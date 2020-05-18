How Financial Aid Appeals Work Due to Coronavirus

Financial aid offices at colleges across the country are starting to experience a flood of financial aid appeals from students…

Financial aid offices at colleges across the country are starting to experience a flood of financial aid appeals from students whose families have recently been laid off, furloughed or suffered a reduction in pay or hours as the coronavirus death toll continues to rise.

Some of the more than 36 million Americans who filed for unemployment over the last two months are college students themselves, or have children who are enrolled in or planning to start college in the fall. But the financial aid for students this fall is determined by the federal taxes their families filed two years ago, as submitted on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, which don’t reflect their current ability to pay for college.

A financial aid appeal is a request for additional financial aid, a better offer or higher grant amount, often requested because of a major life event in the family.

Ethan Johnson, an incoming freshman at Rutgers University–New Brunswick in New Jersey, says after contacting the school’s financial aid office, he’s submitted an appeal for additional aid for the fall semester.

“The FAFSA isn’t a fair representation of what my mother is able to pay for college,” Johnson says, noting that his mother is the only person funding his college education. “My mother is a school teacher and she had a reduction in salary due to the pandemic. So she won’t be able to pay as much as she was going to pay before the pandemic.”

Experts predict the rise in appeals will continue through the fall semester and beyond.

“There are going to be many more appeals for an increase in financial aid, especially in the fall,” says Mark Kantrowitz, publisher and vice president of research for Savingforcollege.com. “The FAFSA filed is based on prior prior year information, so for the 2021-2022 academic year, it is going to be based on 2019 information, before the pandemic. So everybody’s going to be appealing, and colleges are going to be swamped.”

The first step to filing an appeal is to contact the financial aid office at the school a student is attending or schools a prospective student is considering. An appeal can be submitted at any time and for a wide range of reasons.

“What I expect to see is professional judgment requests. These are when a student contacts their financial aid office and explains they’ve had a change in circumstance, say a parent’s job loss, and they ask that their family contribution be reconsidered,” says Kim Cook, executive director of the National College Attainment Network.

“This might be job loss or medical expenses, for example, both of which will be common following COVID,” she says, referencing the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Families that have had a change in their financial situation may be asked to provide proof of the change before a college accepts an appeal.

“The first step for the family is to check the school’s website or send an email in to the financial aid office documenting it,” says Shannon Vasconcelos, director of college finance at Bright Horizons College Coach. Documentation could be official notice of a furlough or copies of medical bills, for example.

A change in a family’s financial situation may not be necessary, however, to successfully appeal for more financial aid, some experts say. With college enrollment projections down for the fall, there is a possibility that schools will be a bit more generous with appeals than they have been in the past.

“The big elephant in the room for colleges is that they are struggling financially, and the uncertainty that the coronavirus and the whole economic impact of that has caused for families is making colleges uncertain about filling the seats in their classes,” Vasconcelos says. “I have seen colleges that were not amenable to negotiations in the past become amenable, and we’re seeing way higher than typical offers as a result of negotiations.”

Anecdotally, she says the families that work with Bright Horizons College Coach have seen a much higher frequency of successful appeals in the last two months, and the amount of additional financial aid families are receiving has gone from what was typically about $3,000 to $5,000 or even $10,000.

After contacting a college’s financial aid office, families typically must submit a financial aid appeal letter alongside any relevant documentation. Some experts say it is worth considering submitting an appeal in these unique circumstances — even for those families who have not experienced a financial hardship or who have had unsuccessful appeals in prior years.

“The worst they’ll do is say no, and at least you tried,” Vasconcelos says, “but they very often say yes. And this year more than ever, they are saying yes.”

