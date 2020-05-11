How to Handle Reading Comprehension on the Digital LSAT

Last summer, after decades of carefully filling in bubbles on answer sheets, LSAT test-takers in the United States and Canada…

Last summer, after decades of carefully filling in bubbles on answer sheets, LSAT test-takers in the United States and Canada traded in pen and paper for stylus and tablet. The digital LSAT brought some complaints and growing pains but enabled faster scoring, more frequent test dates and easier accommodations for those with sensory impairments or other special needs.

This summer brings a more abrupt change due to the coronavirus pandemic has affected legal education. The April, May and June in-person tests were cancelled and replaced with a self-conducted, remotely proctored test called LSAT-Flex. LSAT-Flex has the same three sections as the LSAT: logical reasoning, analytical reasoning and reading comprehension. But unlike the LSAT, there is neither a second logical reasoning section nor an unscored experimental section.

Applicants planning to take the LSAT in the coming months should keep a close eye on COVID-19 updates on the Law School Admission Council website to monitor further test cancellations and changes.

Preparing for the Digital LSAT

In general, applicants can prepare for the LSAT, LSAT-Flex and paper LSAT — which is still used overseas — the same way. The Law School Admission Council offers free and low-cost resources, including online tests that simulate the digital test environment, to familiarize users with tools like the timer, navigation bar, settings and ability to flag questions for retrieval and review. Test-takers able to practice with a tablet computer can mimic the experience of a digital test even more closely.

For the logical reasoning and analytical reasoning sections, test-takers no longer able to write notes and diagrams directly in the test book will need to become comfortable using scrap paper. To avoid switching frequently between pen and stylus, they might try holding their pen with their dominant hand and navigating the tablet with their other hand.

For the reading comprehension section, however, traditional tactics like marginal notes, symbols and underlining need a digital update. Here are four tips:

— Change your view.

— Highlight methodically.

— Don’t scrap the scrap paper.

— Choose your order.

Change Your View

Before the test begins, you’ll have time to acclimate to the software and change its settings. Adjust those settings throughout the test as your needs shift.

For reading comprehension, you might want to increase text size and spacing to make it easier to accurately highlight text. Be sure to click on the target text itself, not underneath it as if you were underlining. Read passages using “passage only” mode, which expands the text to fill the screen.

Highlight Methodically

LSAT passages are designed to be dense, convoluted and hard to understand — more like legal texts than essays or textbooks. If you highlight too much or too little, you will struggle to find the information you need to answer test questions.

Take a more systematic approach to highlighting. The digital LSAT gives you three color highlighters — pink, yellow and orange — as well as underlining. Use different colors to signify different information. For example, you could use pink for names and dates, yellow for definitions and orange for key words. Or you could use pink for the author’s views, orange for a source or perspective the author disagrees with and yellow for an alternate view.

Throw underlining into the mix and you have a range of visually distinct tools at your disposal.

Don’t Scrap the Scrap Paper

Many reading comprehension questions depend on understanding a passage’s structure: how sentences and paragraphs relate to each other and fit together to make an argument. Many tactics for the paper LSAT use marginal annotation, like tags or symbols, to mark key argument features like the main point, other viewpoints or interrelated information located in different parts of the passage.

On the digital LSAT, use the scrap paper to make a roadmap or outline of the passage with a column enumerating each paragraph: P1, P2, P3, etc. You won’t have time to take notes or summarize, but you can easily jot down quick abbreviations or symbols for future reference. For example, use arrows to show paragraphs with connecting or contrasting points.

Choose Your Order

The navigation bar and flagging function make it easy on the digital LSAT to do questions in your own order. Save passages you don’t like for the end. Flag irksome questions and move on.

If you tend not to reach the end of the section before time is called, that’s a sign you should flag and skip more questions. Flagging questions eases time pressure and ensures that any unanswered questions are those you chose not to do. Reaching the end with time to spare and going back to pick up more points builds confidence and r educes anxiety.

However you take the LSAT, develop your skills with focused practice. Experiment with which approach works best for you, then apply it methodically and consistently.

