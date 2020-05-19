How to Discuss Coronavirus in Medical School Admissions Essays

With changes taking place in virtually all industries across the U.S. as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, medical schools…

With changes taking place in virtually all industries across the U.S. as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, medical schools and applicants are also bracing themselves for the impact of this disease outbreak on the admissions process. Many students are anxious and concerned about the repercussions of school closures on their ability to put in a timely and strong application to medical school.

If you are among those applicants whose plans have been altered by recent events, you are not alone. Medical schools are aware that applicants have had to make adjustments to their plans, including taking courses online or postponing their MCAT test date.

If you have experienced changes to your education as a result of the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, your primary and secondary applications can serve as an opportunity for you to share these changes with medical schools.

In fact, AACOMAS, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine Application Service, specifically asks applicants to address how the pandemic has affected their plans. Some secondary applications also ask applicants to describe any events that have affected their education. You may even consider using your personal statement to reflect on current circumstances.

When writing about COVID-19 in your medical school application, it’s important to stay organized. Consider covering one or more of the following areas as they relate to you:

— Academics.

— MCAT.

— Clinical and research experiences.

— Outlook on medicine.

Academics

If you were enrolled in college classes this spring, chances are your coursework was moved online. Some schools have also changed grading systems, allowing students to opt for a pass-fail grade.

If these changes apply to you, consider how they affected your academics and share the impact with the medical school admissions committee. If you decided to continue taking classes for a letter grade despite having the option of choosing pass-fail, you could let schools know. This shows that you were motivated to work hard and excel despite the challenges you had to face.

You can also write about how changes in coursework have affected your applications to medical school. For example, some students report that it has been harder to ask professors for letters of recommendation. In the absence of in-person office hours, lectures, seminars and labs, they find that it is more difficult for professors to get to know them substantially and write strong letters. If this is the case with you, it may be worth explaining in your application.

MCAT

If you are among the pool of medical school applicants whose MCAT has been postponed because of testing site closures, you can use the application to inform the admissions committee of this change. If you were intending to take the MCAT in April but have to wait until July, let the medical schools know that your original plan was to take the test early.

Clinical and Research Experiences

Many students have had to cut short clinical volunteer work. Others have had to halt their research in laboratory or hospital settings. It is good to explain such changes in your application. When doing so, provide details.

For example, if you had been volunteering at a hospital for five hours a week for the last nine months and were slated to continue that work in April and May, calculate the number of hours you would have accumulated in those two months and indicate to the admissions committee how many fewer hours you will have as a result of changes.

Similarly, if you were involved in a research project that was close to producing some results or if you were planning on presenting your research at a seminar or conference, it is worth letting the committee know how such plans were affected.

Outlook on Medicine

In addition to the above, it may be worth reflecting on how this pandemic has affected your outlook on life, your career and the medical profession. By thinking about these issues and sharing your reflections in your medical school application, you can help the admissions committee get a better sense of who you are.

For some, this may be a very personal experience. One of our students wrote in her essay about losing her grandfather to COVID-19. She went on to explain that her grandfather always valued a higher education and described how his loss further motivated her to pursue a medical education to keep his legacy alive.

Even if you have not had the direct experience of losing a loved one to COVID-19, or have not had someone close to you fall ill to this condition, you can share your outlook. For example, has the pandemic influenced your view on the roles and responsibilities of health care providers? What have you learned about the disparities in health care as you examine the current situation we face? How has your motivation for medicine increased because of the stories of loss and pain that we hear about every day in the news?

As you reflect on these questions, consider reading reliable news outlets for analysis on the various issues relating to this global public health problem. For example, one student shared in her medical school application that in witnessing COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on minority populations, she has become more motivated to work with these populations as a future physician.

Keep in mind that while COVID-19 may have had an important impact on you, it should not constitute the entirety of your essay or application. How much you write about it and exactly where you share the information will depend on your application. You may devote a paragraph to it in your personal statement, use space allotted specifically to this question in the primary application such as AACOMAS or mention it in your secondary applications where relevant.

However, as you describe how the pandemic has affected you, do not neglect to mention the many other ways in which you have prepared for medical school before this unforeseen event.

