How Remote Work and Social Distancing Are Saving You Money

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Americans to stay at home and practice social distancing. The lockdown orders have many families struggling to stay positive while their social lives have been decimated.

On the bright side, there are advantages to working from home and keeping your distance. The social distancing guidelines in place are probably saving you money. If you haven’t checked on your budget lately, notice if you are saving more in these areas of your life and consider making a plan for those funds, including paying down debt or stocking your emergency savings.

You may be saving money on these spending categories, thanks to remote work and social distancing:

— Gas.

— Restaurants.

— Celebrations.

— Impulse shopping.

— Memberships.

— Clothes.

— Sporting goods.

— Entertainment.

— Travel.

Read on for more on how you may be saving money right now.

Gas

The good news is that whether you’re working from home or going into work every day, you’re probably saving money on gas. Fuel prices are lower, the roads are less crowded and many Americans are driving less.

If you typically save room in your monthly budget for gas, consider putting what you’re saving through remote work into an emergency car fund. Use this time to your advantage by saving for the next bump in the road.

Restaurants

Since bars and restaurants have been forced to shift to takeout, delivery or close altogether in many states, people who normally frequent dining establishments are likely saving cash. Even if you only ate out once a week and spent around $25 each time, you could be saving around $100 per month now that going to restaurants may not be an option.

Though if you’re not one to cook or it’s more difficult to get groceries than it is to order takeout, you might end up spending more money during this time. Keep track of your expenses in this area as delivery fees can rack up quickly. If you are able to refrain from spending on restaurants, you might consider setting money aside that would have been spent on dining out. Use it to pay off debts or save for a nice dinner out when it is safe.

Celebrations

Sadly, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus compelled people to cancel all kinds of celebrations from weddings to baby showers to retirement parties and more. The silver lining is that if you were scheduled to attend one of these events, you might get to save some of what you would have spent on them.

Of course, when you can still celebrate your loved ones by sending gifts or cards, by all means you should. But you might also be saving on outfits or accommodations you would have needed to attend the celebrations in person. Stash that away if the event gets rescheduled, or use it toward whatever gift you send.

Impulse Shopping

Being barred from visiting shopping malls and encouraged to limit visits to open retailers and essential items means it’s probably never been easier to only spend on what you need. In some places, big-box stores like Walmart and Target are prohibited from selling anything but essential items. That means when you go to Target for batteries and flour, you won’t be leaving with a new pair of shoes and a shirt for your dog.

Additionally, if you’ve found yourself online shopping more since you’ve been at home, work to set some limits for yourself. Try waiting a full 24 hours with an item in your cart before purchasing to limit overspending.

If you struggled to avoid impulse spending before social distancing, take this time to look back at how those habits affect your finances. If you find you were spending $150 per month on random items you liked or saw, try to put aside $150 per month while you’re staying home and use it toward your bigger financial goals.

Memberships

Hopefully any memberships you cannot use right now for gyms or clubs have been frozen, and the company has taken the liberty of waiving monthly dues automatically. If not, you might want to look into pausing payments or canceling the membership yourself. There’s no use in paying for benefits you can’t use. Put that money somewhere more useful.

Clothes

Since you’re going out less, there’s less need to spend on new clothes.

Take this time to do an inventory of your closet. Pack up the items you’re no longer using to donate or sell when you’re able. When you have an idea of what the immediate future looks like, perhaps it’s time to shop for your next season’s wardrobe. By then, you should have saved a little spending money and have a better idea of what you need or want to buy, so you’re less inclined to overspend.

Sporting Goods

While canceled spring sports seasons have devastated fans and athletes alike, for families with athletic kids, the off-season means saving on equipment.

If you were planning to purchase new equipment for your kids this season, consider using the cancellation to save that money. As the pandemic continues, you might encounter unexpected costs. Use what money you might have spent on baseball gloves or lacrosse balls to ensure your family is secure if a parent loses income or somebody falls ill. If you don’t end up needing to use the funds now, use them when your kids are able to get back to the ballparks.

Entertainment

Closed movie theaters, amusement parks and other attractions mean many spring breaks or summer plans have fallen apart. Take heart in knowing this pandemic will not last forever. It will be a while, but one day you will be able to go have fun at these places again.

In the meantime, enjoy spending less on movie theaters by renting movies on demand or subscribing to a new streaming platform. For example, you can access thousands of Disney movies with Disney+ for as little as $6.99 per month. That’s about half what you would spend on a single movie ticket at the theaters. Take whatever entertainment funds you save and use them to make your rescheduled plans even better.

Travel

In the same vein, you may have recently been disappointed to see your travel plans canceled or strongly discouraged. It is safer to stay home right now, after all. Make the best of the situation by stashing that money for when you reschedule.

The bottom line: Social distancing changed everyday life for plenty of people throughout the country. If you’re lucky enough to benefit financially from this crisis, plan to make the most out of your earnings. Use extra savings to pay off debt and pad your emergency fund. Beyond those priorities, continue to build your wealth and nest egg by investing and building a diversified retirement portfolio.

