How to Help Food Banks and Those in Need

As stay-at-home orders extend, we’re all finding ourselves contending with frustration, fatigue and fear as we confront the unknown and try to reconfigure pretty much every aspect of our lives.

I have found that concentrating on we rather than me helps me through these tough times. The idea of helping others and giving back is something that is actionable. And it may help us feel accomplished and empowered, rather than defeated and helpless.

We may not be health care providers on the front line, but we all have a role to play in providing support to our community — our families and our friends. Improving the welfare of others could be as simple as offering to assist with chores, cooking for someone in need or donating time, money, food or supplies to a local food bank.

Chores

One of the ways to do more is to help others with their chores. If you’re interested in helping others, do make sure to follow the health and safety recommendations. Mask up, wash your hands frequently and maintain a safe physical distance.

You may have a neighbor who’s a first responder and cannot get to the grocery store. Perhaps you can offer to do their food shopping, but do be sure to practice smart and safe hygiene practices.

Maybe you have an elderly relative who needs someone to cut their lawn, plant flowers or take out the garbage.

Someone who’s homebound may be in need of a go-fer to pick up their medications or supplies. If you have friends who are working long hours, you may want to offer to feed their pets or take them for walks.

You may want to consider cleaning and sanitizing a kitchen or providing the products to do so for elderly relatives, friends, neighbors or those with pre-existing illnesses that put them at higher risk of getting the virus.

Cooking

If you are going to cook for others, be sure to follow the rules of food safety. Shopping for groceries is more than wearing a mask and maintaining a safe distance in the store. For food safety, separate raw meat, poultry, seafood and eggs from other groceries. When you get home, bring in the bags and wash your hands right away.

Ideally put grocery bags on the floor rather than the counter. Put away perishable items first, then the rest of your groceries. And then wash your hands again and all countertops.

If you have never before thought about cleaning produce, now is the time. Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly, then dry with a paper towel. Do not give your produce a bubble or bleach bath! The bottom line is clean often and adequately: your hands, cooking surfaces, utensils, pots and pans and serving dishes.

So what about the foods we make? A pot of soup, a loaf of bread or fresh rolls are always welcome. You can package up individual meals and include instructions for reheating.

Do you have more produce than you can use? You can put together share packages, or make a fruit tart or a fruit sorbet. Perhaps you belong to a CSA and have extra vegetables. You can blanch, freeze and give to someone in need.

Soups, stews and chili are always welcome, but consider packaging in smaller containers for those that are single. Or you can provide the ingredients and let the recipient assemble the meal themselves.

Or provide a care package with shelf stable foods and a recipe, so the recipient can choose to make now or later:

— Pasta with beans and tuna.

— Lentils, rice and canned tomatoes with spices.

— A dry oatmeal mix of oats, milk powder, dried fruit, nuts and spices.

— A brownie or cookie mix, where the only ingredients necessary to add are liquid and oil.

You may also want to consider a face time or zoom dinner with family and friends. You can cook together while apart for a virtual dinner table.

If you’re a whiz at seasoning and flavoring foods, your expertise may be appreciated by those with a limited meal repertoire who are getting bored with their food choices. A flavoring kit with herbs, spices, vinegar and oils and recommendations for what to pair may be a great gift to share.

Food Bank Donations

Many of us may be doing spring cleaning, but most donation sites cannot accept our furniture, clothes, books and other stuff right now. However, more and more people are now relying on food banks.

Clancy Cash Harrison, founder of the Food Dignity Project and president of the Al Beech West Side Food Pantry in Kingston, Pennsylvania, recommends the following for food donations in the era of COVID-19:

Your food donations require inspection, sorting and storing, not to mention the fact that food pantries need to maintain the appropriate social distancing, so you may not be able to drop off your donations. However, ask whether or not your local food pantry needs specific food items. For instance, there may be a peanut butter and jelly drive or a request for specific canned produce.

If your food pantry is taking donations, do be sure that:

— Food is not expired.

— Boxes, containers are sealed and have not been opened.

— Canned foods are not dented or rusty.

— Foods are not in soiled containers.

Do not donate:

— Unpasteurized milk.

— Home canned, vacuum packed or pickled foods.

— Foods with an “off” odor.

— Perishable foods.

— Leftovers.

— Foods in glass jars.

— Foods that require a can opener — many guests of food pantries are homeless and would not have a can opener.

What Foods Should You Donate?

Protein-containing foods:

— Canned meats, such as beef or chicken.

— Canned chili or stew.

— Canned fish.

— Canned beans, such as cannellini, kidney, garbanzo.

— Peanut butter

— Nuts/seeds.

— Evaporated milk.

— Powdered milk.

Produce:

— Canned fruits.

— Dried fruits.

— Canned vegetables.

— Instant mashed potatoes.

— Applesauce.

Grains:

— Pasta.

— Rice.

— Boxed meals such as pasta or rice based dishes.

— Crackers.

— Granola bars.

— Whole grain cereals.

— Oats or other hot cereals.

Fats and Condiments:

— Cooking oils.

— Herbs and spices.

Beyond food, there may be other ways to donate. Monetary donations are always appreciated. Capitalize on your connections. You may know farmers with excess produce or dairy farmers, whom you can connect with your local food bank(s). Maybe you know someone who has a truck to pick up and distribute food boxes.

Food pantries are in need of supplies now, including:

— Plastic grocery bags.

— Disinfectant sprays and wipes.

— Masks.

Food pantries also need volunteers to assemble bags/boxes, distribute food and, in some cases, drivers to get the food to those in need. You can also assist from home by using your social media skills to spread the word about local food pantries.

Stepping up helps keep us engaged, feeling productive and useful. Creating a community of we, not me, can bring a sense of unity.

