ease by caring for theirs,” Day says.

— Ask what would be most helpful. Though it’s nice to try to surprise someone with a thoughtful gift out of the blue, sometimes the most helpful thing you can do is ask what specific thing or support your nurse friend or family member needs.

— Follow local public health advice. The general public can’t do a lot to help during this crisis, but Willis notes that one of the most powerful things we can do is to “listen to the advice of health care officials and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) regarding preventing the spread of the virus.” Stay at home if you can, wash your hands frequently and wear a mask if you do need to go out in public. These measures can help keep health care institutions from getting overwhelmed, and as Day notes, “this lets nurses know that we appreciate all that they do.”

— Donate plasma. If you’ve had the coronavirus and are eligible to donate plasma, do so. Some hospitals are now using what’s called convalescent plasma donations to help patients with active infection recover. You may have the power in your blood to help heal others, and providing the raw material for a treatment that helps people recover is a powerful way to support the work of nurses.

— Say thank you. On a positive note, Willis adds that many of the nurses she works with “are telling me they feel such an amazing outpouring of support. The posts that they’re seeing on social media and the shout-outs to nurses thanking them for the work they’re doing has just really made all the difference in the world,” she says.

— Consider prayer or meditation. Day says that “nurses need to know that we are praying with and for them.” Keeping a good thought for others and sending positive energy out toward them can help you feel a little less helpless, and it will help nurses to know that you’re thinking about them.

[SEE: The Coronavirus Crisis: How You Can Help.]

The New Normal

It’s also important to recognize that there’s a long road ahead for nurses. Henry notes that when the curve flattens and things “go back to normal,” life is still going to be challenging for nurses for a very long time. “We will still have COVID patients who are days and weeks from leaving the hospital. We will still be fighting this battle as businesses reopen and our neighbors start to venture out again. The outside world will move back toward normal, but ours will still be filled with COVID.”

Concerns about resurgence are going to linger until an effective vaccine is available, and nurses are going to be working in a vastly changed and, at times, very stressful environment for the foreseeable future.

“This crisis is unlike anything we have experienced in health care,” Day says, noting that initially, the use of combat-related terms such as “deploying nurses to the front lines” was jarring. “But, truly, this is a war. We see that now, and we are fighting for patients’ lives and the lives of our nurses.”

As difficult as this current situation is, there is an upside, Henry notes. “Our colleagues have become our ‘battle buddies’ as we invest in keeping each other and ourselves safe and healthy like never before. Staff from other areas of the hospital have folded into our ranks, sharing their skills and strengths to make our team even stronger. The relentless teamwork and the moments of pause that we have taken together, to laugh or cry or just debrief, are things I hope we never lose.”

More from U.S. News

2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): Definition and Examples

Coronavirus Prevention Steps That Do or Do Not Work

How to Support a Loved One Who?s a Nurse originally appeared on usnews.com