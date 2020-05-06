How to Get the Most Value Out of Peacock Streaming

As TV content continues to move online, many networks are launching their own streaming services, and NBC is the latest…

As TV content continues to move online, many networks are launching their own streaming services, and NBC is the latest to throw its hat into the streaming ring. As one of the “big three” television networks, it makes sense for NBC to make its popular series available in one place, and soon, you’ll be able to check it out for yourself.

But first, there are a few things you should know, including answers to these questions:

— What is Peacock TV?

— When will Peacock be available?

— How much will Peacock cost?

— What features will Peacock have?

— What content will Peacock have?

Read on to learn everything you need to know about the new NBC streaming service.

What is Peacock TV?

Peacock is NBC’s answer to other popular streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu and CBS All Access. This streaming service will provide on-demand content, with a library of titles including NBC series, movies and more.

Though NBC is traditionally available over the air, meaning even cord-cutters have access to its live content, this streaming service will allow viewers to access content on their own schedules. And even if you’re already juggling plenty of streaming services, Peacock aims to be an affordable choice, with a free option to appease even stretched wallets.

When Will Peacock Be Available?

The service will launch on July 15. Initially meant to align with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, that date hasn’t shifted, even though the Olympic Games have been postponed. So although you may not be able to watch all the summer sports you planned to, you’ll still be able to access all its other content on schedule.

If you’re a Comcast Xfinity X1 subscriber or if you have a Flex 4K streaming device, you’re in luck. Peacock launched for you on April 15, and you can already access a preview of what it has to offer.

How Much Will Peacock Cost?

Peacock will have several different pricing options, which can seem a little tricky at first glance. You’ll be able to access Peacock’s basic version free, but it’s ad-supported, so if you don’t like waiting for a word from sponsors, it might be worth looking into paid options. In addition, the free version will have about half the content of the paid Peacock Premium, the next step up, so if you’re looking for a more expansive selection, you may need to look further than the free tier.

Peacock Premium is the most content-heavy version of the service, with over 15,000 hours of content available, and at $4.99 per month, it’s still relatively inexpensive compared to many of its competitors. However, Peacock Premium is still ad-supported, so if that’s a concern for you, you may need to invest in the ad-free subscription option.

To avoid ads altogether, it will cost an additional $5 per month on top of the subscription price. However, it’s important to consider exactly how much ad time you’re paying to avoid. NBC promises a minimal ad experience, even at the free tier, with around five minutes or less of commercial time for each hour of streaming.

There’s one additional pricing trick: If you’re an Xfinity subscriber, you can get Peacock Premium for free. That’s a pretty good perk if you’re already an Xfinity customer, but you’ll still have to pay that additional $5 if you want to avoid sitting through ads.

What Features Will Peacock Have?

As an on-demand streaming service, Peacock’s best feature will be its content library, available to watch whenever and wherever you want. With more than 15,000 hours of content available with Peacock Premium and around 7,500 hours available with standard Peacock, even the pickiest of watchers should find something to their tastes.

It will also be available to stream wherever you go, across most streaming devices, smart TVs, mobile devices and more.

Of course, one of the most obvious benefits of this service is the ability to watch its content free. If you’re OK with some ads (NBC claims to be crafting a unique ad experience, so you won’t be sitting through endless irrelevant commercials while tuning in), that price point is hard to beat.

What Content Will Peacock Have?

The content lineup is where it’s especially important to consider whether you want to invest in Peacock Premium or stick with the free Peacock. The free version will have around 7,500 hours of content, while Premium will offer more than 15,000 hours. There will also be some Premium exclusives, including original series and platform-exclusive episodes of popular series.

In addition to episodes of current NBC series, such as “Saturday Night Live,” “Chicago Fire” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” you’ll also find Spanish-language content from Telemundo, kids content such as “Curious George” and “Sabrina: The Animated Series,” classic series such as “Parks and Recreation” and “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” and a whole lot more.

And if the TV series aren’t enough, you’ll also have access to a solid library of movies, including “The Blair Witch Project,” “Shrek,” the “Jurassic Park” franchise and plenty of others.

Whether you want to revisit some of your favorite content or keep up on the latest NBC shows, Peacock is a solid free option for cord-cutters and cable subscribers alike. With options at several different price points, you can easily control how much you’re willing to spend on a whole new library of content. And if you opt to stick with the free tier, even those with tight budgets will be happy to tune in.

