How Nurses Can Safely Report Workplace Issues

Nurses want to take the best possible care of their patients that they can. Sometimes, that means speaking out about problems that threaten safe care.

Hospital registered nurses may experience continually low staffing levels that don’t meet the needs of severely ill patients on their unit. Working conditions can become hazardous, like a lack of protective personal equipment to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

If serious concerns are not being addressed and hazardous work conditions continue, nurses need to make an official report. Nurse leaders and experts describe how nurses can safely report unsafe health care conditions and practices while protecting themselves professionally.

Issues Nurses Report

Nurse practitioners and staff RNs report a variety of problems within health care facilities. Frequently reported issues include the following:

— Inadequate staffing levels.

— Lack of personal protective equipment and PPE violations.

— Unsafe, unsanitary work environments.

— Violence in areas such as emergency rooms and psychiatric units.

— Colleagues whose unsafe practices endanger patients.

In a survey about treating COVID-19, released in late April by the American Nurses Association, with more than 32,000 U.S. participants, a majority of nurses responded that they were “extremely concerned” about issues including PPE, safety of friends and family, accessing reliable and credible information on caring for patients with COVID-19, adequate tests kits and training, personal safety and staffing.

The ongoing PPE shortage is the No. 1 issue among nurses surrounding COVID-19, says Ernest Grant, president of the American Nurses Association. “The second is that in some cases they’re still not adequately prepared,” he says. “They need to know their position within the facility’s disaster plan. Here is where good communication is essential. Knowing what their role is in that particular plan is extremely important, as well.”

Safety Violations

Surges in patients with COVID-19 symptoms are putting a severe strain on staffing in California health care facilities, says Amy Arlund, a critical care registered nurse in Fresno who serves on the board of California Nurses Association/National Nurses United.

“The No. 1 issue that we report is when we have violations of our staffing ratios,” Arlund says. “The second thing now is the lack of personal protective equipment.”

Nurse practitioners — advanced practice nurses who have more autonomy than staff RNs and can diagnose, treat illnesses and prescribe medications — are experiencing similar problems. “Really, in this COVID environment, workplace safety and patient care concerns are at an all-time high,” says Sophia Thomas, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

In a single day, Thomas says the reporting system on the AANP website amassed reports including 154 reports of a lack of PPE, 83 reports of test kit shortages, some telehealth-related concerns and 40 reports of “just outright, unsafe working conditions.”

In-House Reporting Steps

Reporting usually starts internally, by following the facility’s reporting procedures and going up the chain of command.

At first, a nurse should go within the system as much as possible, says Nancy J. Brent, an attorney and registered nurse with a solo law practice in Wilmette, Illinois, primarily representing nurses in a variety of legal matters. (Brent notes that she is giving general information for readers rather than specific advice for a particular situation.)

Although titles may differ from one facility to another, nurses make reports to individuals like these:

— Charge nurse. With each new shift, a charge nurse is assigned to manage oncoming nurses on a particular unit, often in addition to his or her own direct patient care responsibilities.

— Nurse manager. Sometimes called a head nurse, the nurse manager oversees operations for the entire unit and serves as a liaison between staff nurses and upper nursing and hospital management.

— Director of nursing. Sometimes called a director of patient care services, this administrator leads patient care for an entire department.

— Chief nursing officer. Also known as a chief nursing executive, the chief nursing officer usually reports to the hospital CEO.

— Risk management director. Also known as a hospital risk manager, this individual works proactively to prevent situations that could result in liability. Patient safety officer is a similar hospital role.

Documenting concerns and starting a paper trail can protect the nurse making the report. “Probably the best approach would be in writing,” Brent says. “Institutions may have specific forms for that. It would be important for nurses to use that form and follow the policy and procedures in that institution to file that written complaint.”

Oral reporting can be problematic, Brent says. “People misunderstand or it gets forgotten. But nurses can object to issues concerning staffing or anything else in writing where the patient or nurse is in jeopardy in terms of their respective safety.”

Escalating Concerns

In some hospitals with nursing unions, an additional system of reporting called an “assignment despite objection” exists. “It’s a special form that our union has and we can fill out to escalate (the response to) problems with safety,” Arlund says.

“We send a copy to our manager,” Arlund says. “We’re also able to track those internally and see if (the problem) needs to be reported upward.” A copy of the ADO form may also be sent to California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA.

“Some of the lack of proper protection that we have been reporting are things like [employers] asking us to reuse certain nursing equipment, like gowns and masks, that are disposable, one-time use items,” Arlund says.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, PPE was consistently available on units for nurses to use as needed. Now, Arlund says, “there are some days when we have been asked to wear something less than what we know is safe.”

That’s what nurses may refer to as a “safety stop,” Arlund says. “That’s when everybody on your shift, on your team, actually calls it out loud: a safety stop to make management aware that we’re not moving forward until this safety issue is addressed,” she explains. This occurs at the beginning of a shift, when nurses receive their patient assignments and their PPE.

Outside Support

If going up the chain of command internally doesn’t produce results, nurses can turn to outside organizations or individuals like these:

— Regulatory agencies and quality assurance groups. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is dedicated to protecting workers and preventing work-related injuries, illnesses and deaths. The Joint Commission is the national accrediting organization for most U.S. hospitals.

— Local, state and federal legislators. Anyone from a city councilman to a U.S. representative can address complaints about health care safety.

— Professional nurses associations. Although the ANA can’t intercede on an individual nurse’s behalf, Grant says, it can advise nurses on possible options for recourse.

— Nursing union. In some states, unions represent nurses in participating health care facilities.

— State boards of nursing. State boards of nursing, which are in charge of nursing licensure, evaluate reports about nurses who may be unsafe.

— An attorney. Speaking to a nurse attorney or another attorney when considering reporting or in the aftermath of a safety issue can help nurses protect themselves.

— The public. Speaking out to the media is one way to reach members of the public.

Letting the public know about problems can motivate health care facilities in the community, including hospitals, nursing homes, rehab centers or freestanding clinics, to make changes. “The public can serve as an advocate,” Grant says. “The community has the right, also, to demand: What is this facility doing to ensure that safety guidelines are being met?”

Whistleblower Protections

Nurse practitioners and registered nurses who have issues to report may be understandably concerned about the fear of retribution and being let go, Thomas says. Even if nurses haven’t experienced retribution firsthand, she says, they’re seeing examples of that happening in media coverage.

Thomas points to an April 8 OSHA memo that reinforces employees’ rights to report workplace problems under federal law. “It was kind of a reminder to employers that it’s illegal to retaliate against workers because they report unsafe and unsanitary conditions during the coronavirus pandemic,” she says. “Some acts of retaliation we see are terminations, demotions, denial of overtime or promotion or reduction in hours.”

If reprisals occur against whistleblowers, they may have legal recourse.

“There might be a suit filed by the nurse alleging that there is a violation of the non-retaliation protection that was afforded in that particular state,” Brent says. “So, in the end, the nurse might be vindicated — but it may not happen overnight. Lawsuits take time and there are technicalities. So, it’s not like in one day everything is going to return to normal.”

However, despite any barriers, whistleblowing can work. “There have been nurses … who have been successful in speaking out about safety issues and staffing issues,” Brent says.

Reporting a Colleague

It’s hard to report on a fellow staff nurse or nurse employee but sometimes there’s no other choice. State boards of nursing receive reports about nurses who may be unsafe.

Substance use disorder is the No. 1 subject of these reports, says Maryann Alexander, chief officer of nursing regulation with the National Council of State Boards of Nursing. “That’s any nurse who is diverting drugs or is found under the influence of any type of substance — anything related to substance use involving alcohol or any type of narcotic or opioid.”

Unsafe practice is next, Alexander says: “That’s if the nurse has displayed or demonstrated any type of incompetence toward taking care of a patient. Generally, smaller errors are not reported to a board of nursing. But a major error — especially if there was a cover-up by the nurse who made that error — would be something that’s likely reported to a board.”

Patient abuse or neglect, such as sexual assault or any type of elder abuse, is clearly reportable. Neglect — like a nurse walking off the job in the middle of a shift without notifying a colleague about patients under his or her responsibility — is reportable. “Those are the types of really serious violations that boards deal with,” Alexander says.

A report could come from anyone from the chief nursing officers to a colleague who notices that a nurse isn’t acting right or suspects that the nurse is diverting narcotics or other medications from patients, Alexander says. “It could be a patient that makes a report.”

Nurse are obligated to speak up when something is wrong. “Many states have mandatory reporting,” Alexander notes. That means a nurse who observes a violation of the state’s Nurse Practice Act must report it.

“Now, (a nurse) can report it to her supervisor, who then says, ‘We’ll take it from here,’ and then files the report,” Alexander says. However, if the fellow staff member remains on the unit and still appears to pose a safety risk, the initial nurse “is mandated by the state if (he or she) has that knowledge to report that (offending) nurse. So there are safeguards built in by the state to prevent any repercussions to the nurse filing the report if she’s doing so in good faith.”

Although reporting is never easy, it’s sometimes essential. “If a nurse has a substance use disorder, (reporting) is definitely a positive for that nurse, because it’s often lifesaving,” Alexander says. The nurse’s problem can now be addressed through treatment and confidential monitoring programs — and patients are no longer endangered.

“It’s important to say that 99% of nurses are extremely safe and very competent practitioners,” Alexander emphasizes. When it comes to the need for reporting, she adds, “We’re talking about 1% of nurses — it’s an extremely small number.”

Lines of Communication

When a nurse reports a problem within a health care facility, the internal response drives what happens next. Ideally, open communication and prompt action follow. “It’s the facility saying: We hear you, these are some issues we are addressing and here is how we’re directing those particular issues,” Grant says. “If that doesn’t appear to be working and the nurse may still be feeling concerned, then they have the right to appeal that, if you will, to a higher authority.”

It’s important to have a system in place and a collaborative process whereby concerns are addressed in a timely, patient-centered manner, Thomas says. “Reporting can help,” she says. “Because, without identifying a problem or an issue, things continue to go on, day after day, the way they’ve been going — and that may not always be the best action or best course.”

The “squeaky wheel gets the grease” adage applies in these situations, Thomas says. “That’s the only way we can expect change — by speaking up.”

How Nurses Can Safely Report Workplace Issues originally appeared on usnews.com