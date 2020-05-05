How to Lower Your Hospital Delivery Bill

There’s no denying it — raising kids is expensive. And, it’s not just the adolescent years that are costly. Even…

There’s no denying it — raising kids is expensive. And, it’s not just the adolescent years that are costly. Even before baby arrives, mom and dad are dishing out hundreds — or possibly thousands — of dollars on prenatal care, birthing classes and infant gear. But, it doesn’t stop there. Few first-time parents understand just how much it will cost to give birth. With thousands of dollars going toward hospital fees for labor and delivery alone, it’s no wonder many families are feeling financially strained after welcoming their new bundle of joy into the world.

A study published in the journal Health Affairs on the out-of-pocket spending for maternity care among women with employer-sponsored health plans found that the average vaginal delivery in the U.S. costs $4,314, while the average cesarean delivery cost $5,161.

For many families, such high hospital delivery charges along with maternity care costs are more than they anticipate and can be a major financial burden, adding more anxiety to an already stressful time.

Navigating the financial costs of having a baby can be confusing, but there are options for lowering your hospital delivery fee. Review these expert-backed tips to learn how you can save on these health care costs:

— Review your insurance coverage.

— Choose your health care provider carefully.

— Stick with your provider network.

— Negotiate payments upfront.

— Set up a payment plan.

— Beware of additional costs for an epidural.

— Seek financial aid.

— Consider childbirth alternatives.

— Review bills for potential errors.

Review Your Insurance Coverage

Before you even get pregnant, figure out if your insurance plan offers adequate coverage and what your expected out-of-pocket costs will be to have a baby. Because maternity benefits can vary significantly from one insurance company to another as well as between different health insurance plans, planning ahead gives you time to switch providers if needed.

“The most effective way to lower your hospital delivery bills is to be smart about the health insurance coverage you choose,” says Sarah Michalczuk, founder and CEO of predictaBill, a New York City-based company founded to help people understand the cost of maternity care under different health insurance options. “You should pay attention during the open enrollment periods both before you try to conceive and before your due date.”

If you’re confused about policy details, call your health insurance provider to walk you through your coverage, and look out for any coverage limits or potential exclusions that could affect your care and costs. It’s also important to figure out what you will have to pay for office visits for prenatal care, ultrasounds and other testing as well as labor and delivery fees. And, if you have a high deductible, it may be a good idea to switch to a plan with a lower deductible. Even if you pay more on monthly premiums, a lower deductible and out-of-pocket maximum may end up saving you more in the long run.

Choose Your Health Care Provider Carefully

Once you’ve figured out the best option for health insurance coverage to ensure the best care and lower your out-of-pocket costs, the next biggest impact on your bills is choosing your health care provider. “Although you are likely to pick an OB-GYN on a variety of factors, something to consider is that your doctor is likely only affiliated with one hospital,” says Michalczuk. “If you are considering several doctors, you may want to select the one affiliated with the lowest-cost hospital.” Therefore, spend some time comparing hospital fees for childbirth, which you can do by calling the administration offices of various facilities in your area.

Stick With Your Provider Network

When choosing your gynecologist or where you want to give birth, it’s important to stay within your provider network. This refers to a group of doctors, hospitals, clinics and other health care providers that are in contract with your health insurance plan. This ensures all of your medical payments count toward your maximum out-of-pocket limit, Michalczuk says. Otherwise, you may not receive any reimbursements for out-of-network care unless your plan has generous benefits, she says.

Keep in mind that your out-of-pocket maximum is the amount you have to pay for covered services including deductibles, copayments and coinsurance for in-network care and services in a plan year. Once you reach this limit, your insurance company foots the bill for any covered benefits at 100% of the cost. However, this limit may not include anything paid toward care and services with any out-of-network providers.

Negotiate Payments Upfront

Don’t wait until you receive a medical bill to inquire about payment options. The sooner you communicate with your health care providers, the more options you may have for negotiating rates. “When you communicate early, your provider likely has more flexibility in what options are available to you,” says Heather George, chief revenue officer of Patientco, a payment technology company for health care systems.

Meanwhile, Gail Trauco, a registered nurse and founder of Medical Bill 911, an online resource that helps consumers manage their health care bills, suggests asking for a discount if you are able to make a payment in full upfront. “Generally, discounts are 10% to 20%. Ask for more of a discount if your insurance company has paid at least 80% of your bill,” Trauco says.

Set Up a Payment Plan

If upfront payment discounts aren’t an option, inquire about setting up a payment plan. Doing so in advance will alleviate the stress of figuring it out after baby arrives and will give you more wiggle room in your budget so you don’t have to use a high-interest credit card and go into debt.

“Some health care organizations offer payment plans and financing so you can pay off medical bills over the span of several months,” George says. “Or, you might be able to schedule a future payment for a later date, such as after your next payday.”

[Read: What to Know About Hospital Financial Assistance Policies]

Beware of Additional Costs for the Epidural

You may scream at the idea of passing on the epidural, but it’s important to know that this comes with a bigger hospital bill. According to FAIR Health, a health care nonprofit that keeps a national database of insurance claims, the average cost of an epidural was $2,132 in 2016.

Consider Childbirth Alternatives

Out-of-hospital births have become more popular in the last decade, as women look for natural ways to deliver their babies that also cost less. In fact, 1 of every 62 births in the U.S. in 2017 was an out-of-hospital birth, and home births increased by 77% from 2004 to 2017, while birth center deliveries more than doubled during this time, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

Giving birth at a birth center or in your home is less expensive than hospitals for several reasons, including no high-risk procedures, but you don’t stay as long at a birth center. Of course, these options are only for low-risk pregnancies, so it’s important to consult with your health care provider to make the best decision for you.

Seek Financial Aid

If you can’t afford insurance or your insurance plan doesn’t offer maternity coverage, you may qualify for certain financial aid programs based on your income, Trauco says. For instance, Medicaid provides health coverage for some low-income individuals including pregnant women, to ensure a healthy pregnancy and delivery. If your income disqualifies you from Medicaid, but you’re still struggling financially, ask the hospital if they can reduce your hospital bill based on a sliding-scale income, Trauco advises.

[See: 15 Money-Saving Tips for Big Families.]

Review Bills for Potential Errors

Medical bills will begin piling up in the mail after your baby arrives, and it can be extremely confusing to read these bills when they’re filled with insurance codes and missing specific details of the service. However, Trauco cautions that these bills could contain errors so its important to review each one in detail before paying.

“The biggest mistake you can make is to see a bill and automatically pay it,” Trauco says. “Chances are good that the number you see is an error.”

To get a handle on your bills, call the hospital department to confirm the insurance information on file is correct, and then review the billing codes with your health insurance company to ensure your coverage was accurately calculated. This will help you identify any billing errors, Trauco says.

How to Lower Your Hospital Delivery Bill originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/05/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.