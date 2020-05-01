When it comes to managing your portfolio, you may prefer the “less is more” approach. That’s where index funds can…

That’s where index funds can come in handy.

“Index investing is a passive way to get broad diversification,” says Christopher Dixon, managing partner of Oxford Advisory Group. “Instead of investing in a handful of individual stocks, you can invest in an entire index.”

A passively managed portfolio that includes index mutual funds may be what you’re looking for if you’d rather not spend hours pouring over the latest stock market news.

“The best thing about index investing is that it’s simple,” says David Reyes, financial advisor and chief financial architect at Reyes Financial Architecture in San Diego. “Most investors are not comfortable managing stocks, so this is a great way to get exposure to the stock market without having to be a stock expert.”

Index funds can also help you avoid emotional decision-making during bouts of market volatility when stock prices may be swinging wildly. But what is an index fund and is this strategy right for your portfolio?

Here’s what you need to know about putting index investing to work:

— What is an index fund?

— Advantages and disadvantages of investing in index funds.

— How to invest in index funds.

What Is an Index Fund?

To understand index funds, it helps to know what an index is first.

Stock market indexes track the movements and performance of a particular segment of the market. The S&P 500 tracks the performance of the 500 largest publicly traded U.S. companies. Other indexes include the Russell 2000 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Indexes can be used as a kind of measuring stick, against which you can compare your own portfolio’s performance. Index mutual funds and exchange-traded funds offer a simplified way to gain exposure to all of the stocks in a particular index. Exchange-traded funds are akin to mutual funds that trade on an exchange like a stock.

“The fund buys all the stocks or bonds in the index at the exact same weighting as the index to reproduce the index’s returns,” says Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull. When an investor purchases a mutual fund or ETF to track a specific benchmark, that’s index investing in action.

Index investing dates back to 1976 when Vanguard introduced the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (ticker: VFINX). This fund offers exposure to 500 of the largest companies in the U.S.

The goal of passively managed index mutual funds is to match, not necessarily beat, the market. With actively managed mutual funds or ETFs, on the other hand, the objective is to best a target index.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Investing In Index Funds

Like any other investment, index funds offer pros and cons as a portfolio management tool.

On the positive side, index funds can yield several advantages:

— Generally, a low-cost way to invest, with expense ratios below the market average.

— Simplified diversification, with exposure to the overall market or a segment of the market.

— Streamlined portfolio construction.

— Potential to outperform actively managed strategies over the long term.

— Increased transparency, so it’s easier to know what you own.

Index funds are a simple and effective way to build a portfolio, Reyes says.

If you’re opting for a 60/40 portfolio strategy, for example, you could easily implement it by purchasing a stock index fund and a bond index fund. Index funds can helpful build a three-fund portfolio in which you own a U.S. stock index fund, a bond index fund and an international stock index fund.

There are, however, some downsides associated with using an index approach to manage a portfolio:

— An underperforming index could lead to poor index fund returns.

— It’s best suited to a long-term investment approach.

“The main criticism of passive index investing is that it might be a victim of its own success,” says Rob Cavallaro, chief investment officer at RobustWealth.

He says critics of index investing often claim that this type of strategy can distort financial markets since passive investing fails to distinguish between companies based on performance. When prices correct, that can lead to subpar returns for index investors.

How an index performs over time can ultimately influence return outcomes.

“Because active fund managers have the flexibility to change their portfolio on a daily basis, they potentially have the ability to produce better returns than the index,” Denier says.

That can give those funds an edge over index options during a volatile market.

“With an index fund, it’s nearly impossible to outperform the index,” Denier says. “If the market falls 30%, the index falls 30%.”

How to Invest In Index Funds

When investing in index funds for the first time, you may not know where to begin. Consider using these steps as a guide for purchasing your first index fund:

— Pick the right brokerage. Vanguard, Fidelity and Charles Schwab are just some of the wealth management companies that offer index funds but research your options carefully. “You want a firm that has a long history of providing these services, is low cost and has financial planning and performance reporting tools,” Cavallaro says.

— Map out your investing goals. The next step is determining what you want to accomplish within your portfolio and what helps to further your goals. That can help with choosing index funds that are suited to specific goals, such as retirement or college planning.

— Check the fees. While index funds tend to be low in cost, there can be significant differences in expense ratios between mutual funds and ETFs. Reyes says most new investors choose mutual funds, but he recommends ETFs if you’re looking for less expensive options.

The final step may be the most challenging since it involves choosing one or more index funds to buy. The biggest mistake you can make here is not knowing what the fund owns or how it tracks the index, Denier says. “Some ETFs that track niche indexes are very sophisticated and have characteristics that are not obvious, such as inverse and leveraged ETFs.”

In researching prospective index funds in which to invest as a beginner, you may be better off avoiding the unknowns.

“There are many to choose from, which can lead you to pick an underperforming index,” Dixon says. Going too narrow with your selection can also backfire if you’re targeting a specific market sector that doesn’t do as well as expected.

When in doubt, Dixon says to go with what’s familiar. “In my opinion, the best thing to do is to pick well-known indexes like the S&P 500 with a long track record.”

