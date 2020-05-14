How Inflation and Deflation Impact Your Investments

When the economy exhibits strong economic growth, there is a higher demand for goods and services, which in effect increases…

When the economy exhibits strong economic growth, there is a higher demand for goods and services, which in effect increases prices of those goods and services; that’s attributed to inflation.

It’s basic economics: The rate of inflation increases when demand in the economy is higher than supply, causing an overall price rise.

For fixed-income investors such as retirees whose investments are their main source of income, inflation can impact their means of living.

Inflation also impacts money sitting in the bank. While you may be receiving interest on savings from a money market account, the growth of inflation can outpace that of the savings rate offered by the bank.

As a result, your money will not grow at a higher rate over time compared to if it was properly invested.

Inflation is tracked by economists using the Consumer Price Index, known as the (CPI). This index, reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics each month, measures the average change over time of prices consumers pay for goods and services. The bureau reports the CPI data each month. This data is a way to understand the buying habits and behaviors of consumers, whether it’s indicating deflation or inflation.

In mid-May, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the current economic downturn is unique and high inflation is not a problem. Powell also said negative interest rates is not something the Fed is considering and will not implement.

Causes of Inflation

When demand and spending overcome the production of goods and services resulting in producers further increasing prices, this is a catalyst for sustained inflation.

An oversupply of money being circulated throughout the economy in an amount that exceeds what’s needed for transactions decreases the purchasing power of the dollar.

The immediate effects of inflation are the changes in the behavior of consumption habits. In the long-term, inflation erodes the purchasing power of your income and accumulated wealth.

Purchasing power risk — also known as inflation risk — is when the real interest rate, which accounts for adjusted inflation, shows the gain or loss in purchasing power.

When there is a higher interest rate, the real interest rate of return can be low, resulting in a loss in purchasing power. Inflation puts investors who receive a fixed rate of interest on their investments at risk.

“Inflation reduces the ‘power’ of each dollar you have,” says Rob Isbitts, co-founder of The Hedged Investor in Weston, Florida. “A dollar is a dollar, but what it buys can be less in the future than it is today.”

“Any sports fan who used to buy a game ticket for $20, and that same ticket is now $50, can identify with that concept,” Isbitts says.

How Inflation Affects Investments?

Inflation can pose a threat to investments since prices that increase over time can decrease the value of your savings.

To combat the inflation risk, experts suggest having it built into your investments.

“You can start by selecting an appropriate mix of assets in your portfolio that align with your inflation assumptions and investment horizon,” says Peter Donisanu, chief financial strategist and president at Franklin Madison Advisors in Pittsburgh.

“Some liquid assets, like stocks, can benefit from modest inflation, if their earnings and revenue rise along with those inflation-driven price increases,” Isbitts says.

He also reminds us that there is a big difference between rising inflation and rampant inflation.

“The latter can destroy wealth and can breed fear among investors. This could especially be the case the next time around since it has been so long since we have had meaningful inflation in the U.S.,” Isbitts says.

Bonds that have a fixed-coupon interest rate may be the most vulnerable asset class to inflation.

“If you own a bond paying you 3%, but inflation goes up, that 3% in dollars just won’t buy as much when you receive your interest payment,” Isbitts says.

But if you want to invest in bonds for diversification and stability in your portfolio, especially in this volatile market, it makes sense to hold shorter-term bonds. So when they reach their maturity date, you can purchase new ones.

We are in a low-rate environment now, so when rates rise again, a new bond can be purchased with a higher interest rate level, bringing in more income.

Are We Heading Toward Deflation?

Today, the decline in prices of goods and services and stay-at-home orders are still in place, resulting in consumer demand being at an all-time low as we see a decrease in prices. With this low economic activity , there is an expectation for the inflation rate to decline further in 2020, increasing concerns of deflation.

According to recently released data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CPI declined 0.8% in April — the largest monthly decline since December 2008. The core index for all items less food and energy fell 0.4%.

This CPI data shows a high inflation rate is not a concern in the short term, but the threat of deflation is evident as demand for discretionary goods and services is lowering.

“Inflation has been low even prior to the pandemic and is poised to move lower in the short term. If the economy were to go into a depression, a sustained deflation is very possible,” says Greg McBride, senior vice president and chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“We’ll likely see a pick-up in inflation in 2021 as demand rebounds without fully fixed supply chains,” McBride says.

Consumers may enjoy this period as some are saving money and purchasing goods and services at lower prices, but this economic state can lead to a dreadful domino effect in the economy.

When consumers put off purchases, businesses cut wages or staff altogether since there isn’t enough profit coming in. Shareholder equity declines from market sell-offs as the Federal Reserve typically lowers interest rates to stimulate the economy.

Deflationary concerns are real since the pandemic has lowered economic demand, experts say. But the Fed’s stimulus is an attempt to curb deflation.

“We should see significant deflation, followed by massive inflation,” Isbitts says.

Isbitts points out a distinction between inflation and how asset prices react as the market starts to “price in” inflation or deflation expectations.

“I happen to think that long-term interest rates are more likely to rise and keep rising over the next five years,” he adds.

Assets That Protect Against Inflation

Experts argue there is no way to fully bulletproof your investments against inflation. Nonetheless, there are ways to help protect against this risk.

Keeping all your savings in cash is warranting your liquid assets a definite loss to inflation. In the long term, the stock market is expected to outperform the inflation rate. This means that some of the money you have saved should be invested in the stock market.

Stocks are commonly thought of as an inflation protection asset since, over time, stock performance will outpace inflation. For this reason, stocks are assets that provide inflation protection that benefits long-term investing. When allocating assets in your portfolio, experts say having a substantial allocation to stocks is important for growth potential while offsetting against inflation risk.

TIPS, or Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, which are bonds backed by the full faith of the U.S. government and protect against rising prices, make a very safe asset. At maturity, the investor is paid the greater of either the principal with inflation factored in or the original principal.

A risk associated with TIPS is that they are sensitive to interest rate changes. As inflation increases, interest rates tend to increase as well, but the offset to this risk is buying shorter-term TIPs. With these, you get inflation protection while not having too much impact from interest rate movement.

REITs, or real estate investment trusts, are an organic hedge against inflation. When prices increase, real estate values increase as well. This asset is highly correlated with inflation, which means REIT returns are higher when inflation increases. REITs also offer great diversification and can bring higher yields than bonds.

There is mixed sentiment for gold as an asset protector against inflation. While some say gold is a good safeguard of inflation over the long run, others think it’s an unreliable hedge against inflation. Investors think gold holds its value when other currencies depreciate in value, but as the economy is in a fragile state and the government compelled to print money to stimulate activity, there is some uncertainty for gold as a “safe haven.”

Takeaway

Inflation can weaken the performance of your investments and thus impact its value. That’s why acting to suppress the dangers of inflation is important to preserve the value of your wealth in the long run.

