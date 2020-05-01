How to Set Up an Ergonomic Home Office

Does your neck suddenly hurt? Lower back barking at you? What’s that tingling in your wrist all about? If you…

Does your neck suddenly hurt? Lower back barking at you? What’s that tingling in your wrist all about? If you are experiencing any of these unusual aches, pains and other physical insults, you may be suffering from a side ailment of the coronavirus pandemic: work-at-home-itis.

Forced from your office, you are confronted with a new challenge: How to work from your spare bedroom, walk-in closet or dining room table. You are used to toiling at a well-designed workstation or desk, sitting in an ergonomically approved chair and typing at a computer that is properly positioned for maximum efficiency and safety of movement. Now you’re perched on a kitchen chair at a table designed for eating, not working. Or you’re slouched on a couch with a laptop balanced precariously on your thighs while your cat wanders across the keyboard.

It’s no wonder that, now six weeks or more into the pandemic, your body is letting you know that it’s unhappy. But that is making ergonomics experts very happy. “We’ve seen a rather big jump in inquiries from individuals that are temporarily working from home due to COVID-19, yes,” says George Chiang, an ergonomic specialist and consultant and senior editor at Ergonomic Trends. These work-from-home newbies are asking Chiang and his colleagues what they are doing wrong and how to do it right. It’s an ergonomist’s dream.

“It’s been fun for me the last month or so,” says Kristianne Egbert, program manager for ergonomics consulting at Briotix Health, a consulting firm staffed with ergonomists with expertise in workforce performance. It has gotten to the point that Egbert can tell what’s wrong often before even talking to a client. “People submit pictures and turn webcams on, and I tell them I can guess what hurts. I usually am right,” she says. “We now have 40 people doing these assessments because we are getting requests so often.”

Chiang and Egbert are willing to offer tips to the general public as well — even those who have yet to suffer from work-at-home-itis. “I talk to some young guys with no pain, and I tell them that’s great,” Egbert says. “Come see me when you hit 40.”

Be Creative

There are two different work-at-home scenarios, Egbert says. “There are people used to being up and out, not at a desk job, who are now doing it from home tied to desk all day. They are not accustomed to that. They are not sitting right, because they never thought about it,” she says. The second is someone used to working at a proper desk with an adjustable chair, “and now they are hunching over a laptop all day.” The good news is that there are many workarounds to make the most out of a temporary situation. “You don’t have to buy a high-end desk chair when, in two months, you may be back at the office again,” she says. “Work with what you have.”

You can turn any room into a home office for a little while, Chiang agrees. “The key is to set things up in a way that encourages a neutral body position as you work,” he explains. A neutral position is a posture that minimizes strain on key parts of your body and lets you sustain it for the longest time without injuries. “To that end, the chair and certain peripherals make the biggest impact,” he says.

Chiang recommends using a well-padded chair, “with decent lumbar support that helps your spine maintain its natural S-curve. If the backrest can tilt or recline, that’s even better to periodically relax your back as you work.”

Whatever you use for a desk, set it up so that your feet are flat on the floor, with your legs bent at close to a 90-degree angle. Keep your neck upright with your ears in line with your shoulders at all times. Your arms should hang at your sides, elbows close to the body, so you can type with your elbows bent about 90 to 110 degrees. Use a pillow or rolled up towel for lumbar support or to raise you in your seat, and books or boxes for footrests if needed. “Be creative,” Egbert says.

If you work on a laptop, get a laptop stand — again, books or boxes work just fine as a temporary solution — to bring the screen up so your eyes are level with the top third of the screen. “This will save your neck,” Chiang says. Then, attach an ergonomic keyboard and mouse to use with the laptop. “This will save your wrists,” he says. The last bit of advice may be the most important. “If you buy only one or two things, buy a keyboard and mouse,” Egbert agrees. “Most people work from a laptop, which they hunch over and look down at the screen. With a keyboard and mouse, you can bring things in line, and they cost less than $100.”

Mistakes to Avoid

“The biggest mistake people make is equating comfort with good ergonomics,” Chiang says. “Many people like to work from their couch or even in bed when at home, which is a huge no-no, regardless of how comfortable it may feel at the time.” The problem, he says, is that these positions place uneven stress on certain parts of the body, especially the neck, back and chest. “The result is a fast track to neck and back pain,” he says.

Another no-no is poor positioning of the keyboard. “If it’s not close enough, the back comes forward, and you will feel it in your back and shoulders,” Egbert says. If someone’s neck hurts, the first thing she looks at is the position of the monitor, which is probably too low below eye level.

Finally, know when to walk away from your new home office. “A big part of good ergonomics is to make sure you’re not sedentary for too long,” Chiang says. This is especially true when working from home, as you don’t get up to go to meetings, for lunch or even to kill time in the cafeteria or break room. Chiang recommends what he calls the 20-8-2 rule: “Basically, for every 30 minutes of work, sit for 20 minutes, stand for eight minutes and get up and move for two minutes.”

Egbert thinks this may be her field’s moment to shine. “Most people have heard of ergonomics but think it’s just at work. But it’s at home too, working, sitting on the couch, everywhere,” she says. “If you are uncomfortable watching TV, you would make changes, and the same stuff goes when sitting at a desk. Troubleshoot what is uncomfortable and what you can do to make it feel better.”

