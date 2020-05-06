How Nurses Lead With Compassion in Health Care

Patients experiencing illness may be met with challenges ahead: tests and surgeries, beeping machines and unfamiliar medical terminology. Fear, loneliness…

Nurses adapt to a wide range of work environments, patient populations and illness severity. How they interact with patients can vary tremendously based on myriad circumstances. But one theme remains common: care led with compassion.

Compassionate care is developing awareness and understanding of another person’s distress combined with the desire to alleviate it. Most health care professionals — from doctors to physician assistants to child-life specialists — carry some amount of compassion from room to room. “All these other health care providers are out there, and they may not get as much time with the patient,” says Samuel Mitchell, a registered nurse who works among medical-surgical units at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Nurses spend a lot of time with patients, and this often affords them the opportunity to connect further. Other health care professionals “haven’t lost their compassion just because they’ve become a nurse practitioner, or because they’ve become a doctor,” Mitchell says. “It’s just that they have the limitations on their time.”

Developing Compassionate Care

Nurses use that extra time with patients to optimize care in a way that other providers can’t always manage. They rarely undergo formal training on emotional intelligence, instead learning on the job.

“The nonverbal communication is key,” says Katherine Clark, a registered nurse who works in the pediatric transplant unit at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital. “Reading into what they’re saying to you without saying it. So much of nursing is about that. It’s about figuring out how to have this bedside manner that creates calm and comfort and confidence — without actually ever having to say anything.”

Nurses may learn tactics in an academic setting, Clark says, but likely won’t understand how it works for them until they’re in the field and doing it. “You tailor things to your own style.”

Interactions with patients and colleagues have a major influence. Patrice Allen, who worked in psychiatric nursing for more than 30 years, recalls two major experiences that helped shape her communication skill set. “One was a physician,” she says. “I referred to a patient as a room number: ‘Well, she’s in bed two in room 44.’ And he said, ‘No, her name is so-and-so, and she is a person.'” This stuck with Allen every time she walked into a room or was with a patient.

The other interaction was with a patient, a runaway from Minnesota who got caught up in a prostitution ring in New York City, Allen says. “‘Let me get this straight. You’re going to rehab me so that I earn $5 per hour instead of $500 per night?'” Allen recalls the patient asking her — noting that the interaction was decades ago, hence the low hourly wage. “And (the patient said), ‘Nope, you’re not.’ And so that’s when I learned about suppositions and assumptions,” Allen says.

“A patient care plan is just words on paper unless we meet the client/patient where they are,” she adds. Listening to your patient and taking their input into account will help guide the treatment path. “I got that from the people who had already preceded me who were really good mentors — men and women.”

Not All Patients Are Created Equal

Not all nurses have days — or hours even — to establish an individual connection. “That’s one of the skill sets ER nurses have, is developing some sort of relationship in a short amount of time,” says Alyssa Verrillo, a pediatric emergency room nurse at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Putting medical terms and what treatment steps you’re taking into their language is important, she says.

In particular, if you’re working with kids, you can’t always gather their emotions simply by what they’re saying. “Kids can tell you so much in just their eyes and their body movements and their mannerisms,” Clark says. “I go off their reaction.”

Social cues — not just vital signs — play a big factor in how nurses interact with and assess patients. These may include:

— Verbal cues.

— Facial expressions.

— Body language.

Verbal cues. “It’s very important to watch what they don’t say, as opposed to what someone does say,” Allen says.

Throughout her career, Allen primarily worked with young women in pain. When asking patients a simple question like how they’re doing, “If you watch the nonverbal cue, you will get the answer. Which is, ‘Why does everyone ask me that?’ or ‘What am I supposed to say?'” she says. Reactions such as irritation or eagerness to please helped Allen adapt her line of questioning over time.

Facial expressions. Paying attention to eye contact, for example — like if patients are looking away or down because they’re uncomfortable — often can tell a health provider more than words.

Body language. Sometimes it comes down to trial and error. “It can be a really small infant, who absolutely cannot tell you what they need, but you notice the smallest thing. Like maybe they really appreciate being swaddled really tightly,” Clark says. “You can kind of feel their anxiety come to ease, or feel it ramp up, based on what you’re doing.”

Some patients may not be alert, however, meaning nurses have to meet the patient where they are. “I always try to talk to my patients, even if they’re sedated,” says Sara Kent, an intensive care unit nurse based in Los Angeles. Some medications they receive while in the ICU can cause amnesia while others may make patients sleepy. “They can still hear us. I try to remember that we’re really only seeing a fragment of this person; they have an entire life outside of the hospital.”

The Patient Advocate

Nurses take each of those observations and small interactions with patients to fight for the best care possible among a team of health care professionals. “I saw myself in relationship to (the other health workers) to fight for that patient,” Allen says. “And for their dignity, for the small things. I saw myself, No. 1, as a patient advocate — even more than how to treat them physically.” Though you have to keep patients out of danger first, of course, she adds.

This could mean working with a social worker to build a strong discharge plan. Or getting the right doctor to complete a podiatry check, “because so many people do not ever get that taken care of if they’re older, and especially if they’re a psych patient,” Allen says.

Sometimes it can just mean fighting for dignity in the room where there is none, especially if the patient is a recovering veteran or has PTSD, she adds. Allen was constantly figuring out: “How do you advocate for them in that tiny little space in that amount of time? And to either ask others to join with you in that, or to kind of spearhead.”

Habits of Highly Resilient Nurses

Nursing can be a demanding job — physically, mentally and emotionally. It can be hard to leave the stress of the job at work.

Health care professionals are often at risk for burnout and compassion fatigue — when fatigue, emotional distress or apathy result from the demand of caring for others. In a 2018 systematic review that analyzed 20 studies between 2010 and 2017, nurses were inclined to experience compassion fatigue due to repeated exposure to others’ suffering, high-stress work environments and the ongoing giving of self to others.

The prominence of compassion fatigue varies based on several factors, according to the review. One key factor is developing coping skills. Building strong habits to maintain resilience early on can help nurses — and other health care professionals — combat compassion fatigue.

Habits of resilient nurses include:

— Building a strong community.

— Debriefing and reflecting.

— Acknowledging their feelings.

— Sharing vulnerabilities.

— Setting boundaries.

— Practicing self-compassion.

Building a strong community. DeAnna Ingenito is an ICU nurse on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Working with an incredible team helps her feel supported — especially right now with heightened feelings of anxiety when heading to work. “They’re all just so positive when we go into work,” Ingenito says about her team of 54 nurses. “Everyone’s always helping each other.”

Debriefing and reflecting. It can be useful to talk through situations to process emotions: “What we could’ve done, what we didn’t do, what we should’ve done,” Verrillo says. “And kind of just reflecting on that always helps.”

Acknowledging their feelings. Nurses are human too. Feelings of sadness or frustration when a patient struggles or a life is lost can’t be magically erased. “For me, a large part of it is acknowledging those feelings. And if it’s a lost life, acknowledging that life,” Clark says. “And noting both the positive and the negative things that I’m feeling.”

Sharing vulnerabilities. Nurses may never be able to fully understand what a patient is going through because they’re not going through it themselves. But having enough sympathy can help bring in a view that will help the patient feel supported. “I’ve never had an organ transplant. I don’t know what it’s like to be in organ failure or to be a parent of a 1-month-old who needs a new liver,” Clark says.

“But I can at least attest to the fact that I’ve been present when a lot of people have felt these feelings,” she says. And she can tell the patient that it’s OK to feel whatever they feel. “However we can help, we will.”

Setting boundaries. At the same time, nurses need to know when to take a step back and give themselves a break. “It’s OK for nurses not to feel guilty that they’re going to stop,” Allen says. Knowing how to set a limit — and sticking to it — to protect yourself can help nurses avoid letting the profession “use you up,” she says.

Practicing self-compassion. “You can’t care for someone else unless you care for yourself first,” Kent says. Caring for yourself could range from taking a quick break to talking with a friend to getting exercise or spending time in nature. Ultimately, if you’re not taking care of yourself, taking care of others will start to feel overwhelming and make you more susceptible to burnout.

