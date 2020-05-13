How to Avoid Panicking When Your 401(k) Is Down

The balance in your 401(k) account may have dropped recently as the market plunged. Starting from a high of over…

The balance in your 401(k) account may have dropped recently as the market plunged. Starting from a high of over 29,000 in February 2020, the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank below 19,000 in March 2020. With uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, global markets continue to be volatile.

It can be tough to keep putting money into an account that has shrunk in value amid the ongoing crisis. However, taking a thoughtful savings approach can have lasting benefits.

To steer clear of an impulsive reaction to your 401(k) decline, it can be helpful to:

— Take deep breaths and stay calm.

— Think about the long-term benefits.

— Keep retirement plans in mind.

— Remember the tax savings.

— Buy low if you can.

Here’s how to keep your retirement savings on track during the coronavirus crisis.

Know You’re Not Alone

Watching the markets slump seemingly overnight caused anxiety for investors throughout the country. “There’s no question that unprecedented levels of market volatility and financial uncertainty, like those we’re experiencing today, can take a toll on your physical, emotional and financial well-being,” says Dan Keady, chief financial planning strategist at TIAA in Charlotte, North Carolina. “It’s completely understandable that people feel anxious.”

[Read: New Retirement Account Rules in Response to Coronavirus.]

Don’t Lock in Your Losses

Feeling stress over a slumped 401(k) is normal, but taking actions while you’re in a state of panic could lead to poor financial results. “You may be tempted to sell assets in your 401(k) that dropped in value and move to cash until the market recovers,” says Amy Diesen, vice president of retail retirement plans at Ameriprise Financial Services, with headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “However, that is probably the last thing you should do.”

Even if you have shares that have lost value, you still own the same number of shares. “It’s not until you sell investments that you lock in losses,” Keady says. “If you sell while the market is down and then buy when the market starts going back up, you’ll end up with fewer shares.” If you leave the shares in the 401(k), they can recover and gain value later when market conditions improve.

Review Your Budget

One way to start feeling a sense of control is to look at your overall financial situation. Your regular income and monthly expenses may have changed due to the coronavirus crisis. “If you are nervous, you may want to cut back on certain expenditures or hold off on any big purchases until there is greater clarity in the current environment,” Diesen says. “Having a good understanding of your budget will provide you with more control over your financial security.” You might even find that certain funds can be shifted to save more toward retirement now.

[Read: How to Protect Your 401(k) From the Coronavirus.]

Buy Low if You Can

Continuing to set aside money in your 401(k), even when the stock market is low, can be a smart strategy. “A downturn in markets actually presents an opportunity to invest new savings into funds at lower prices,” says Robert Ingram, a financial planner at the Center for Financial Planning in Southfield, Michigan. The amount you contribute can be used to buy more shares while the market is low compared to how many shares you could purchase when the market is higher. “As markets and economic conditions rebound, you will have accumulated more shares of investments that are then growing in value,” Ingram says.

Remember the Tax Savings

If you keep saving now, you’ll give yourself a substantial tax break. “Contributions to most 401(k)s are made pre-tax, which means that these amounts are excluded from taxable income in the year they are made,” Ingram says. Say you set aside $5,000 this year in your 401(k). That amount won’t be taxed as part of your income this year. Furthermore, the $5,000 can grow during the coming years and you won’t have to pay taxes on the amount until you withdraw the money during retirement.

[Read: What to Do With Your 401(k) if You Get Laid Off.]

Focus on Consistency

If you regularly set aside a certain amount in your 401(k) before the coronavirus crisis, consider continuing with that strategy. “Saving for retirement should be a habit,” says Jen Farrington, an investment advisor representative with Cutter Financial Group in Falmouth, Massachusetts. “Stopping now may become your new habit, which is not helping your overall retirement plan.” If you keep saving in a 401(k) every month, it will be easier to stay committed when market conditions improve.

Think About the Future

Even if the market shifts during the coming months, these short-term changes may not ultimately have a negative impact on your portfolio. Most retirement plans are set up for long-term investments. Keeping that time frame in mind can help you stay committed to saving in the future. “Even though putting new money into a market that has been unpredictable might be challenging for people to consider, it can help you build wealth over the longer term,” Diesen says.

Fluctuations tend to be normal, and downs are often followed by ups in the market. For instance, after the financial crisis of 2008, economic conditions improved over time. “It is important to remember history shows us the markets will eventually come back,” Farrington says. If you’re unsure of how to plan for the coming years, talk to a financial advisor about your 401(k). You may be able to make some changes to keep your investments balanced and ready for whatever lies ahead.

More from U.S. News

What the Coronavirus Means for Your Retirement Finances

How to Skip Your Required Minimum Distribution in 2020

What to Do if Your 401(k) Match Is Cut

How to Avoid Panicking When Your 401(k) Is Down originally appeared on usnews.com