How to Get a Good Night's Sleep

Are you feeling a bit discombobulated, lack energy, can’t get motivated or feel hungrier? Poor sleep quality or insufficient sleep can be a disruption to the body’s natural circadian rhythms — aka the sleep-wake cycle.

Based on our body’s circadian rhythms, hormones are released that help control blood sugar, blood pressure, feelings of hunger, mood and much more. A lack of quality sleep is associated with a variety of conditions including metabolic syndrome, Type 2 diabetes and hypertension.

Even in the best of times, some 50 to 70 million Americans suffer from sleep-related problems.

Here are eight smart solutions for getting good night’s sleep:

Maintain a regular wake and sleep pattern.

With physical distancing and shelter-in-place mandates in place, now is a great time to establish healthier sleep patterns. Sleep scientists recommend 7 to 9 hours for most adults. Anything less is considered insufficient and has potential health consequences.

Establishing and maintaining a consistent schedule is the most important factor for improving your sleep health because the body’s internal clock relies on consistency. Establishing a regular sleep and wake pattern can help you fall asleep faster — and remain asleep — until it’s time to wake up and start your day.

Unwind before bed with a relaxing, routine activity.

It takes some time for the body to shift into sleep mode. To nudge things in the right direction, spend the last hour before bed doing a calming activity, such as reading a book, listening to soothing music or soaking in a hot bath.

Avoid using electronic devices like laptops, smart phones and tablets before bed as the brain-activating blue light radiating from the screens of these devices is linked with reduced sleep duration, quality of sleep and natural melatonin levels. Even small electronic devices can emit sufficient high-energy blue light to miscue the brain, lowering melatonin levels and promoting wakefulness, instead of much-needed shut-eye.

Try blue-light filtering lenses before bedtime.

Blue wavelengths, which are at the high end of the light spectrum, are beneficial during daylight hours because they boost attention and mood. The problem is getting all that high-energy blue light at night.

Blue-light blocking glasses worn in the evening can help reduce eye strain associated with excessive screen and LED lighting and helps restore your natural circadian rhythms. Preliminary research suggests that wearing blue-light blocking glasses for three hours before bedtime may help improve sleep quality, especially among those who suffer from insomnia. Several brands of blue-light blocking glasses are available from companies like Pixel, Felix Gray, Gunnar and Spektrum.

Find your mattress match.

A mattress that matches your body and sleep position is critical for getting a good night’s sleep. If your mattress is too soft, too firm or just not right, consider a new one. Independent mattress reviews reveal that the most expensive mattresses aren’t necessarily your best bet.

Mail-order mattresses like Avocado, Casper, Leesa and Purple make it easier to purchase a new mattress with online tools to find your perfect match based on your weight, sleep position and personal preferences. I tried my first mail-order mattress this year and have been very happy with its comfort, quality and affordability.

Consider a (weighted) blanket.

Weighted blankets, which have been described as feeling like a firm hug, have become increasingly popular because preliminary studies show that they may have a calming effect.

The theory behind how a weighted blanket might work is that it uses “pressure therapy” to calm you by activating your parasympathetic nervous system, which lowers your heart rate when you’re stressed. A lower heart rate leads to the overall feeling of calmness that the blanket might provide.

There are numerous weighted blankets available that range in weight from 5 pounds to more than 35 pounds. It’s best to try one before purchasing to see which weight feels best.

Move more.

Carving out time for daily physical activity can significantly improve your sleep. Vigorous physical activity is best, but even moderate to light exercise will pay off. Exercise at the time of day that works best for you, but for the evening-exercisers among us: Avoid vigorous physical activity too close to bedtime, as it takes time for your body to wind back down.

Avoid stimulants and sleep-disrupting substances.

Caffeine and cigarettes are nervous system stimulants that can interfere with the onset of sleep, while alcohol does its damage by causing poor sleep quality and arousal as the body begins to metabolize it.

Finally, large meals close to bedtime can also be problematic, as they can lead to indigestion. Instead, enjoy a relaxing cup of herbal or decaffeinated tea as a nighttime ritual.

Use your bedroom only for sleep.

Turn your bedroom into a sleep-friendly sanctuary. If you can’t sleep, go into another room and do something relaxing until you feel tired. The goal is to strengthen the association between your bed and sleep, so refrain from introducing work materials or electronics into your bedroom.

Also, if you’re suffering from insomnia, don’t toss and turn in bed while staring anxiously at the clock. One of the best strategies for helping calm the body and ready it for sleep is to practice meditative breathing with a three-count in through the nose and a six-count out through the mouth.

