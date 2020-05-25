How High School Students Can Prepare for Online Final Exams

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, most high schools have chosen to remain…

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, most high schools have chosen to remain closed for the rest of the academic year. Another difficult decision that school officials have grappled with is how to handle the issue of final exams. While some high schools have canceled finals altogether, others are weighing whether to administer them online.

In the wake of these developments, many high school students find themselves having to adjust to a new normal. Paper may have been the most common exam format prior to the coronavirus pandemic, but now online testing has become the standard.

A key question students are asking themselves is, “Should I alter my study habits to reflect the new online exam format?” The answer: It depends.

There are two cases where you should change your study habits:

— You wouldn’t describe yourself as tech-savvy.

— You have little to no experience or comfort with online testing.

You Wouldn’t Describe Yourself as Tech-Savvy

Certain factors such as socioeconomic inequalities may make some students unfamiliar or less comfortable with operating a computer. Consider hypothetical student Leyla, who grew up in a household where her exposure to technology was limited and she never properly learned computer basics. In addition, she is a slow typer.

If you can identify with Leyla, you should start practicing with computers as soon as possible. Ask a knowledgeable friend to give you a casual lesson, or express your concerns to your instructor so he or she can walk you through the relevant process for any online assessments. Also , find out if your high school’s IT department can suggest any resources to you such as a mock digital exam.

The best way to resolve your doubts about technology is to jump in headfirst. Rather than trying to learn too much at once, however, start taking short online practice tests right away so you can master the basic skills that will be required of you on exam day.

You Have Little to No Experience or Comfort With Online Testing

For some high school students, this spring will mark their first academic year where exams are available only online.

Imagine this finals season will be the first time that Jason, another hypothetical student, sits for an online test. He is understandably nervous about it. Despite what you may have heard, however, most online exams are designed to be straightforward so that anyone can navigate them.

Students like Jason should practice taking online quizzes in order to breed familiarity and comfort with the online testing process. Doing so is essential not because online exams are difficult, but because the more you practice, the less stressed you will be on test day.

Also, remember that you are not expected to have the computer knowledge of an IT technician. Rather, you are expected to perform the simplest of computer tasks, like scrolling, selecting, typing and sending.

There are two cases where you should not change your study habits:

— You’re very comfortable navigating computers.

— This won’t be your first time taking an online exam.

You’re Very Comfortable Navigating Computers

Students with a love for computers may not need to think twice about their upcoming finals. Sonia, a hypothetical avid gamer and prospective software engineering major, is not the slightest bit concerned about her online finals. In fact, taking an online final may be the easiest computer-related task she has done lately.

Students like Sonia are probably safe keeping their study habits the same — provided the below is also true.

This Won’t Be Your First Time Taking an Online Exam

If you have taken one or more online tests before, you probably have nothing to worry about.

Abe, a hypothetical student who has taken online International Baccalaureate and defensive driving courses, already has an idea of what to expect in terms of online testing. He and students like him should continue studying as they always have, except in the unlikely case that their finals will involve a unique format. Most teachers choose multiple-choice, true or false, free response or some other traditional format for finals.

However, for advanced math and computer science courses, the expectations may be different. For instance, students may be required to graph their answers or submit coding. If you suspect one or more of your classes fall into this category, ask your teacher about it and request practice materials.

Finally, whether you are tech-savvy or not this finals season, it is always wise to prepare for the worst-case scenario. Before starting an online exam, find out the proper procedure for handling technical issues that could arise.

