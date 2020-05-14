How Much Should I Tip Workers During the Coronavirus Pandemic?

Tipping essential workers, such as grocery deliverers, ride-hail app drivers and restaurant workers, during the coronavirus pandemic involves a complicated…

Tipping essential workers, such as grocery deliverers, ride-hail app drivers and restaurant workers, during the coronavirus pandemic involves a complicated bit of math.

On one hand, many of us want to be generous with the workers who are risking their health to make sure we can still access the goods and services that keep us fed, clothed and comfortable. On the other hand, many folks are trying to conserve cash after experiencing a job loss, salary reduction or furlough.

So how much do you tip essential workers during the pandemic? The short answer: It depends.

“Our thought so far is: For the most part, tipping practices haven’t changed significantly yet,” says Lizzie Post, co-president of the Emily Post Institute, which provides training and resources on etiquette advice, and co-host of the “Awesome Etiquette” podcast. But, she adds, “If you have the ability to tip more, now is the great time to do it.”

Wondering specifically about how much to tip a few categories of essential workers? Here’s how much to tip your:

— Grocery deliverer.

— Delivery driver.

— Restaurant worker.

— Health care worker.

Read on for more information about how much to tip during the coronavirus pandemic.

How Much to Tip Your Grocery Deliverer

The folks who deliver your groceries on platforms such as Instacart are often relying on customer tips to make the risk worthwhile. Customers may stick with a typical tip of 10% to 15% — usually no less than a few bucks — on their order. But if you have the means, consider adding a few percentage points to make it 15% to 20% per order.

Remember that while you shouldn’t bankrupt yourself adding tips, there is a certain level of gratuity expected when you use a service like grocery delivery, says Diane Gottsman, national etiquette expert and owner of The Protocol School of Texas. If you really can’t afford to tip, investigate whether there’s an ingredient or treat you can cut from your shopping list to fund gratuity.

It’s also worth investigating the company’s policy on how much of the base charge goes to the deliverer and how much of the tip the worker gets to keep. If the worker isn’t getting much or any of the base fee, it’s essential that your tip reflect the work they’re doing to get food to your home. “You want to make sure that the individual who’s bringing those groceries to your home is being rewarded in some way,” says Thomas P. Farley, syndicated etiquette columnist and host of podcast “What Manners Most.”

One thing to avoid: There are reports of customers using a bait-and-switch technique to convince grocery deliverers to select their order. They’ll promise a large tip upfront. But after the delivery is made, they’ll reduce their gratuity by a substantial amount, sometimes nixing it altogether. This technique is never appropriate, experts say. Be honest with how much you’re planning to tip. If your delivery is missing an ingredient or you receive the wrong order, consider calling the company or store to remedy the situation instead of slashing your tip.

How Much to Tip Your Delivery Driver

Americans are increasingly relying on home delivery to receive clothing, medications, entertainment and other goods. But certain drivers, such as those working for the United States Postal Service, can’t accept cash and cash equivalents like gift cards.

Still, it’s important to show thanks with your words and actions, Post says. Consider setting out a crate of (wiped down) bottles of water, mini hand sanitizer bottles or individually packaged snacks with a thank-you note and information about when the crate was last handled (for those wary of touching items from your household).

If you’re not comfortable or unable to leave out a basket of goodies, keep your delivery drivers in mind at the end of the year, when you can give them a thoughtful thank-you gift during the holidays.

How Much to Tip Your Restaurant Worker

“If you don’t typically tip when doing takeout, I’d highly recommend you start,” Farley says. And if you typically tip 5% to 10% on restaurant takeout orders, consider doubling that amount if you can, he says.

Gottsman notes that the folks doing restaurant curbside service or manning the cash register at the takeout counter may typically work as servers, so if you can afford the 15% to 20% typical server tip, it’s nice to bump it up a bit. Again, don’t feel guilty if you can’t over-tip — many folks don’t have the ability to be super generous right now — but at least do the minimum expected in the situation. “Those who are financially able should absolutely be far more generous than normal,” Farley says.

How Much to Tip Health Care Workers

Most Americans are feeling especially appreciative of the doctors, nurses and other health care workers with whom they interact. Typically, these are not the kinds of workers you’d tip, and that doesn’t change in a pandemic. “You’re not going to hand your doctor a $20 tip,” Post says. “That’s not how it works.” Instead, Post says, show your appreciation with kind words or perhaps a positive review to their department or manager. “A note would go a long way,” Gottsman says.

In general, remember to have lots of extra patience with essential workers right now. Restaurants, stores and other businesses are operating in unfamiliar circumstances, with limited staff and new health and safety protocols. Try not to take out your frustration and uncertainty on front-line workers, and be extra generous if you can.

